Denny Hamlin’s Replacement Relies on Secret Weapon Ahead of His Impromptu Mexico Plans

“See you guys in Pocono,” Denny Hamlin posted on social media ahead of NASCAR’s historic trip to Mexico City this weekend. After nearly two weeks of anticipation, Denny and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, finally welcomed their third child, a baby boy, on Wednesday. Hamlin had been on “baby watch” for 12 straight days, skipping media events and monitoring flight schedules more than lap times.

Hamlin added, “We are happy to announce the birth of our son. Everyone is doing well. My main priority is to be here at home for Jordan and our family over the next few days when she is able to go home and we transition to life as a family of five.” When the moment came, he stuck to his word. Family first, racing second. And with Hamlin choosing diapers over downforce in Mexico City, Joe Gibbs Racing needed a replacement for the No. 11 Cup car. Well, he is someone who is well-prepared for his trip down south.

Ryan Truex steps up for international duty

Well, at this point, we all know Denny Hamlin wasn’t keeping any secrets. As his fiancée, Jordan Fish, inched closer to her due date, he made it crystal clear – He will be there for the birth of his son, no matter what. “Well, that is true,” he said on SiriusXM, “But I’ve been in the room before, and she needs something really hard to grab onto, and my hand is perfect for it. So I’m definitely going to be there this week, hopefully to hold her hand.” So when their son was born, Joe Gibbs Racing was ready. Enter Ryan Truex.

“I found out Wednesday night, so it’s been kind of chaotic getting here and putting all that together,” Truex said, describing the last-minute scramble. But chaotic or not, Joe Gibbs Racing had been preparing months ahead for the ultimate day. They’d already had Ryan Truex log time in the sim, and even adjusted the car setup to his driving style. “I feel like I’ve run a million laps here already in the past month. So I definitely feel like I’m ready,” Ryan Truex said. However, despite the rushed schedule, he feels that racing in Mexico, of all places, works in his favor.

Of the current participating drivers, only Kyle Busch and Brad Keselowski have raced at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in stock cars, while Michael McDowell won a sports car race here in 2005. However, their experience at the track is fairly limited, and it’s been a while since they have raced there. Plus, the layout has changed dramatically over the years, and so have the cars, adding more layers of ‘unfamiliarity.’ “It’s a track where I can practice and have time, and no one’s been except for a few guys,” Truex explained. That lack of experience, combined with Truex’s hours and hours of practice, could be his secret weapon.

For Truex, who typically serves as a reserve or part-time driver, the chance to pilot the No. 11 Toyota in a Cup race (let alone internationally) is massive. “I’m just grateful for the experience and grateful to be here,” he said. “I don’t have any set goals or expectations. I just want to enjoy the weekend.” And when your shot comes wrapped in jet lag, chaos, and opportunity? You take it!

All that being said, let’s be real! Driving in circles on a simulator is one thing. Wheeling a 3,400-pound Cup car through the tight corners of a street course in Mexico City? Whole different beast. Sure, Ryan Truex says he’s done “a million laps” at this place virtually. But here’s the catch: his real-world Cup Series résumé is as thin as it gets, and he’s honest about that. “My last time in Cup was not a fun experience,” admitted Truex. “It didn’t go well for me. I didn’t enjoy it. That was probably not the right move for me, career-wise, and I’ve kind of been fighting back since then. I enjoy everything I do at JGR (Joe Gibbs Racing).”

Between 2013 and 2014, Ryan Truex ran 26 Cup races and never finished higher than 20th. That’s a tough record to hang your helmet on. Since then, he’s mostly been a part-time Xfinity guy, where he has had some success. Just three wins with Joe Gibbs Racing. But Cup is another animal entirely, especially in the Gen-7 era. However, he does have a championship-winning brother who has seen success in Mexico!

Truex looks to extend his brother’s legacy in Mexico

The Cup Series may be heading internationally for the first time since 1998, but the Xfinity Series has been there and done that. From 2005 to 2008, the second tier of NASCAR hosted three points-paying races in Mexico City! The inaugural race was won by Ryan’s brother and 2017 Cup Series Champion Martin Truex Jr., while Denny Hamlin won in 2006, and Kyle Busch took the crown in 08.

Ryan Truex did admit that he has been in conversation with his brother, who didn’t shy away from reminding him of the Truex record. Ryan added, “I texted him [Martin] this week when I found out, and he said Truex’s are one-for-one in Mexico, so no pressure. I’m glad he could throw that at me (laughter), but he’s been good for advice.”

So yeah, it’s a big weekend for Ryan Truex, as he replaces a driver in red-hot form at a track where nobody really knows what to expect. Do you think Ryan Truex can compete for the win this weekend? Let us know in the comments!