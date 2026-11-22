Is an endorsement from one of NASCAR’s most accomplished drivers enough to put you on the path to replacing him? Denny Hamlin may see Brent Crews as the man to carry his No. 11 legacy forward at Joe Gibbs Racing, but the transition is far from straightforward. With JGR reluctant to lose its veteran driver and Hamlin himself still weighing when to call time on his career, Crews isn’t counting on an immediate promotion either. Despite earning Rookie of the Year honours, the 18-year-old believes he has plenty more to accomplish in the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series before he can make a case for his childhood hero’s Cup Series seat.

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When Crews first learnt about Denny Hamlin’s endorsement of him as his successor, he admitted he was not expecting the NASCAR veteran to say so. As he has finally come to terms with his childhood racing hero backing his candidacy for a Cup Series seat, the 18-year-old has opened up about how he feels about the potential move.

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“That would be a dream come true, truthfully, but nothing is promised.”

“Just like when you guys are reading off my stat list, 12 top 5s and 18 top 10s is not what it takes to be a Cup Series driver, and I’m fully aware of that. If I want a chance to be in the Cup Series, especially to replace somebody like [Hamlin] eventually, hopefully one day, would that be in my dream? Then I need to go out there, and I need to win a ton of races and perform at a high level and execute. And I know that, and I’m aware of that, and that’s not really a pressure thing.”

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“I treat it as a privilege that I’m able to have this opportunity with this amazing race team to even be in the talks to be able to do that. So it’s a blessing, and it’s an amazing opportunity. And we’re gonna give it all we got next year to go show them that it’s us.”

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The O’Reilly Series driver’s reservation stems from uncertainty about Hamlin’s retirement, as the racer has proven he can still perform at his highest level at 46. And while the veteran wants to retire on a high instead of watching his form fade away, Joe Gibbs Racing believes he still has a lot more to give before he steps away.

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While Denny Hamlin has expressed his readiness to retire multiple times, his most recent addition came earlier this week, when he set the record straight that he wouldn’t want to continue for two or three years if it meant he would just be putting on laps and not be fighting for wins at the front every weekend.

“I definitely am going to do whatever is best for Joe Gibbs Racing, but I’m not going to compromise my performance,” clarified Hamlin. “I’m just too much of a competitor to just go out there and make laps. And so I feel like I’m at my best right now. And I know that Father Time is undefeated. I can feel it in my everyday life. I can tell things are changing. Right. And so it’s a matter of time before it changes on the racetrack. It just is. I want to avoid that at all costs.”

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His team bosses, however, are hoping the day never arrives.

“It may be his plan, but I think I’ve said before, we may tackle him if he tries to leave,” Joe Gibbs Racing President Dave Alpern disclosed.

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Denny Hamlin’s retirement dilemma comes at a particularly interesting point in his career. The 46-year-old has amassed 64 Cup Series victories, including three Daytona 500 wins, and has come agonizingly close to a championship on multiple occasions, including his heartbreaking 2025 defeat at Phoenix.

Even after adding another four wins in 2026 and being in title contention till the very end of the season in Homestead-Miami, Denny Hamlin has begun acknowledging the physical demands of racing, from slower recovery to persistent body aches, and doesn’t want to wait until age begins affecting his competitiveness before walking away.

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The NASCAR veteran also revealed he had to push himself to his limits this year by delaying a crucial shoulder surgery to compete throughout the season.

But for the historic team, losing Hamlin means losing an integral pillar in the organization. Having spent his entire Cup career with Joe Gibbs Racing since 2006, with 64 wins for the team and the ability to remain a championship contender, his departure would leave a significant void, explaining why the team is keen to persuade him to reconsider while he still has the pace to compete for victories.

Joe Gibbs himself reflected on Hamlin’s invaluable presence by saying, “He’s really helped build what we have. He means so much to the other young drivers… the way he looks at things.”

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Although Hamlin has maintained that 2027 will likely be his final season, recent comments suggest he is still weighing that decision, leaving the future of JGR’s No. 11 seat less certain than initially expected. But if the driver has expressed one thing he is certain about, it would be Brent Crews’ candidacy as his successor at the team.

The No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing driver said: “I don’t want to leave them in flux. They’ve got a great driver in Brent Crews that’s gonna be ready more than likely by the end of next year.”

While a generational talent like Hamlin chooses his contenders wisely, his naming Crews as his successor is a testament to the strong rookie season the O’Reilly Auto Parts Series driver has just delivered in 2026.

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The 18-year-old has wrapped up his maiden campaign with the rookie of the year honor, finishing 13th in the standings despite missing out on four races earlier in the season due to the age eligibility criteria. Out of his 29 race starts, the young driver delivered 12 top-five finishes, 18 top-10 finishes, one pole position, and 148 laps led this season, despite his winless campaign. This is where Crews’ introspection makes a crucial point.

The No. 19 driver O’Reilly driver believes that although he has had a good season, he needs to win multiple races to be considered a strong Cup Series candidate. His dismissal of the move does not solely stem from Hamlin’s uncertain retirement date. The driver has also admitted that he needs to deliver a sensational season in NASCAR’s second division to earn himself the coveted seat.

For Crews, replacing Denny Hamlin isn’t just about being worthy or earning his seat. It’s what the seat represents for the sport, the team, and himself. The 18-year-old grew up idolizing Hamlin, and to now be considered a replacement for his childhood hero feels unreal for the young prodigy still making his mark.

“Denny was my favorite driver as a little kid; my favorite football player was Julio Jones, and he was number 11, so automatically Denny was my favorite driver,” Crews said. “So to think when I was five years old, what I know now, I would. . . I don’t know what I would do. But no, it was super cool, and obviously that’s my dream. That’s everybody’s dream, especially from a young age.”

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While the 2027 season remains his intended final campaign, the 64-time Cup Series winner recently admitted that he was still weighing the decision, acknowledging that he wanted to speak to retired drivers before making it final. With Joe Gibbs already making personal visits to discuss his future and JGR president Dave Alpern suggesting that Hamlin could reassess his decision based on his performance next season, the possibility of an extension remains open. After all, as Alpern pointed out, as long as Hamlin believes he can win every week, he may not be ready to walk away.

For now, Brent Crews isn’t getting ahead of himself, especially as the silly-season rumour mill continues to churn out potential driver changes across the garage for 2027. Speculation around Connor Zilisch’s move to Hendrick Motorsports being brought forward from 2028 to 2027, for instance, has shown how quickly succession plans can become a talking point. With the next generation of drivers navigating similar rumours, Crews is right to remain cautious about developments that are yet to be confirmed.

And while Crews may have to wait for an official offer from Joe Gibbs Racing, which is currently eyeing ways to secure its veteran driver beyond 2027, he can remain hopeful of a Cup Series opportunity arriving sooner or later as young talent takes centre stage next season. With Jesse Love and Corey Heim replacing Josh Berry and Riley Herbst, respectively, the NASCAR grid is making more room for young talents like Crews in 2027.