Denny Hamlin’s Shocking Mistake That Nearly Cost Him a NASCAR Record

“Daddy, I’m sorry, but I beat your favorite driver.” That’s what Denny Hamlin said after his Michigan win. And when asked who the favorite was, Hamlin just grinned and said, “All of them.” Well, that’s just classic Denny Hamlin for you. Raw, confident, and unfiltered. But what some fans don’t know is that behind that cheeky smile was a win that almost didn’t happen.

So, what are we talking about? Well, in what could’ve been a career-defining disaster, Hamlin made a rare pit road mistake that nearly cost him everything. When we say everything, we mean a shot at joining the exclusive club of drivers who’ve won after their 700th start, as well as an esteemed place in Joe Gibbs Racing history. What saved the day? Quick reflexes and a crew member’s clutch move.

Denny Hamlin’s pit road gamble

Denny Hamlin came out of the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway with more than just a simple win. He became the 10th driver to win a Cup race after his 700th start, and it was also his 57th overall for Joe Gibbs Racing. So, what’s so special about that? Well, Hamlin now passes two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch, who had 56 wins for the JGR team, making him the winningest driver for Joe Gibbs’ organization.

But all this almost slipped through his fingers because of one tiny, chaotic moment on pit road. Late in the race, during a crucial green-flag pit stop, Denny Hamlin misjudged his exit timing. As a result, he nearly left his pit box with the fuel can still attached to the car! ” I just took for granted [that] when I’m taking off here, he’s [the fueler] gonna walk with me out of the box,” Hamlin said with a grin on his face. “I’m starting to see these guys leaving pit road, and so I went way too early,” Hamlin said, explaining the situation to Jared Allen on the Actions Detrimental podcast.

That mistake could’ve been disastrous, as NASCAR rules are crystal clear for such situations. If any equipment, like a fuel can, leaves the pit box still attached to the car, it’s an automatic pass-through penalty. So, if Hamlin had done that, it would’ve sent him to the back and likely killed his shot at victory. Luckily for Hamlin, one of his crew members, Dylan, was already out front, anticipating this exact mistake.

Yes, as the fuel can started to move with the car, Dylan snatched it mid-motion, preventing it from crossing the line. Hamlin added, “And then luckily. Dylan grabbed the can as it was coming by, like, that’s such a great defensive move. He’s on the left front fender… He’s the guy that’s the safeguard to catch all things… He’s another point of reference for me for when to go… I got three points of reference; I didn’t listen to none of them.” He was all praise for his savior, but also highlighted how it was all his fault.

Lastly, Hamlin also pointed out the difference a fast pit stop can make in a race, referencing Carson Hocevar‘s pit stop strategy. The No. 77 driver likely needed to pit for fuel before the end of the race. “If you stay in the pit box for like an extra half a second, how many cars is that? And it’s why, essentially, the 77 [Carson Hocevar] was four laps short,” Hamlin added. As fate would have it, Hocevar suffered a cut left rear tire on Lap 181, and he had to hit pit road, losing valuable time and eventually finishing 29th, despite leading the race under green.

Denny Hamlin’s retirement plans

Denny Hamlin’s historic win prompted a rare moment of reflection from the veteran driver about his future in the sport. This is something that fans discuss regularly, given his age and upcoming personal commitments, with some (non-supporters) waiting for it eagerly, while others are hoping to see Hamlin for as long as they can.

In the post-race press conference, Hamlin was candid about his future in the sport. “I mean, it feels good,” he said, talking about his Michigan win. However, the Joe Gibbs Racing veteran was clear: He won’t be racing once he’s not consistently winning races. Hamlin said, “I’m going to hate it when I’m not at the level I’m at now. I certainly will retire very, very quickly after that. I’m not going to hang around and do it just to do it. This is how I want to spend my last season — still winning.” If he can’t run up front or contend like he does now, that’s when he’ll know it’s time to walk away and call it a career. However, he admitted that this is the best he has ever felt in his career.

Hamlin told the Prime Video broadcast booth after his win at Michigan, “I’ve never felt better about getting speed out of the car, figuring out how to manage a race. I just can’t remember a better time in my career… I feel really good that even after 700 starts, I can compete.” Hamlin’s drive to succeed is showing up big-time at a point in his career where many thought the mantle of JGR’s ‘big dog’ was being passed on to Christopher Bell.

But, given the competitiveness Hamlin has, he has another record on his mind before he finally calls it quits. Hamlin admitted he would love to get into the mid-60s in terms of all-time Cup Series wins, putting him in the top 10 all-time. However, he is also aware that even then, current drivers like Joey Logano and Kyle Larson could pass him in the future. “I got to count on possibly [Joey] Logano, more than likely [Kyle] Larson overtaking us in wins.” Logano currently sits at 37 wins at 35, while Larson is on 32 wins at 32 years old.

Currently ranked 11th on the all-time wins list, just three victories behind Kevin Harvick in 10th, Hamlin remains focused on his legacy. “I just love knocking ’em off one by one. Certainly getting three already this year is putting me on pace to where I think I need to be,” he added. For now, Denny Hamlin is determined to keep winning and to leave the sport on his terms.

