Denny Hamlin’s Long-Lost “Hurricane” Nickname Resurfaces, as Carson Hocevar Embraces It

There’s an enigma surrounding Denny Hamlin. Despite spending nearly two decades in the Cup Series, few know that his real name isn’t in fact ‘Denny’, but ‘James Dennis Alan Hamlin.’ From making a name for himself through the ranks to becoming the so-called villain fans love to hate, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran has made quite a name for himself at NASCAR’s highest level. But somewhere along the way, one of his old nicknames has faded into obscurity, even though the 44-year-old hasn’t forgotten it just yet.

At Iowa Speedway, NBC announcer Leigh Diffey said, “Here comes the Hurricane,” referring to Carson Hocevar’s charge towards the top-five. However, Hamlin was quick to point out that he was the original ‘hurricane’, a nickname that goes back years.

Denny Hamlin passes on the baton to Hocevar

Denny Hamlin was always destined to be a racer. Growing up in Chesterfield, Virginia, he started go-karting at the tender age of 7 and proved to be a natural. By 15, he had already won the WKA Manufacturers Cup, and he began racing mini stocks just a year later. In his very first race at Langley Speedway, he not only secured pole but also won the race, eventually progressing to the Grand Stock division in 1998 and moving on to Late Model Stock Cars in 2000. That’s when he earned the ‘Hurricane’ nickname.

Denny Hamlin even has ‘proof’ that ‘Hurricane’ belonged to him first. Revealing the origins of his nickname, the veteran racer said on the Actions Detrimental podcast, “Hurricane Hamlin. It’s been around for years. I’ve got t-shirts.” However, the word hasn’t been associated with the 44-year-old for years, and he doesn’t have any sentimental attachment to it either. Perhaps that’s why he said that Carson Hocevar could have it. “I don’t give a sh-t, it’s whatever. … Just call him whatever you want. It’s fine,” Hamlin went on to say.

The nickname kind of suits Carson Hocevar, as the sophomore is building quite a reputation for moving fast and wrecking everything along the way. Just like a hurricane. The Spire Motorsports driver made headlines for the wrong reasons once again at Iowa Speedway, after getting loose on Lap 229 and sending Zane Smith slamming into the outside wall. The Front Row driver attempted to retaliate a few laps later, but missed making contact with the No. 77 Chevy’s rear bumper.

After the race, Ryan Bergenty, Smith’s crew chief, confronted Hocevar during his post-race interview, and didn’t hold back, saying, “Hey, when are you going to learn to f****** drive, dude? I mean, you wiped us the f*** out.” From Ricky Stenhouse Jr to Ross Chastain, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch, and Shane van Gisbergen, it looks like ‘Hurricane Hocevar’ isn’t making too many friends in the Cup Series. Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin is watching the drama unfold from the sidelines, watching his successor right in the middle of all the chaos

Hamlin reveals the story behind his name

Denny Hamlin has been around the block for years. Even though a championship has eluded him for nearly two decades, the racer is widely considered one of the Cup Series’ all-time greats. However, few associate the veteran racer with his ‘real’ name, and the 44-year-old has revealed how his nickname differs from his father’s name, Dennis, despite fully embracing the fact that he’ll be called ‘Denny’ forever.

Sharing his thoughts on the ‘Kenny Conversations’ podcast, Hamlin said, “So my dad is Dennis Allen Hamlin, and James was a name that has been passed down in the Hamlin family for generations. And his dad’s name was Junior, and so I was the next one to need to get James put in my name. My parents didn’t know, and at the time, there were no other Hamlins with the name James going in the next generation. So he says, ‘I want him to be Dennis Hamlin Jr., but I gotta put James in there, so I just put James Dennis Allen Hamlin.”

Clarifying that he isn't in fact 'Junior, Denny Hamlin said, "So I'm not actually a junior to my dad, even though he'll say he's big Denny, I'm little Denny." However, going by his first name, he should be called James Hamlin. But it simply doesn't have the same ring to it, don't you think?