Denny Hamlin’s Young Ace Feels Pressure With Cup Spot on the Line in Chicago

Corey Heim is rewriting the record books in the 2025 NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, and the rest of the field can only watch in awe. With five wins, 11 top-10s, and nearly 1,000 laps led in just 15 races, Heim’s dominance for TRICON Garage has been nothing short of historic. He’s shattered records, becoming the first driver to win three straight road course events and climbing into the top 10 on the series’ all-time win list. All at just 22 years old.

Now, as he steps up for a part-time Cup Series run with Denny Hamlin’s 23XI Racing team at Chicago, the stakes are higher than ever. For Heim, the challenge isn’t just about keeping his Truck Series momentum alive. Instead, it’s about proving he’s ready for NASCAR’s biggest stage.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Corey Heim braces for a high-stakes Cup start in Chicago

Corey Heim’s part-time Cup Series campaign hits its most technical challenge yet as he gears up to pilot the No. 67 Toyota Camry XSE for 23XI Racing in the 2025 Chicago Street Race. A development driver for Denny Hamlin’s team, Heim is acknowledging the rare opportunity that comes with both excitement and pressure.

AD

“I am doing the part-time schedule for 23XI racing this weekend at Chicago, and I believe I’m gonna be making more starts past that, but I am not exactly sure where yet,” Heim said on the NASCAR Live podcast. His last appearance in the Cup Series came at the Cracker Barrel 400 in Nashville last month, where he got caught up in an incident that ended his race 130 laps in. But this time, it’s a street course, and Heim is up for the challenge.

Adding to the stress? Heim isn’t locked in for the race. “Gotta qualify this one as the extra entries. So, a little bit of added pressure. Not gonna be easy. But I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Heim. With 41 drivers expected to enter and only 40 starting spots available, the margin for error is razor-thin. For Heim, this isn’t just another race. Instead, it’s a Next-Gen street course litmus test.

Street courses are already a beast, but Chicago takes it up a notch. “The sim is pretty tough because every time we go there, the barriers move a little bit. So, it’s hard to find exactly where your mark is gonna be,” Heim said. His concerns are backed by history. The inaugural event in 2023 saw the likes of Kyle Busch, Noah Gragson, Daniel Suárez, and even Tyler Reddick fall victim to those unforgiving concrete corners. 2024 again saw several contenders have wall contact in the tight urban circuit. In a street race, one inch too wide can ruin your entire afternoon.

via Getty LONG POND, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 12: Corey Heim, driver of the #11 Safelite Toyota, celebrates in victory lane after winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series CRC Brakleen 175 at Pocono Raceway on July 12, 2024 in Long Pond, Pennsylvania. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

And while sim racing is often a key prep tool nowadays, Corey Heim remains skeptical. “They say that Sim doesn’t really do justice cause it’s all two-dimensional for the best part, and it’s hard to gauge where you at in real life, and the fact that you can’t see past the turn makes it pretty difficult.” That limitation is even more pronounced on blind street circuits like Chicago, where visibility is minimal and muscle memory matters.

So, as Corey Heim looks forward to his Chicago Street Race debut, all the talk surrounding the Truck Series phenom is his future at NASCAR’s top tier. And if 23XI Racing co-owner Denny Hamlin’s comments are anything to go by, that future is secure.

Denny Hamlin backs Corey Heim as 23XI’s long-term investment

Outside of his high-pressure Cup Series start at Chicago, Corey Heim’s future with 23XI Racing is looking increasingly secure. At least, if team co-owner Denny Hamlin has anything to say about it. While 23XI grapples through its struggles in the 2025 season, Hamlin has made it clear that the 22-year-old is central to the team’s long-term vision.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“He’s [Heim] going to be a Sunday Cup guy,” Denny Hamlin said. “There’s no doubt in my mind about it. He’s going to be with 23XI for the long haul.” Heim’s performance and professionalism (in the Truck and Cup Series) have impressed Hamlin and the entire 23XI organization. As Hamlin explained, “Heim is doing everything asked to. He’s in the building multiple times per week, working on his craft, continuing to get better, waiting on the opportunity.”

This commitment is notable given that 23XI currently fields three full-time Cup entries, Bubba Wallace, Riley Herbst, and Tyler Reddick. All three drivers are under contract through 2026. As Hamlin candidly admitted, “But, ultimately, there’s only three cars, three charters that we’re allowed to have, and so we have to figure out in the future where we go with that.” However, Heim has emerged as the frontrunner for the No.35 car if things go awry for Riley Herbst.

Despite the roster crunch, Denny Hamlin’s public endorsement signals that Heim is more than just a short-term experiment. Heim is a cornerstone for the team’s future. The challenge now lies in navigating NASCAR’s charter system and finding the right moment to elevate Heim to a full-time Cup seat. Until then, Heim’s development will continue under Hamlin’s watchful eye.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Every Cup start (including Chicago) will serve as a critical audition for what 23XI hopes will be a long and successful partnership at NASCAR’s highest level. Do you think Corey Heim makes the switch to the Cup Series in 2026? Let us know in the comments!