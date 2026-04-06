Denny Hamlin Tells Co-Host to “Shut the F**k Up” as He Joins Forces With Chase Elliott Over NASCAR Schedule

For decades, NASCAR Cup Series has treated Easter as sacred, upholding the spirit of the festival. There’s no races, no travel, just time for drivers and teams to be with family. It’s one of the few traditions the sport has held onto without much debate. But this year, that quiet weekend sparked unexpected noise, as Denny Hamlin fired back at a suggestion to race anyway and didn’t hold back.

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Denny Hamlin draws the line on NASCAR’s only break

“Stfu.” That was Denny Hamlin’s blunt reply to a suggestion that the NASCAR Cup Series should be racing over the Easter break. The comment came after his Actions Detrimental co-host, Travis Rockhold, floated the idea, “Right now would be a perfect time for a Cup race.” However, Hamlin clearly wasn’t having it.

And he’s not alone in that thinking. Drivers like Chase Elliott have also been vocal about the need for more breaks in an otherwise relentless schedule. “Increasing the off weekends, I think would be a win for everyone and make people hungrier for what we have and what we do on a weekly basis. So I think that’s a, you know, would be a healthy thing,” Elliott said last year, echoing a sentiment that’s quietly gaining traction inside the garage.

Because here’s the reality. This isn’t just about one weekend. It’s about the only real pause drivers get all season. Despite ongoing conversations about reducing the schedule, NASCAR hasn’t shown much urgency to cut races. And the reason is pretty straightforward: money.

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The sport thrives on volume. More races mean more broadcast inventory, more ticket revenue, and more exposure for sponsors. It’s a system built to keep moving. Which makes this Easter break even more important. For drivers, it’s not just time off but a rare time to reset, spend time with family, and step away from the grind.

And judging by Denny Hamlin’s reaction, it’s something they’re not willing to give up easily. Because once the engines fire back up at Bristol Motor Speedway, it’s back to business as usual. And the calendar doesn’t slow down again anytime soon.

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Bristol beckons as Hamlin carries momentum

If there’s one place where Denny Hamlin tends to find his rhythm, it’s undoubtedly the Bristol Motor Speedway. With four wins and an average finish of 13.5 across 37 starts, the short track has consistently been a stronghold for the No. 11 driver. And then there’s the chaos of the 2024 Food City 500, which is arguably one of the wildest Bristol races in recent memory.

Tire wear became the story of the day, with teams burning through sets at an alarming rate. NASCAR even stepped in to approve an extra set mid-race, as crews scrambled to manage strategy on the fly. More than 50 lead changes later, it was Hamlin who emerged on top, navigating the madness better than anyone else.

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Fast forward to now, and the timing couldn’t be better. Denny Hamlin is coming off a strong stretch, stacking the most points at Martinsville and already grabbing a win at Las Vegas. That kind of momentum, especially heading into a track that rewards experience and patience, makes him a serious contender once again.

Even Kevin Harvick sees it coming. “I mean, it is a great run for Denny Hamlin in this stretch of races,” Harvick said. “I mean, why not?” And honestly, it’s hard to argue. With confidence high and form on his side, Denny Hamlin heads into Bristol not just as a contender but as the driver everyone else will be chasing.