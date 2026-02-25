Denny Hamlin’s Sarcastic Take On NASCAR’s New Dover Gimmick Left Fans Infuriated

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602111202500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 11: Denny Hamlin 11 Joe Gibbs Racing National Debt Relief Toyota is being interviewed during Media Day for the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 11, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 11 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 Media Day EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602111202500

Denny Hamlin might be a serious racer, but off the track, he can be quite the comedian. This subtle sarcasm of his, while it may sometimes come in the form of a serious speech, is loved by many, especially his fans. So, the situation was similar when he mocked NASCAR’s most recent changes to the All-Star Race.

Denny Hamlin’s sarcastic shade on NASCAR modifying the All-Star Race

The NASCAR All-Star Race, although not a point-race, is an important event during the Cup Series season. Up until last year, the race had a separate “open” qualifying, through which additional drivers could run it. However, NASCAR has changed the rules this season, allowing all the drivers to run the race with no separate qualifying session.

This inclusivity in terms of the drivers hasn’t sat well with many fans. Least of all, Denny Hamlin. The overall event, which is largely based on driver performance, seems less merit-based with this new format. Although NASCAR has been all-in this year, listening to the fans, making most decisions in their favor, this one now seems out of trend.

As insider Bob Pockrass confirmed the changes on social media, Hamlin reacted to it. He dropped a subtle remark on NASCAR, targeting the overly inclusive format, which now allows all the drivers.

“Drivers who fail to qualify will also be presented participation metals on the front stretch after the conclusion of stage 2,” he wrote.

The sarcasm could be smelled from miles away. But it was still in Hamlin’s classic style. One could almost imagine him saying that out loud with a straight face. And this was rather understandable as well. Hamlin is a former All-Star Race winner, having clinched the $1 million prize back in 2015. He understands the pressure he had to face racing that day.

And now, to see the drivers qualifying for the race without an open session, it is apparent why he used sarcasm to attack the decision. The infuriated fans, too, joined in to comment on the Dover gimmick.

Fans mock NASCAR’s new format with Hamlin

“We should all give them those stuffed animals like the Olympic athletes got,” a fan wrote, referring to the 2026 Winter Olympics, where the contestants have also been given plushies along with their medals. But the NASCAR fans mean it in a purely sarcastic way.

Some even worried for the sport’s future, comparing the current racing to the old days: “This is so f—ed. I miss the old days, like when you first started in the series, I feel it was more about hard racing and talent, it’s turned into a sh*t show circus.”

Understandably, many were confused by the decision. Denny Hamlin’s comment also shows that the drivers would not be very impressed with it, either. So, one user ultimately questioned, “Were drivers asked for their opinions at all?”

At the same time, some felt like the All-Start Race shouldn’t be a thing anymore, with the others requesting NASCAR to bring back the 37-race point system instead of the Chase. “Would you support just saying screw it and making this a 37th points race,” a comment read.

Imago NORTH WILKESBORO, NC – MAY 21: Josh Berry 48 Hendrick Motorsports Ally Chevrolet leads Ty Gibbs 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Monster Energy Toyota during the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series All-Star Open on May 21, 2023 at North Wilkesboro Speedway in North Wilkesboro, NC. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: MAY 21 NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon230521647

Image Credits – Imago

Some, however, didn’t even leave Hamlin alone. Referring to his 2025 Cup Series championship run, where he lost the title on the very last stage of the race, a user wrote: “Like you wanted last year after Phoenix?”

These decisions are not made in a single day. Despite the planning and discussions, it is quite surprising that they don’t seem to sit too well with the fans. Sometimes, the drivers, too. Regardless, with the All-Star Race moving to Dover this year, it will be interesting to see how the stakes change.