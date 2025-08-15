Denny Hamlin’s $217B Partner Surprise Fiancé Jordan Fish’s Newborn With Heartfelt Gift

Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish’s story began back in 2007 when a 19-year-old Jordan Fish, then a Charlotte Bobcats dancer, caught rookie driver Hamlin’s eye at an NBA game. They officially started dating in the late 2000s and quietly built a family: their first daughter, Taylor James Hamlin, arrived on January 20, 2013, and four years later, Molly Gold Hamlin was born on August 15, 2017. Hamlin popped the questions on their relationship during a family trip to Cabo San Lucas, announcing their engagement on January 1, 2024, with Jordan cheekily captioning the ring photos “Rings: DH 0, Jordan 1.” By early 2025, they were expecting again, as Jordan had shared that their third child was due in June 2025, setting the stage for the next chapter of their life together.

Fast-forward to mid-2025, and the Hamlin-Fish family’s next milestone was here: baby boy Jameson Drew Hamlin. The couple announced via Instagram on June 19, 2025, that Jordan had given birth on June 11, 2025. In their joint post, Hamlin and Fish wrote: “The road to meeting him wasn’t easy… but he’s home, he’s perfect, and his sisters can’t get enough of him. Our hearts have never been so full.” Hamlin had also deliberately skipped the June 9 Mexico City Cup race to be with Jordan and their newborn. And now, popular brands and companies have been showering the mother and son with new gifts and goodies.

The off-track gesture by sponsors wins hearts

In her recent Instagram stories, Jordan was seen unwrapping a stunning collaboration package of Hot Wheels x Kyte Baby. The branded box opens to reveal soft, checkered baby clothing adorned with tiny car motifs and pastel tones. Jordan explained the contents of the box, “Okay, Kite Baby sent me this little PR box. It’s their little collaboration with Hot Wheels. How stinkin’ cute is this? For Jameson. These are for Molly now, which are perfect because she’s got a birthday coming up tomorrow. She’s gonna love those. Got a little key rattle. Some little cars. Hot Wheel track, cool. Some stickers. And a little race car book. So cute.” The gifts were not just for Jameson but also for Molly, Hamlin’s younger daughter, whose 8th birthday was on August 15th.

In another story, she revealed a complementary gift from McDonald’s, which included a baby onesie in vivid red with the iconic golden arches, matching socks, and a blanket decorated with burgers and fries, all laid out beside a note reading, “Welcome small fry—from your friends at McDonald’s.” Jordan narrated the contents of the box covered in yellow confetti in the video, saying, “Oh my goodness, this might be a mess to clean up later. That’s pretty cute. A little McDonald’s sock. A little, little bag. Oh, it’s so cute. Thanks, McDonald’s. You know the way to my heart.” McDonald’s, with a current market cap of 217 billion, is a longtime sponsor of 23XI Racing, co-owned by Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan, especially sponsoring Bubba Wallace’s No. 23 Toyota.

But this was not all. On June 24, co-hosts Jared Allen and Charlie from Hamlin’s Actions Detrimental podcast also presented him with a Buckeyes-themed baby package, including an Ohio State fan gear and congratulatory notes, to celebrate Jameson. But the gifting saga has continued from the time of the couple’s daughters’ birth. Hamlin once publicly thanked Toyota Racing for sending presents to Jameson’s elder sister, Taylor, tweeting, “Thanks. @ToyotaRacing. for the big sister gifts! Taylor loves them!” On the other hand, when Molly arrived in 2017, Joe Gibbs Racing, NBC, NASCAR, and others posted congratulatory posts on social media, showing a heartfelt appreciation for both the driver and his growing family.

Moments like these show how deeply NASCAR culture extends beyond the checkered flag, weaving family milestones into the sport’s larger narrative. For Denny Hamlin and Jordan Fish, each chapter adds a personal dimension that fans have followed for years. In the end, it is that human side of racing that keeps the bond between drivers, loved ones, and fans so enduring.

A rare glimpse into Denny Hamlin’s exit strategy

Since debuting in 2005, Denny Hamlin has been the picture of elite consistency, racking up more than 50 Cup Series victories and three Daytona 500 wins. He has long carried the unofficial title of “best without a championship,” and many assumed he would keep chasing that elusive crown for years to come. But in a recent sit-down with Jeff Gluck, Hamlin cracked open the door to retirement talk in a way fans weren’t expecting. Reflecting in a 2010 comment, where he said he would likely race until 37 or 38, Hamlin laughed, “We missed the mark on that one, boys.”

When pressed about his current two-year deal running through 2026, Hamlin’s reply landed like a gut punch, “I’m clearly not good at predicting. I’m trying to settle my mind into it. How I feel somewhat confident is at Indianapolis I thought, ‘I’ve only got two more chances at this, damn it.’ I’m preparing for that in my mind. I don’t know though. There could be tons of outside factors that change it, but I’m going to try to see this as the last one.” That one line- “I’m going to try to see this as the last one,” has quietly shifted the conversation from when Hamlin might win a title to whether he is quietly preparing for the curtain call.

This revelation comes with the No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing team firing on all cylinders in 2025, stacking wins and playoff points in a year when the Next Gen car seems built for Hamlin’s precision style. A five-time Martinsville winner and perennial short-track threat, he has the tools to turn a Championship 4 appearance into the career-defining breakthrough he has chased for nearly two decades. Yet, with every start possibly one of his last, the stakes are no longer just about a trophy; they are about cementing his legacy before the checkered flag falls for good.