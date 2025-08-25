Denny Hamlin Voices Outrage Over Next-Gen Cars Robbing Veterans of Speedway Glory

The arrival of NASCAR’s Next Gen car in 2022 promised closer competition. But it has also sparked heavy criticism from veterans who once dominated superspeedways. In previous generations, names like Joey Logano, Brad Keselowski, Ryan Blaney, Michael McDowell, and Denny Hamlin defined the art of drafting and pack management. Their skill behind the wheel often dictated who survived Daytona or Talladega. Today, those same races have turned into lotteries where wrecks seem inevitable. Long-time front-runners now find themselves caught in the chaos. That shift has made Hamlin’s recent frustrations resonate even more across the garage.

The debate has grown louder because the biggest stages in the sport, like the Daytona 500s and Talladega showdowns, no longer appear to reward craft. Since the debut of the Gen-7 car, Hamlin’s own recent results at Daytona paint a stark picture: 25th, 24th, 4th, 38th, and 19th. Not only have those finishes kept him from contending, but they have also come despite his reputation as one of the most skilled superspeedway drivers of the modern era. With fans and insiders questioning the situation, Hamlin has decided to push back forcefully with his latest comments on the Next Gen robbing veterans like him of victories.

Denny Hamlin calls out Next Gen era

Recently, Hamlin admitted his superspeedway record has become a source of frustration. “I was looking at one of those fantasy stats guys on X, the results chart for myself at Daytona. And I’m looking down like, ‘Damn, where am I?’” He stressed that he had not been the cause of those wrecks but instead a victim of being in the wrong place when the crashes erupted. Hamlin underlined what he sees as the loss of agency for skilled drivers in the new superspeedway landscape.

Hamlin then compared the Next Gen era to the Gen-6 car. With that car, veterans could consistently impose themselves at the front of the pack. “Driver skill was showcased more. There were just a handful of us always running at the front.”

Speaking on his Actions Detrimental podcast, he explained that the current car has created “more logjammed” racing, where fuel saving and holding track position matter more than orchestrating runs through the draft. He still acknowledged that races can still produce moments of brilliance. “At the end of the race this past weekend, though, it did play out where the best available superspeedway racer ended up winning.” He stressed that those are exceptions rather than the rule. For Hamlin, the car has stripped veterans of the opportunity to use their experience to shine. It has turned Daytona and Talladega into races driven by circumstance.

Looking ahead, NASCAR faces pressure to respond to these criticisms before discontent grows further. Drivers like Hamlin have suggested aerodynamic changes. These would encourage passing and create more space within the pack. With the 2025 season still unfolding, the question is about the sanctioning body. Will they preserve the parity of the Next Gen car or make adjustments to restore the edge? For Hamlin and his fellow veterans, the future of superspeedway racing depends on which path NASCAR chooses.

Hamlin sets sights on record Cup wins in the playoffs

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season has already delivered a potent reminder of Denny Hamlin’s relentless competitiveness. With 58 career Cup Series wins to his name, Hamlin surged back into the winner’s circle at Martinsville. He followed it up with triumphs at Darlington and Michigan, and finally Dover. His resurgence underscores a burning desire to extend his legacy. As the playoffs draw near, the stakes amplify. He knows that while his talent keeps him in contention, playoff format quirks add both volatility and opportunity.

On his podcast, Hamlin addressed his 2025 playoff intentions with unfiltered clarity. When asked whether he could win at any tracks beyond the Charlotte Roval and Talladega, his response was emphatic. “Absolutely,” Hamlin said. “My goals remain the same. I like to win a couple more races before the end of the season. Whenever they are, they are. If they advance me, they advance me. I’d like to win a couple more races. That’s the goal. Let’s get to 60 this year.” He framed the pursuit plainly. Every win counts, whether it’s a momentum builder or a gateway deeper into the playoffs. The number 60 will mean Hamlin would equal Kevin Harvick’s 60 Cup wins record, sending him higher in the all-time wins list.

Reflecting on the playoff structure, Hamlin admitted he has grown increasingly uneasy with constant resets. He explained that the format felt fluid because the scoreboard was wiped clean every three races. This diminished the weight of consistency. Instead of fixating on points or resets, he stressed that the best solution was simply to keep winning. For him, the playoffs offered ten more chances to do just that. They serve as reminders of how elusive the championship has been.

Hamlin’s four wins so far make his playoff goals feel attainable. With tracks like Darlington and Bristol looming, the No. 11 team is primed to strike. Still, the playoff’s structure remains a hurdle. Points resets and elimination rounds mean that even occasional missteps could derail the title chase. If Hamlin can convert wins into momentum rather than rely on resets, we may finally see him contend seriously for the one trophy missing from his Hall of Fame resume.