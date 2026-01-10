Denny Hamlin’s ‘Bad Guy’ Image Cracks as NASCAR Veterans Break Silence on Cruelest Stretch

We all know that 2025 was not a kind year to Denny Hamlin. Be it on track or away from it, the year tested Denny cruelly in every possible way.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

His entire career, even though he’s gotten more hate than love, one cannot deny the talent he carries. Winning six races at 44 after racing for 20 years is not something that happens by accident. Recently, two veterans also couldn’t stop themselves from talking about the real Denny Hamlin behind the “bad guy” image persona that 2025 brought.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR veterans sympathize with Hamlin’s cruel year

“Denny told us that he ( his father) doesn’t have a year left, and Denny always said that’s why I wanted to win this championship. But boy… none of us seen this coming,” said Kenny Wallace on the Herm & Schrader podcast, while speaking to Ken Scrader.

On December 28, 2025, Dennis Hamlin, Denny Hamlin’s father, passed away because of a tragic house fire that also left Hamlin’s mother, Mary Lou, critically injured. She’s recovering from it now.

Indeed, no one expected that 2025 would end on such a heartbreaking note for Denny Hamlin. 2025 was already tough for him. Losing the championship, going through an extensive lawsuit, which, however, at last brought a bit of positivity for him, and then the house fire tragedy at his parents’ home.

ADVERTISEMENT

Denny Hamlin’s father was already having health consequences and didn’t have much time left. Denny also dedicated his 60th win to his father and expressed how important it was for him to win that championship. But destiny had different plans.

“I feel so bad for Denny. That championship was right there. But he didn’t get it,” Schrader said, sympathizing with Denny.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA NASCAR Cup Series Championship Nov 2, 2025 Avondale, Arizona, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 reacts after climnbing out of his car following the NASCAR Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. Avondale Phoenix Raceway Arizona USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMarkxJ.xRebilasx 20251102_mjr_su5_039

“There was just a situation, something happened. A tire blew out, and a yellow came out, and he wound up not winning it. But then, wanting to be there. Wanting… wanting it so bad like everybody does, but wanting it, and for his daddy, and then for this to happen? You gotta be pretty strong, man. Keep coming back,” Schrader added.

There are no second thoughts about how strong Denny Hamlin is, especially mentally. Kenny Wallace also agreed on this part and emphasized that Denny had a terrible end to the year. He referenced Kyle Larson’s quotes:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Although Denny had a great year, he had a horrible ending. They say that God will only give you what you can handle, and I’m sure, whatever your opinion is, I think Denny had all he could handle.”

Though it’s difficult to say if Denny could actually handle the overwhelming turn of events on this big scale, one thing is for sure. The person who came out of it is not the “bad guy” Denny anymore. That villain image persona has shed now.

The producer of the podcast also chimed in and expressed his thoughts: “He’s kinda embraced this bad guy building. That started to change when he won at Las Vegas, and he talked about his dad and everything, and then the way that everything ended up at Phoenix?”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added further, “I think the way that he will handle this based on his personality, and as strong as he’s perceived to be anyway, personality-wise, I think it will totally change the way that the fans react to him next year, and it’s gonna change how he reacts to the fans too. And how he looks at the team.”

Hamlin’s response to his fans after his 60th win at Vegas was not casual. It was iconic and heartwarming. Veterans’ words underscore Hamlin’s steel amid trials, with Schrader affirming his toughness and potential to dominate events like the Daytona opener.

Their respect spotlights Hamlin’s evolution beyond the villain role. Hamlin’s 2025 stats proved his elite skill, now deepened by grit. As Mary Lou recovers, NASCAR honors Dennis’s sacrifices and prays for an immaculate year for Denny Hamlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hometown honors Denny Hamlin’s father

Chesterfield County rallied with a vigil on January 8, 2026, at the Career and Technical Center, honoring Dennis Hamlin’s sacrifices that launched his son’s career from Southside Speedway roots.

Dozens gathered despite Hamlin’s privacy plea, updated that Mary Lou’s condition improves, channeling faith to bolster him through antitrust lawsuit strains, the 2025 title slip, and family loss.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Southside Speedway owner Lin O’Neill captured racing’s bond, saying, “You can be the worst, fiercest competitors… but we’re all racing family… Denny is part of it. His family is part of it.”

Crew member John Bray stressed communal prayer’s power. “Everybody wants to say ‘I’m praying for you’ but to sit there and hold hands and ask God to be with his family… He’ll grant you peace.”

Hamlin’s resilience was shown in 2025, six wins amid crew chief shifts, FedEx exit, and legal fights, proving mettle as Parker Kligerman tabs him the 2026 favorite.

Post-Phoenix, he reflected, “I feel like there’s still some racing left… Suck it up, and it’s just another year,” signaling return despite unconfirmed 2026 status.