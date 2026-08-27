Denny Hamlin’s $79B Ex-Sponsor Faces Backlash Over Confusion as NASCAR Announces Title Sponsor Change

NASCAR is heading into another season of change, and this time, an entitlement sponsor is leaving its mark on the Truck Series. The Xfinity Series already underwent a major sponsorship switch this year when O’Reilly Auto Parts took over. Now, NASCAR is preparing another significant change in its national series lineup. The latest move involves Craftsman and FedEx Freight, with the latter poised to take over the Truck Series title sponsorship. The announcement, however, has already sparked confusion among fans.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

NASCAR is reportedly putting the finishing touches on a multi-year agreement with FedEx Freight to become the entitlement sponsor of the Truck Series, according to sources familiar with the ongoing negotiations and reported by veteran NASCAR journalist Jordan Bianchi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deal is expected to be finalized within the next few weeks. If everything goes through as planned, FedEx Freight will replace Craftsman as the series’ title sponsor.

Craftsman has occupied that position since 2023, returning to a role it previously held between 1995 and 2008. Its departure would mark another notable change in the sponsorship landscape surrounding NASCAR’s third-tier national series.

ADVERTISEMENT

The financial terms of the proposed agreement have not been disclosed. However, sources indicate that NASCAR had been targeting a deal worth tens of millions each year.

That reported figure would encompass multiple components of the partnership, including purse payouts, rights fees and activation tied to the sponsorship. Media buys would also reportedly be part of the overall package.

ADVERTISEMENT

Such figures underline the commercial importance of entitlement partnerships in NASCAR. The arrangements go beyond simply attaching a company’s name to a racing series. They can include substantial financial commitments, advertising, race-weekend activations and broader media exposure.

For FedEx Freight, taking over the Truck Series would provide an extensive platform to promote the brand across NASCAR’s national racing ecosystem. For NASCAR, meanwhile, the agreement would provide another significant commercial partnership while continuing a period of change among the sport’s major series.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the impending sponsorship change has already produced a reaction that NASCAR may not have anticipated. The name attached to the announcement has quickly become the focus of discussion among fans, with many taking issue with the change before the deal has even been formally completed.

That backlash has created a very different narrative around what should otherwise be a straightforward commercial transition. And as the news continues circulating, fan reaction is becoming impossible to ignore.

ADVERTISEMENT

NASCAR fans confuse FedEx Freight with Hamlin’s former sponsor

The announcement immediately sent fans down memory lane, with many connecting FedEx Freight’s NASCAR return to Denny Hamlin’s long-running relationship with the company.

ADVERTISEMENT

One fan bluntly wrote, “SPONSOR DENNY HAMLIN AGAIN YOU COWARDS!”

That reaction carries more context than it may seem. FedEx Freight and FedEx are separate companies. FedEx Freight had operated under the FedEx Corp. umbrella until June 1, when it became an independent, publicly traded company. Thus, while the two brands share a name and history, FedEx Freight’s reported Truck Series sponsorship should not be viewed as FedEx returning to NASCAR after abandoning its partnership with Hamlin.

Another fan pleaded, “FedEx?! Please come back to Denny Hamlin for his last year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Hamlin has already indicated that his current two-year contract extension with Joe Gibbs Racing, which runs through 2027, will be his final deal as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series driver. That makes the timing particularly interesting for fans who remember how closely Hamlin and FedEx were associated.

FedEx parted ways from Hamlin and JGR at the conclusion of 2024 season. The number of races sponsored by them were decreasing gradually, and they backed the team for 13 races in 2024.

Cost saving measures and a heavy financial strain with their role in NASCAR played a role in their decision to leave NASCAR. While the company hasn’t made any plans to return to NASCAR, some fans couldn’t help but question why the new entity is partnering with NASCAR after ditching Hamlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This doesn’t make any sense. So they left Denny because of money, but now they are sponsoring a whole dang series???” one fan wrote.

Others used the opportunity to take a lighter shot at the shipping company’s reputation.

“Does this require races to be 2 days late?” another fan joked.

There was also a nostalgic reminder of the Hamlin-FedEx connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Fun/Sad fact: Denny Hamlin’s last win with FedEx Sponsorship WAS with FedEx Freight,” a fan noted.

Back when the two entities operated under a single organization, Denny Hamlin won the 2023 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol with ‘FedEx Freight’ branding on his Toyota.

FedEx Freight’s surprise move took fans by surprise. With Hamlin and JGR having to search for new partners, this announcement by NASCAR brought back the old memories, and hopes of a reunion.