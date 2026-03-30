Denny Hamlin’s Unjust Maneuver Publicly Called Out by Ryan Blaney in 2-Words

If there were any NASCAR-sponsored patience masterclass held today, Ryan Blaney surely took it. This is considering how composed he was while he discussed an aggressive drive from Denny Hamlin at Martinsville, which hampered his chance of a race win. Blaney hadn’t been all out on pace today, but his run during the final laps was strong, until the smallest of incidents dropped him.

Ryan Blaney’s calm response to Denny Hamlin

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“It’s unnecessary,” was the two-worded response Blaney had when talking about the wide line that Hamlin took outside of the final corner on the track. Both drivers were locked in the top 5, contending for a repeat of their earlier race wins this season. However, as they exited turn four, Hamlin went a little too wide, seemingly pushing his competitor into the wall. Blaney ended up making contact and losing places, and he couldn’t gain them back because of the damage.

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“I don’t feel like I kind of got pinched. I feel like I just got driven into the fence,” he told the media after the race.

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This was understandably frustrating for the Penske driver. He had a good run today, starting from the middle of the field, making most of the cautions that were thrown out, and climbing for a potential shot at the race win. While he didn’t appear too upset about the entire incident, he did drop subtle comments:

“First time I got around him all day. So, I’m going to ask him.”

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Meanwhile, Denny Hamlin, too, appeared rather calm discussing the incident. He accepted that he lost control of the car around that corner and hence ended up pushing Blaney into the wall.

“Yeah, I lost control off turn four, spun the rears, and just got higher than I wanted to be,” Hamlin said.

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Even after Blaney was cleared as a threat, Hamlin could not repeat his success from earlier in the season. Despite winning both opening stages and leading 292 laps, victory wasn’t his. There is no system to blame this time; it just seemed that he somehow ran out of luck, as Chase Elliott brought home Chevrolet’s first race win of the season with a late lunge.

Hamlin boasts clean air as the real Martinsville winner

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Denny Hamlin led the race for a long time before eventually losing his position to the Chase Elliott – Ross Chastain pair. Hamlin’s long run at the front proved how effective clean air was at the 0.5-mile Martinsville Speedway, as no competitor could mount a serious challenge until the final laps when the #9 overtook him.

“Yeah, it’s different for sure,” Hamlin said. “Track position, these cars are so close to speed. Track position helps. Anyway, once the #9 got out front, he controlled the pace.”

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I don’t think it’s really better in the race,” he added, discussing Elliott’s pace. “Just the ability to have the cleaner air for the longer period of time.”

Imago NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series-Practice and Qualifying Sep 6, 2025 Madison, Illinois, USA NASCAR Cup Series driver Denny Hamlin 11 looks on during practice and qualifying for the Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway. Madison World Wide Technology Raceway Illinois USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xJoexPuetzx 20250906_tbs_pa2_024

This could have possibly been Denny Hamlin’s second race win, and he would have become one of the only two drivers this season who have managed to win multiple races. The other being his 23XI teammate, Tyler Reddick. However, it was seemingly time for the Chevrolets to do something and prove their competitiveness on the track.

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So far, it hasn’t been a disappointing season for Hamlin, even though he missed out on a particular race win. Because he is contending for the title this year, Hamlin will have to push for more.