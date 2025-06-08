Denny Hamlin’s Fiancée Jordan Spills the Real Reason Behind Baby’s Delayed Arrival Amidst Daughter’s Antics

Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are bracing themselves for a life-changing moment as they prepare to welcome their third child, their first son. The couple first revealed the good news last December. Jordan has since been sharing candid updates, the most recent being the overdue date of the birth, with a caption, “For those wondering, I am 40 weeks and 4 days.” The family’s excitement is palpable, as Hamlin said on the “Actions Detrimental” podcast, “Taylor is most excited that Molly will no longer be the youngest… And then Molly is excited to have a younger that she can take care of.” Even the online community has been eagerly awaiting the little one’s arrival with them.

Meanwhile, Hamlin remains locked in battle on the NASCAR Cup Series front. Competing at Michigan, he currently stands 3rd in the points standings with 443 points, trailing Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell. Qualifying third on the grid, Hamlin is staying sharp on track, yet his attention is just as divided as he monitors developments at home, ready to drop everything and rush back when time comes. The JGR driver has been on a baby watch for two weeks straight.

But behind this poised exterior, Jordan just revealed the real reason the baby’s arrival has been delayed and has been bearing the antics of her daughter, Taylor, because of it. The banter in the household continues as Hamlin fights for his position on the track.

Jordan Fish opens up about Hamlin household’s excitement for the baby

In a recent story, posted by Jordan on Instagram, the soon-to-be mother was seen playfully arguing with daughter Taylor about the delay in the arrival of the baby. She captioned the post, writing, “Bathroom chats w/my oldest,” and the discussion has been hilarious.

Jordan spilled the beans, revealing that Taylor had been complaining about the long overdue date of the baby’s arrival, which was supposed to be the 1st of June. “We have been waiting for this baby and you’re not trying to help get the baby out,” said Taylor. While the mother has been trying her best to induce labor for quite some time now, it has not been fruitful because of Hamlin’s race day clashes. Jordan explained, “I’m not trying? Okay. I’m not trying. Did I try a lot of things on Thursday?” While this may be a tough time for the family, they have been trying to induce labor for quite some time now, but Taylor refuses to accept the delay. “Yeah, but then you need to keep it up,” said Taylor.

via Imago Denny Hamlin with girl friend Jordan Fish and their 2 daughters Taylor (4) and Molly (1) in Victory Lane after the 2019 Daytona 500, at the Daytona International Speedway February 17, 2019 Daytona, Florida. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY DAY2019021738 MIKExGENTRY

Image Credits: Imago

The process has been tough for the couple. While Denny Hamlin prepares for a race day each weekend, he needs to be away from his family, but with the baby almost there, he is ready to leave everything for the sake of it. Jordan replied to Taylor’s accusation of not putting enough effort by saying, “But I can’t because Dad’s gone, so we’re trying to wait for a couple days. Until Sunday night, when it’s clear, and Monday, Sunday night we can try again, which is tomorrow night. We’re just gonna take it easy. We got two days,” as Jordan and Hamlin have been trying their best not to disrupt the weekend races for the latter.

In his podcast, Hamlin talked about the problems the family has had since the passing of the due date. “Just patiently waiting,” Hamlin said. “Thought we’d be almost a week in by now, but just patiently waiting.” With each passing day, the anticipation grows, and so does the balancing act between track and family. Despite his commitment to Joe Gibbs Racing and the #11 Toyota team, Hamlin remains ready to shift gears if Jordan goes into labor.

In preparation for such a scenario, a seasoned competitor with over 100 Xfinity starts, Ryan Truex, has been selected as a reserve driver on standby for Hamlin. “He’s been working in the sim to get acclimated,” Hamlin said. “I was worried about him reaching my pedals first of all. But it sounds like he fits fine… they’ll be able to move the pedals back to make it all fit right for him.”

Looking ahead, Hamlin and Jordan are eyeing a delivery date before next weekend’s inaugural NASCAR Cup Series race in Mexico City. Still, Denny emphasized that any decision hinges entirely on the situation at home. “I’m gonna leave the call entirely up to her,” said Hamlin. As the tension between professional ambition and personal responsibility grows tighter, Hamlin’s measured readiness speaks volumes about his priorities, on and off track.

Denny Hamlin stands firm amid court setback

The 23XI co-owner addressed the looming charter controversy facing the team after a major legal setback earlier this week. A 3-judge panel from the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals unanimously voted to vacate a preliminary injunction that had allowed 23XI Racing and Front Row Motorsports to compete as chartered teams, despite not signing last year’s charter agreement. That injunction will remain active until June 26, unless a petition for rehearing is filed by June 19.

Hamlin, however, did not back down. “Same as what we said in December is that we’re committed to run this season open if we have to, even before they decided on the injunction,” he said. “So we’re going to race and fulfill all of our commitments no matter what. We’re here to race. Our team is going to be here for the long haul and we’re confident of that.”

Hamlin also noted the massive financial implications if 23XI Racing is forced to operate as an open team. Unlike chartered entries, open teams are not guaranteed a spot in every race and receive significantly less compensation. “The difference in money between a chartered team and an open team for a three-car operation was tens of millions,” Hamlin explained.

With the Dec. 1 federal antitrust trial against NASCAR looming, Hamlin reiterated his confidence in the case he and Michael Jordan are building. “We remain very confident in our case for December 1. We’re confident in it. We feel like the facts are on our side,” he said. With both the legal matters and the birth of his child looming, along with his run at the Cup Series, Denny Hamlin is up for a long and hectic year ahead.