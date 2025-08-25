Denny Hamlin Turns On His 23XI Driver as Kyle Larson Escapes Daytona Blame

At the 2025 Daytona race, chaos erupted in a dramatic multi-car wreck, sparking debate among fans and insiders over who was truly at fault. Among the wreckage was Bubba Wallace, one of Denny Hamlin’s own drivers under the 23XI Racing banner. In a rare and pointed move, Hamlin publicly blamed Wallace for triggering the crash, a cutting critique from a team co-owner.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson, also involved in the on-track mayhem escaped the harshest blame despite his own controversial involvement. This split in accountability has ignited conversations about team dynamics and responsibility within NASCAR’s most high-profile outfits.

Denny Hamlin’s blunt assessment and the fallout within 23XI

Denny Hamlin didn’t hold back when breaking down the massive wreck at Daytona that involved a dozen cars and effectively ended the night for several playoff contenders. The 44-year-old pointed directly to his own 23XI Racing driver, Bubba Wallace, as the key catalyst for the pileup. “It looked like to me that Bubba just squeezed those two guys below him down,” Hamlin explained.

“You could just see that they’re there, two cars on the inside… He just squeezed on down there, and there was no room. So he ended up wrecking himself, and obviously a few others.” Hamlin said on his podcast. The crash involved prominent names like Joey Logano and Kyle Busch, further intensifying the fallout.

Hamlin, who was also caught up in the wreck along with teammate Riley Herbst, emphasized that Kyle Larson did not shove Wallace into trouble, saying, “The five [Larson] was already on him close, but no. That’s just the 23 [Wallace]. Not clear. It’s just one of those not-clear moments.”

This public expression of frustration from Hamlin, who is not only a driver but also co-owner of 23XI Racing, revealed an internal strain that fans and analysts hadn’t fully grasped before. Traditionally seen as a unified front, Hamlin’s frustration flips the usual narratives where outside drivers often get the brunt of the blame.

Rather, it was his own driver who came under the spotlight, an unusual but telling moment that immediately stirred conversations around team dynamics and accountability. Hamlin’s viewpoint contrasted sharply with the general fan and media uproar that attempted to pin blame on Kyle Larson for a related but separate multi-car wreck on the same night.

Despite Larson’s involvement in a bump draft that sparked an early chain reaction, sidelining playoff contender Kyle Busch, Hamlin made it clear that Wallace’s actions were the key to the significant pileup later in the race.

The incident drew wider attention as fans and commentators debated Larson’s role, with Larson taking much heat for what some called a reckless move early in the race. Bubba Wallace, in a rare moment of grace, took partial responsibility himself, saying, “I’ll take the blame for it. Unfortunately, Everything was going too good, too early to be true. Something was bound to happen,” though he did acknowledge Larson’s hit had a role in pushing him down the track .

Meanwhile, Kyle Busch, another victim of the night’s chaos, suggested that eagerness from other drivers like Joey Logano contributed to the wreck—highlighting the high-pressure, high-stakes nature of Daytona pit strategy and pack racing. This complex interplay of blame underlines how the race’s frantic pace turns every small action into a potential chain reaction.

Wallace’s loyalty to Michael Jordan

Amid the fallout from Daytona, Bubba Wallace’s recent reflections after his Brickyard 400 win offered a telling glimpse into where his loyalty within 23XI Racing truly lies, alongside Michael Jordan.

Wallace revealed that Jordan offers consistent mentorship, often communicating with him multiple times a week and sending texts on race days, reinforcing a strong bond built on encouragement and trust.

After breaking a 100-race winless streak with his emotional victory at the Brickyard 400, Wallace acknowledged, “I said I wish you were here for it. He was like, he’s going to have a drink or two for me tonight. So we’ll be celebrating together in spirit.”

This mentorship has guided Wallace through ups and downs, from breaking a winless streak to navigating tough moments like recent crashes or pit road mishaps.

Wallace’s open support for Jordan over Hamlin was evident on social media shortly after his win, when a fan asked him to choose who’s “cooler” between the two—Wallace responded simply by posting a photo with Michael Jordan. This gesture spotlighted where Wallace’s personal and professional allegiance lies within the team, subtly responding to the internal tensions after Hamlin’s public remarks. The remark was, “Putting himself in a playoff position year after year is good, but winning makes it better.”

The contrasting approaches between Hamlin’s demanding pressure to win and Jordan’s steady mentorship highlight how 23XI Racing balances high expectations with unwavering support. Even as Hamlin pushes the drivers to capitalize on 23XI’s resources and secure victories, Wallace’s connection to Jordan provides a motivational anchor amid the pressures of NASCAR’s competitive landscape