Denny Hamlin’s 2028 Exit Plan Triggers Garage Buzz as Insider Lifts Lid on Joe Gibbs’ Backup Moves

Denny Hamlin isn’t just a veteran of the NASCAR Cup Series- he’s a certified heavyweight. From signing his first deal with Joe Gibbs Racing back in 2004 to racking up 58 Cup wins and back-to-back Daytona 500 titles, Hamlin’s career reads like a highlight reel. He’s made the playoffs in 18 of his 19 full-time seasons, an ironman stat that puts him in rare company. Whether you love him or love to boo him when he beats your favorite driver, there’s no denying he’s been a defining force in stock car racing for nearly two decades.

But as the sport begins to shift gears toward its next generation, whispers have started echoing through the garage. Because while Denny Hamlin keeps chasing that elusive championship, there’s another storyline picking up speed. And it’s coming straight out of JGR’s own war room.

Denny Hamlin’s retirement clock in motion at JGR

The 2025 season didn’t start the way Denny Hamlin fans had hoped. Through the early months, he seemed stuck in neutral. The Joe Gibbs Racing veteran was fast in practice, solid on Sundays, but not sealing the deal when it counted. With no wins and playoff hopes looking shaky, the chatter around Hamlin’s future grew louder.

But in classic Denny Hamlin fashion, he flipped the script. Four wins later, he’s not just playoff-bound. Rather, he’s sitting fourth in the driver standings and leading the pack in playoff points. That’s more than just a comeback. Now, that’s a warning shot to the rest of the field.

So even with his contract set to expire at season’s end, no one was particularly surprised when Hamlin and Joe Gibbs Racing dropped the news last month. He’s staying through 2027. “Joe [Gibbs] and everyone at JGR are family to me and have done so much for me over the last 20 years,” Hamlin said in an official statement. The No. 11 ride remains his, at least for a couple more years.

But here’s the thing: Hamlin’s already hinted this is likely his final contract. That means 2028 could mark the end of an era. For JGR, that’s both a challenge and an opportunity. They don’t have to panic (yet). They’ve got time to scout and develop a game plan. “The good news for JGR is that it has ample runway and doesn’t need to be in a rush,” Jordan Bianchi of The Athletic said. And with Toyota’s deep development bench (yes, Brent Crews is definitely on the radar), there’s no shortage of options.

Plus, Joe Gibbs Racing is a top-tier destination. “JGR is also an elite organization, making it a destination spot for any talented driver who wants to contend for championships,” Bianchi added. With several high-profile contracts expiring over the next couple of seasons, the garage whispers are already heating up. Who’s going to be in that iconic No. 11 Toyota come 2028? No one knows for sure. But insiders say the wheels are already in motion, and whoever replaces Hamlin will surely have giant shoes to fill.

Denny Hamlin says he’s hungrier than MJ

Denny Hamlin isn’t shy when it comes to confidence, and in a recent appearance on the Dale Jr. Download, he let it fly. When Dale Jr. asked him point-blank if Michael Jordan is more competitive than him right now, Hamlin didn’t even blink. “Not in today’s world, no,” he said, and honestly? It makes sense.

Hamlin elaborated, observing that while Jordan was famously relentless in his prime, things change when the daily grind of professional sports is over. “He doesn’t have to compete each and every week. So when you’re in season or in your job of being a professional sports athlete, your mentality absolutely is different than what it is after you retire,” Hamlin explained.

Hamlin’s assertion comes from personal experience as both a competitor on the track and as Jordan’s business partner at 23XI Racing. While emphasizing his respect for Jordan’s legendary intensity, Hamlin insisted that being “in the game” today gives him an edge. “I know MJ as family, as my golfing buddy… but I’m still in the game, still grinding every week.” Hamlin’s proven that drive on the circuit, leading the Cup Series in wins this season and showing no signs of slowing down at 44. Now, this is an age where most drivers start contemplating retirement.

Hamlin also remarked on the evolution of Jordan’s mindset. He highlighted the difference between the fierce competitor the world saw in the NBA and the family man and legendary trash-talker, whom he now considers a friend and peer. Jordan, for his part, has praised Hamlin’s competitiveness and even admitted his “competitive juice is no different than mine,” showing a mutual respect that fuels their 23XI Racing partnership.

In the end, it’s less about who’s more competitive and more about timing. MJ’s greatness is sealed in history. But right now, Denny Hamlin is in the trenches. He is fighting for wins. But, most importantly, he’s reminding everyone exactly why he belongs in that same conversation.