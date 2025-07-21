Denny Hamlin Staying Humble After Dover Aim, Citing ‘Unfinished Business’ at Indy

Denny Hamlin continues to defy expectations in the 2025 Cup Series season, proving that age is merely a number when passion fuels the drive. After overcoming a winless streak that lasted 31 races, Hamlin triumphed at Martinsville, Darlington, and Michigan. With his recent double-overtime victory at the Monster Mile, Hamlin secured his fourth win of the season, making him the winningest driver in the Cup Series so far this year. Maintaining his composure and executing flawlessly, he crossed the finish line a mere 0.310 seconds ahead of Chase Briscoe. This win marked his 58th career Cup Series victory, bringing him closer to Kevin Harvick’s 60 wins for 10th on the all-time list.

But what lies ahead has been an even bigger challenge for Hamlin. While he has etched his name in the annals of some of NASCAR’s most prestigious races, including three Daytona 500s and three Southern 500s, victory at Indianapolis Motor Speedway has consistently eluded him. The track, unlike many others on the circuit, demands a unique approach. It requires a delicate balance of track position, strategic pit calls, and an almost intuitive understanding of its nuances. Now, as the Cup Series heads to IMS for the Brickyard 400, Hamlin’s hunger for his “unfinished business” at the venue is palpable.

Denny Hamlin and eyeing back-to-back glory

In a post-race interview at Dover Motor Speedway, Hamlin reflected on his past races at the track that has eluded him of wins all these years. “I don’t think I’ve ever wanted to go back to back so bad,” said Hamlin. “I mean it’s just that’s a track that I’ve just come so freaking close to winning, and I just want to cross off all the major racetracks on our schedule.” This hope underscored a deep longing to complete his career’s “big four”: Daytona, Martinsville, Bristol, and Indy. Despite strong practice showing, even topping charts once, victory has remained elusive at Indianapolis, heightening both the pressure and the appeal.

Over 16 Brickyard 400 starts, Hamlin is still looking for the victory lane celebration in a career filled with Crown Jewel victories. The statistics reveal relentless competitiveness, with five Top-5s, eight Top-10s, over 130 laps led, and a near-perfect completion rate of 98.9%. Hamlin admitted that Old Brickyard success demands more than raw speed. “It’s going to be hard,” Hamlin continued. “I mean, we’re going to have to qualify well. There are just so many things that are going to have to go well for us to win that race. It’s not like any other conventional track where you’ve got speed, you’re just going to go through the pack.”

Perhaps the most painful memory came in 2018, when the JGR star led a race-high 37 laps at Indy only for a late race caution to neutralize his fuel-saving, older tire-strategy. With fresher tires following the restart, Brad Keselowski muscled past Hamlin in Turn 4, relegating him to third place. He later called the finish “unfortunate” and pinned on a caution caused by a lapped car. Two years later, in 2020, Hamlin was leading late by nearly 10 seconds when a right-front tire failed 7 laps from the checkered flag, crashing his FedEx Toyota into the wall and dashing a probable win.

He acknowledged the importance of starting position, strategic pit stops, and setups, especially with Next Gen cars introducing tire degradation and “dirty air” challenges. But despite the competitiveness he brings, Hamlin remains in awe of Indianapolis‘s heritage. “But the history of it is unlike any other. I mean, even when you’re driving it, you feel like you’re on a historic racetrack,” he reflected, drawing a poignant connection to the Brickyard’s legendary Yard of Bricks and its place in motorsports lore. “So I’m highly, highly, highly motivated. All I can hope is that something happens this week that derails everything, and then I’ll do better.”

When it came to Denny Hamlin, his pace was strong in 2024, too. Hamlin won Stage 1 and charged through the field, but disaster struck mid-race. On Lap 110, a three-wide melee triggered by Carson Hocevar sent Hamlin spinning, ending his day in 32nd place and yet another failed bid at Indy glory. Despite this setback, his consistency and speed at IMS remain undeniable. His post-race comments offer a reminder that success is also about timing, luck, and circumstance as much as it is about speed.

Hamlin’s emotional shift with new crew chief

When Denny Hamlin stood in victory lane at Martinsville and said, “I wanted to win for him,” it was a window into a new chapter defined by trust and eventual breakthrough. His partnership with new crew chief Chris Gayle began under a cloud of uncertainty, following the unexpected end to his six-season run with Chris Gabeheart. That duo had collected 22 wins, three Championship 4 appearances, and a win rate north of 20%. So, when Joe Gibbs Racing made the switch, Hamlin was stunned. “The first few days were a shock, but I’m moving on,” he admitted.

Hamlin’s trust in Gayle was far from immediate. As the season began, he was transparent about his discomfort. “I was pretty scared coming into the season. I told Joe I didn’t want to start over, but I was encouraged when Chris said, ‘I want to do things your way and I’ll input my ideas.'” That turning point built the foundation for Dover, a performance masterclass that saw Hamlin take control, both mentally and competitively. But even before that, there were real tests. The Chicago Street Race saw Hamlin irate after a mechanical failure put him at the back. Yet Gayle remained calm, executing a bold one-stop strategy that lifted Hamlin to a top-5 finish.

Gayle reflected on it later, revealing a deeply human moment amid the chaos. “I don’t know if you heard our radio at the time, but he called me,” said Gayle. “I kind of went into dad mode at the time. He was complaining, hating it. He’s like, I think we’ve got pace to run with and I want to go, and I don’t want to give up these positions.” It wasn’t their first time working together, as Gayle and Hamlin teamed up in Xfinity back in 2016. And with 4 wins already in 2024, their evolving chemistry may just be the edge Hamlin needs for that elusive Brickyard victory.