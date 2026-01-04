Denny Hamlin’s Iconic Martinsville Memorabilia Goes Up for Sale 10 Years After His Famous Win

In the spring of 2015, Denny Hamlin reminded the NASCAR garage why Martinsville Speedway has always felt like his home. Holding off a hard-charging Brad Keselowski in the closing laps of the STP 500, Hamlin didn’t just capture his eighth win at the paperclip-shaped short track, but also the iconic grandfather clock that came with it. But as they say, what goes around comes around.

A piece of Martinsville history resurfaces a decade later

A decade after Denny Hamlin’s memorable 2015 Martinsville Speedway win, a unique piece of that victory has quietly surfaced on Facebook Marketplace. Listed at $2,500, the item isn’t Hamlin’s personal trophy, but a replica grandfather clock that was awarded to one of his crew members following the race.

At Martinsville, crew members have long been given the option to receive scaled replicas of the iconic clock, allowing the entire team to take home a tangible reminder of their short-track triumph, not just the driver standing in Victory Lane. The listing has quickly caught the attention of NASCAR fans and collectors, not just because of Hamlin’s name attached to it, but because of what the clock represents.

Martinsville Speedway President Clay Campbell once explained the thinking behind the tradition, saying, “Figured if you give something to the driver that their wives would like, then it’s going to be in a prominent place in their home.” That philosophy helped turn a race trophy into one of the most recognizable symbols in all of NASCAR.

The idea traces back to track founder Clay Earles, who wanted more than a standard cup or plaque. In 1964, Earles partnered with Ridgeway Clocks, a local company located just three miles from the speedway, to create a handcrafted, full-sized grandfather clock that would stand apart from every other prize in motorsports.

Ridgeway Clocks is no longer in business, so any authentic or replica Martinsville clock still in circulation automatically becomes even more special now.

Fred Lorenzen was the first driver to receive the clock after winning the 1964 Old Dominion 500, and the tradition has since passed through the hands of legends like Richard Petty, Jeff Gordon, Jimmie Johnson, and, of course, Denny Hamlin. With this replica now up for sale, a small but meaningful slice of Martinsville history is suddenly within reach of the right buyer. And NASCAR has never been short of them.

NASCAR’s most unforgettable trophies

While Martinsville’s grandfather clock remains NASCAR’s most iconic prize, it’s far from the only trophy that’s captured fans’ imagination over the years. Across the schedule, several tracks have leaned into creativity, local culture, and pure spectacle to give winners something far more memorable than a standard cup.

At New Hampshire Motor Speedway, victorious drivers don’t just get a standard trophy. Instead, they’re presented with a live giant lobster, affectionately known as “Loudon.” The crustacean, sourced from nearby seafood purveyors, weighs in around 18–28 pounds and ties into New England’s rich lobster heritage. After the win, the lobster’s meat is often cooked and shared with the team. On the other hand, a taxidermist preserves and mounts the shell as a keepsake trophy.

Dover Motor Speedway honors its nickname, the “Monster Mile,” with a Monster trophy that features a stylized version of the track’s mascot, Miles the Monster. This imposing award celebrates both the difficulty of winning at Dover and the area’s unique identity. It has become one of the series’ most recognizable trophies.

Bristol Motor Speedway has taken inspiration from its gladiatorial atmosphere with a gladiator sword trophy. It is a hand-forged stainless-steel blade that evokes the intense, coliseum-like racing that defines the high-banked short track.

And at Charlotte Motor Speedway’s iconic Coca-Cola 600, winners receive not just the traditional Bruton Smith Trophy but also a restored vintage Coca-Cola vending machine. This adds a fun, collectible twist tied to the race’s longtime sponsor.

Together, these trophies highlight what makes NASCAR unique. They’re not just prizes, but storytelling devices, tying victories to place, history, and personality. In a sport built on tradition, these unconventional rewards remind fans why winning certain races simply means more.