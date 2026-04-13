Denny Hamlin’s Secret Hand Behind Ty Gibbs’ Bristol Triumph Revealed by Joe Gibbs

Fresh off a dramatic first career win at Bristol Motor Speedway, Ty Gibbs finally broke through with a career-defining moment. It was a victory years in the making. The win showcased growth, patience, and raw talent. But behind the scenes, there was more to the story. According to Joe Gibbs, veteran co-driver Denny Hamlin’s presence quietly played a crucial role in shaping that success, adding an unexpected layer to Gibbs’ breakthrough performance.

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Joe Gibbs credits Denny Hamlin’s experience for Ty Gibbs’ breakthrough

“So I think, and I’m quite sure, I think about Denny being in our meetings. I was so thrilled that our young guys get to listen to Denny because he sees things and talks about things that you only get by experience.”

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That insight from Joe Gibbs shines a light on a key, often overlooked factor behind Ty Gibbs’ breakthrough win: Denny Hamlin.

Hamlin isn’t just another veteran in the JGR garage. With over two decades in NASCAR and countless wins at the highest level, he’s built a reputation as one of the sharpest minds in the sport. And at Joe Gibbs Racing, that experience doesn’t stay locked inside his own No. 11 car but gets shared with other drivers.

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Behind the scenes, Hamlin has become a sounding board for younger drivers like Bell, Briscoe, and Gibbs. Whether it’s reading the flow of a race, understanding tire management at a track like Bristol, or knowing when to make the winning move, those are instincts that only come with time and mistakes. The kind Gibbs is now learning to avoid.

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It’s not hard to connect the dots. Gibbs’ Bristol drive wasn’t just fast. It was smart, too. He stayed patient, kept himself in contention, and made the decisive move when it mattered most. That kind of racecraft mirrors the approach Hamlin has perfected over the years.

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For a young driver still finding his footing in the Cup Series, having direct access to that level of experience is invaluable. And while Gibbs delivered the result on track, it’s becoming increasingly clear that voices like Denny Hamlin’s inside team meetings are helping shape the driver he’s becoming.

Because sometimes, the biggest advantage isn’t what happens on race day. Rather, it’s what’s learned behind the scenes long before the green flag drops.

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Ty Gibbs honors his father’s lasting legacy

“To be in this position is great. I’d love for my father to have seen this. I knew he knew it was going to happen and expected it as well.”

As Ty Gibbs stepped out of his car at Bristol Motor Speedway, the moment wasn’t just about a first Cup win, it was deeply personal for the entire Gibbs faction. Before anything else, Ty paused, looked to the sky, and acknowledged the man who shaped his journey: Coy Gibbs.

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For Ty, racing was never just a career choice. It was something passed down, taught, and nurtured from a young age. Coy wasn’t just a father to Ty Gibbs. He was a mentor, coach, and guiding force. From go-karts to national series, he played a hands-on role in molding Ty into a race winner, culminating in his Xfinity Series championship in 2022.

That’s why this victory carried extra weight.

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The Gibbs family has endured unimaginable loss over the years. Coy’s passing came in heartbreaking fashion just hours after celebrating his son’s biggest achievement at the time. Found in his hotel room the following morning, his death was ruled due to natural causes. He was just 49. Years earlier, Ty had also lost his uncle, J. D. Gibbs, who passed away in 2019 after battling a degenerative neurological disease, also at 49.

Those losses have never left the family. And in many ways, this Bristol win felt like a full-circle moment. Not just a breakthrough on track, but a tribute to the legacy that helped build it. Because for Ty Gibbs, Victory Lane wasn’t just about crossing the finish line first. It was about carrying forward everything his father started.