Denny Hamlin’s Unpleasant Michael Jordan Confession Has NASCAR Fans Pointing Fingers at FOX Broadcaster

Many would think a basketball legend has no place in a sport where people race cars. However, Michael Jordan has always proven his place as a team owner in NASCAR, especially fighting for the teams’ rights through the charter lawsuit. As co-owner of 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin, Jordan’s ‘lack’ of knowledge is covered by the fact that he is partnered with a NASCAR legend. But no matter what, there will always be a select few who have a problem with something like this. In an interview, Hamlin revealed a not-so-nice comment aimed at Jordan.

Unpleasant confessions

While in an episode of Actions Detrimental, Denny Hamlin confessed to something he heard while at a meeting in Daytona.

“There was someone we had a meeting with in Daytona, that said MJ does nothing for the sport. And it was a prominent figure in the sport. He also has a podcast,” said Hamlin.

This was said after Travis, the host, gave his appreciation for Jordan participating in all these interviews he does during the race. He called it powerful for the sport, which Hamlin agreed with.

Although, based on the targeted comment Hamlin revealed after, it’s clear some people do not feel the same about Jordan’s contributions to the sport. However, this vague comment sparked public support from fans and a debate about who it could be.

Fans begin a debate

“Shit, just from the lawsuit alone. MJ/Hamlin might have done more for this sport than any team owner since I started watching in 02/03. It actually helps the sport and teams as a whole vs what most Team Owners want, which is helping line their pockets or help their cars win,” a fan commented.

This shows how, on the contrary of doing “nothing”, MJ has actually prioritized the long-term health and fairness of the sport over personal motives.

Imago DAYTONA BEACH, FL – FEBRUARY 15:Michael Jordan celebrates in victory lane after Tyler Reddick 45 23XI Racing Chumba Casino Toyota wins the 68th NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Daytona 500 on February 15, 2026 at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, FL. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 15 NASCAR Cup Series Daytona 500 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602154087500

Other fans commented on similar things, showing support for how they think Jordan and Hamlin have helped the sport as a whole. However, this also began the debate about who said the original comment.

“Larry Mac 100%. The podcast bit is generalized. They could’ve been in a media meeting with Channel 90 because AD runs on there with other Dirty Mo media,” one fan speculated.

This call-out sparked other people to agree with FOX broadcaster Larry McReynolds being the one who said the comment.

“If you listen to him on Sirius XM on his show, you don’t have to read between the lines very hard to understand how he feels about Hamlin and MJ. When the lawsuit was going on, it was pretty brutal listening to him and Danielle constantly dog Hamlin and MJ,” a fan replied.

Another person agreed and called McReynolds a “shill for NASCAR.”

Other listeners of similar podcasts recalled times when the dislike for Hamlin and MJ was apparent.

“And I remember listening on time when a caller asked and said, ‘Why do you think Denny has such an issue with you guys?’ and they’re like we have no idea. Which means they’re stupid or lying, I’ll let y’all decide,” another fan commented.

With more people commenting and conspiring, the person who said will more likely than not be revealed eventually, whether it’s on their terms or not.

Denny Hamlin addresses Hocevar’s aggressive driving

Since the NASCAR Cup Series race at EchoPark Speedway, Carson Hocevar‘s aggressive driving developed into the biggest conversation. In the first NASCAR overtime, Hocevar started behind Christopher Bell on the front row. It immediately became a wreck when the Spire Motorsport driver tried to put his car between Bell and Bubba Wallace.

Hocevar later had a chance of winning, but Chase Briscoe pushed his teammate, Tyler Reddick, instead. Hamlin then spoke about Hocevar’s aggressive driving at EchoPark. He did not hold back his thoughts and warned that the driver’s aggressiveness would come back to bite him.

“As a competitor, though, like, eventually it does, it’s going to come back around. He’ll be in a position where he thinks he’s about to win, and then someone will decide that he’s not going to. And that’s going to suck for him and his team on that day,” said Hamlin.

Imago ATLANTA, GA – FEBRUARY 22: Carson Hocevar 77 Spire Motorsports Spectrum Chevrolet sign autographs prior to the running of the NASCAR, Motorsport, USA Cup Series Autotrader 400 on February 22, 2026 at EchoPark Speedway in Hampton, GA. Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire AUTO: FEB 22 NASCAR Cup Series Autotrader 400 EDITORIAL USE ONLY Icon2602225612400

Hocevar has the talent to be a winner in the Cup Series, but he’s not making any friends along the way. Hamlin believes he has the potential, but does he have the craftsmanship he needs, or will he need to improve?