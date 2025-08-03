Denny Hamlin Weighs In on Rough Driving Crackdown After Austin Hill Suspension

“Richard Childress Racing will not appeal the penalty NASCAR issued to the No. 21 team following the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway,” the team statement read. But what triggered all this? An explosive late-race incident between Austin Hill and Aric Almirola at Indy. As the laps wound down, tempers flared: after Almirola nudged Hill up the track, battling for a top-five finish, Hill quickly retaliated. He hooked Almirola’s car into the outside wall in a move that was as dramatic as it was controversial.

NASCAR officials moved fast. They first parked Hill mid-race with a five-lap penalty. Then, they handed down an unprecedented suspension and stripped him of all playoff points. The immediate aftermath was raw: drivers, owners, and fans all had opinions. Among them was Denny Hamlin, who didn’t mince words when weighing in on the punishment. As someone who’s seen (and dished out) his fair share of aggressive racing moves, Hamlin offered a measured but candid take.

Denny Hamlin says penalties “are enough”

Denny Hamlin believes NASCAR’s harsh suspension for Austin Hill after his retaliation on Aric Almirola is meant to send a clear message to the rest of the garage. “The idea, I think, behind the penalty is to deter others from doing something similar to that in the same scenario,” Hamlin explained. He clarified how precedent-setting penalties are designed to make everyone think twice before lashing out.

This isn’t the first time NASCAR has used severe penalties as a warning. In 2022, Ross Chastain’s now-infamous “Hail Melon” wall-riding maneuver at Martinsville drew both awe and alarm. Though it wasn’t explicitly illegal at the time, the move was immediately banned for future races as officials sought to stop copycats. Similarly, Bubba Wallace was suspended after intentionally wrecking Kyle Larson at Las Vegas in 2022. Both incidents showcased NASCAR’s zero-tolerance approach to on-track retaliation with safety implications.

But can such penalties really stamp out raw emotion and split-second payback? Hamlin is doubtful. “I don’t think you ever stop people’s immediate emotions or reactions. I think that’s all, you know, it’s all part of it.” The high-adrenaline, combative nature of motorsports has always sparked moments where drivers lose their cool. See, for example, Ross Chastain throwing a punch at Kyle Busch post-race. Or Kevin Ward Jr. exiting his car during the race to confront Stewart, which led to the tragic incident.

Hamlin draws a parallel to football, where “roughing the passer” penalties are called on hits made in the heat of the moment. “It just happens in the moment,” he observes. In the NFL, “roughing the passer” is a penalty called when a defensive player makes illegal contact with the quarterback after he has released the ball. This penalty results in a 15-yard penalty and an automatic first down for the offensive team. If the contact is deemed especially egregious, the player may also be disqualified from the game.

“So I think the penalty is definitely enough,” Denny Hamlin concluded. In essence, no matter how big the penalty, the inherent drama and intensity of racing mean that tempers and retaliation will always be a part of the NASCAR equation.

Austin Dillon steps in for Austin Hill at Iowa

Richard Childress Racing wasted no time announcing that Austin Dillon would step into the No. 21 Chevrolet for the upcoming NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Iowa Speedway. The move follows Hill’s one-race ban for intentionally wrecking Aric Almirola at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The incident also means a loss of all 21 playoff points and a bar on collecting any more until the postseason. Now, this leaves Hill’s championship hopes in jeopardy.

Dillon, a seasoned Cup Series driver, is no stranger to the RCR camp or to Xfinity competition. The 2013 nationwide series champion and Daytona 500 winner brings a steadying presence at a critical juncture. As RCR stated, “Austin Dillon will race the No. 21 Chevrolet at Iowa Speedway,” emphasizing their decision not to appeal Hill’s penalty. Dillon’s recent Cup form demonstrates he’s still capable of delivering decent results.

For the team, the stakes are high. Hill’s playoff position, though currently safe in terms of points, is severely weakened now that he enters the postseason with zero playoff points. Dillon’s role this weekend is more than just a substitute. Rather, it’s a pivot point for RCR’s Xfinity campaign, as they seek to prevent any further dip in standings.

In the wider context, NASCAR’s quick and decisive response puts the spotlight on the importance of sportsmanship and the risks teams take when emotions boil over on track. All eyes will be on Dillon and the No. 21 team at Iowa, testing whether veteran composure can steady a playoff run rocked by controversy.