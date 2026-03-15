Denny Hamlin Tributes Deceased Father After Creating History at Las Vegas in Emotional Family Moment

Loss has a way of putting everything into perspective, even for someone as fiercely competitive as Denny Hamlin. When his father, Dennis Hamlin, passed away in late 2025 after suffering injuries in a devastating house fire in Gaston County, North Carolina, the NASCAR veteran suddenly found himself questioning far more than just race strategy. For a time, even returning to the NASCAR Cup Series in 2026 felt uncertain. But months later, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Hamlin turned grief into something powerful by delivering a historic moment that carried deep meaning for his entire family.

Denny Hamlin turns Las Vegas triumph into a heartfelt tribute

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“This is a family sport, and my family obviously made so many sacrifices to help me get here. Mom gets to see us. I know dad’s still saying, that’s my boy,” Denny Hamlin told Jamie Little after winning the Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

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It was the kind of performance that matched the emotion behind the moment. Hamlin dominated large stretches of Sunday’s race, leading a race-high 134 laps and controlling the pace whenever he found himself at the front. When the checkered flag finally waved, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran held off a determined late push from Chase Elliott, crossing the line 0.502 seconds ahead to secure his third NASCAR Cup Series victory at Las Vegas.

The result looked commanding in the final box score, but the road to Victory Lane was far from smooth. Hamlin had started second, immediately placing himself among the race’s early contenders. However, the race took a dramatic turn on Lap 86, when both Hamlin and teammate Ty Gibbs were penalized for speeding on pit road.

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The mistake forced the Joe Gibbs Racing duo to restart at the rear of the field, suddenly turning a dominant afternoon into a recovery mission.

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From there, Hamlin had to grind his way forward through traffic. Lap after lap, he methodically picked off competitors, gradually climbing back into contention. Once the No. 11 Toyota returned to clean air, the veteran driver wasted little time reasserting control of the race.

Las Vegas has quietly become one of Denny Hamlin’s most meaningful tracks. He previously celebrated wins there in October 2021 and again in October 2025, the latter coming during an emotional stretch as his father battled serious health issues.

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Now, with that chapter behind him, Sunday’s victory carried an even deeper weight. In a sport built on family sacrifice and shared dreams, Hamlin’s performance felt like the perfect tribute and was delivered exactly where his father would have loved to see it most.

Another chapter to a legendary career

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Sunday’s victory at the Pennzoil 400 didn’t just carry emotional weight for Denny Hamlin, but it also pushed him further into the record books of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The triumph marked Hamlin’s 61st career Cup Series win, allowing him to move past Kevin Harvick (60 wins) and climb into 10th place on the all-time wins list. The next name within reach now belongs to Kyle Busch, who currently sits at 63 victories, setting up another potential milestone within Hamlin’s grasp.

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Yet even as his name continues to rise among the sport’s legends, Hamlin remains humble about the company he keeps.

“My name stands out amongst the legends of the sport. I feel very fortunate to be on the list, but those guys were far more talented than I have thought about being,” Hamlin told Jamie Little.

The Las Vegas win also delivered another historic achievement. Hamlin became just the fifth driver in NASCAR history to win races in 20 different seasons, joining an elite club that includes Richard Petty, Bobby Allison, Jeff Gordon, and Dale Earnhardt.

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At Las Vegas Motor Speedway specifically, Hamlin’s victory added another impressive stat to his résumé. With three career wins at the track, he now sits just one victory behind the active leader, Joey Logano, who has four.

Despite all these accomplishments, one glaring achievement still remains missing from Hamlin’s résumé. Yes, the NASCAR Cup Series championship. With the veteran recently hinting that he could retire after the 2027 season, the current campaign suddenly carries even more urgency.

If Hamlin can carry the momentum from Las Vegas forward, the dream of finally capturing that elusive title might still be within reach.

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“I just work really hard, still to this day, work really hard at my craft, trying to continue to get better and days like today make me feel happy about where I am at in the sport still and what I can still do,” Hamlin said. Hopefully, his hard work will bring more good results this season and a championship at the end!