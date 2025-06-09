Denny Hamlin’s Youngest Daughter Gets “Rude” With Mother Jordan Fish Over Hilarious Pregnancy Joke

NASCAR star Denny Hamlin and his fiancée, Jordan Fish, are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the newest family member, but Hamlin Jr. seems to have a mind of his own. With their first daughter, Taylor, already bringing laughter to the household, the Hamlin home has been buzzing with anticipation and a bit of impatience.

The baby was expected to arrive by June 1, which Hamlin wasn’t too thrilled about, saying a few weeks back, “There’s no way we can have a [Ross] Chastain baby,” referencing his rival Ross Chastain driving the #1 Chevrolet. But as the calendar flips beyond that date, it’s safe to say baby number three is fashionably overdue.

After snagging his 57th career win with a slick fuel-saving strategy at Michigan, Denny Hamlin is packing up and heading home to be right there by his pregnant fiancée’s side. His daughter Taylor hasn’t been shy about teasing Jordan about the delay, and it seems the youngest daughter, Molly, has also decided to join the family banter, turning up the humor with her cheeky remarks.

Denny Hamlin’s youngest one pokes fun at mommy

Jordan Fish recently shared a hilarious moment with Molly that got fans laughing. In an Instagram story, Jordan showed off her impressive baby bump wearing a green sundress, ready to welcome baby number three. But Molly wasn’t quite sold on the look. “I look like what?” Jordan asked, clearly amused. Without skipping a beat, Molly fired back, saying, “The Sesame Street.” That certainly took Jordan by surprise.

Jordan chuckled and replied, “Oh, I think I need to fix this. The Sesame Street?” Molly was quick to clarify, “Big Bird.” Jordan laughed, “I look like Big Bird? Big Bird isn’t green; Big Bird is yellow.” The ever-so-quick-witted Molly shot back with a grin, saying, “But you still look like it because you’re big.” And that was it for Jordan. She playfully replied, “How rude of you!” Well, Jordan was right that Big Bird is indeed yellow, but that didn’t stop Molly from having a laugh!

Jordan now has one more target on her back after Taylor was quick to point out that she wasn’t doing enough to get the baby out, saying in an earlier Instagram story, “We have been waiting for this baby, and you’re not trying to help get the baby out.” It’s just another day in the Hamlin household, where playful teasing is part of the fun. Meanwhile, Denny and Jordan have been keeping fans curious about the baby’s name and teasing that it will have a special meaning to the family, but they keep it under wraps for now.

Reflecting with the Amazon Prime group post-race, Hamlin opened up about life off the track, especially with Jordan overdue with their baby. “She’s full, yeah, she’s mighty full,” Hamlin said with a grin, easing into the moment with some classic dad humor. But behind the jokes was a carefully thought-out plan. “I kind of had a rule, you know. I was thinking about how are we, what is the cut-off point. And I told them that if she goes into labor within the first 50 [laps], I’ll get out. After that, I felt like the race is going to go another hour and a half. Two hours tops. Hour and a half home—that’s four hours total. I felt like I could probably make it.” He continued, “I was thinking about asking right after stage one, like, am I good to stay out or not?”

This drew laughter from the broadcaster, but in true Hamlin fashion, he closed with some love and respect for Jordan. And in celebration of the win and Jordan, the Amazon crew and Hamlin clink their beer glasses, continuing Prime Video’s broadcast tradition, saying, “Cheers, Jordan!”

Joe Gibbs Racing co-owner laughs at Hamlin’s expense

While Denny Hamlin gives up to welcome his third child, not everyone’s convinced he’s ready for what’s coming, least of all Heather Gibbs, co-owner of Joe Gibbs Racing. In a candid and comical moment captured during a media appearance, Heather poked fun at the Joe Gibbs Racing star’s upcoming fatherly duties with a touch of experience and sass.

Heather jokes, drawing laughter from the room, saying, pointing out Hamlin’s tendency to thrive in chaos. “It’s funny because I have four [children], and I’m like, they [husbands] don’t really do anything. So when he (Denny Hamlin) gets home, he’ll be home, but it’ll be good, you know, and he kind of thrives in chaos.”

And if you’re wondering who will be playing the supportive role in the delivery room, Hamlin is prepared to take on that role. He said, in response to Heather, “That is true, but I’ve been in the room before, and she needs something really hard to grab on to, and my hand is perfect for it. So I’m definitely gonna be there this week. Hopefully, to hold her hand.”

It was a funny yet thoughtful reminder that for all the trophies and track battles, NASCAR drivers live real, messy lives—and sometimes even champions like Denny Hamlin need a hand to hold. With the due date already a week overdue, Heather might want to keep her phone close. Jordan could be calling in that favor any minute now.