Despite Persistent Backlash From the NASCAR Community, Dale Earnhardt Jr Stands By TNT

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season marked a new era in media rights, splitting coverage among FOX, The CW, NBC, Amazon Prime Video, and TNT Sports as part of a $7.7 billion deal. However, TNT’s performance at the Sonoma Raceway followed a troubling pattern already noted during its earlier coverage of the Chicago Street Race. TNT’s mid-season NASCAR broadcast faced a storm of criticism almost as soon as the checkered flag dropped. And the regular fans found themselves frustrated.

Throughout this discourse, Dale Earnhardt Jr., one of the most vocal and respected voices in the NASCAR world, has consistently emerged as an unexpected advocate for the network, influencing the narrative surrounding TNT’s broadcasting approach. With fan backlash intensifying during TNT’s coverage of Chicago and Sonoma, Dale Jr. spoke candidly about the experience, and he didn’t shy away from criticism or difficult truths while giving his two cents.

Dale Jr’s 5-word verdict on TNT’s coverage backlash

As Dale Jr. has also joined TNT broadcast as a member, his Dale Jr. Download co-host, Travis, mentioned the growing sentiment that the fans want the broadcast to take accountability when the racing isn’t exciting. Dale Jr. responded with a firm personal stance: “I’m of the opinion that the race is always great. Like, there’s we’re never going to show that, I guess that’s me just being a big fanboy of NASCAR.”

To Earnhardt Jr., part of TNT’s challenge wasn’t just the on-track product; it was working in new environments with limited visibility. He admitted that at Chicago, for missed replays, awkward camera cuts, and a lack of context in key moments, the booth struggled to stay ahead of the action: “I would say for Chicago, we were chasing the race. Felt like we were chasing the race the whole time. You know, when the broadcast is going really well, you feel like you’re in front of the race. And I felt like we were on top of it.”

At Sonoma, he shared how the vantage point improved the call, and visibility made a big difference. Beyond logistics, he gave a glimpse into the cultural difference between networks. At NBC, he’d been hesitant to step on toes; at TNT, he’s found a more open-door, collaborative environment that encourages active involvement from the booth. “I think with NBC, I didn’t really bother the production truck or the compound that much. I always looked at NBC and was like, I was the new guy coming in…. But with TNT, they’re like ‘hey everybody come on in, everybody let’s all talk about this and see what ideas come to the top of surface here.’ I’m learning a crap ton, man. It’s awesome. So I felt pretty good about it.”

When it came to heavily criticized elements like the in-season bracket talk, some fans claimed it consumed too much airtime. Earnhardt Jr. stood his ground, saying the team was actively working to strike a balance. He also pointed to new technical angles improving the call, particularly how Goodyear’s road course tire was producing more variation and comers-and-goers deeper in the field. “I felt like we did a really good job of trying to improve on uh what we’re creating. We got a couple of weeks left here with Dover and Indie……. that tire has created some good racing comers and goers. It’s a big improvement over the original tire that we were running before.”

Ultimately, the broadcast, to Earnhardt Jr., isn’t about perfection. It’s about progress in a setting where he feels energized and empowered. Despite the outside noise, Earnhardt Jr. believes in the broadcast team’s trajectory and in TNT’s willingness to grow and adapt under pressure.

Dale Jr’s team gives an immaculate performance at Sonoma

At the 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Sonoma Raceway, JR Motorsports, co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr., delivered one of its most impressive collective outings of the season, reinforcing its reputation as a road course powerhouse.

Connor Zilisch, part of the JRM driver lineup, claimed a pivotal victory by outdueling Shane van Gisbergen in an intense late-race battle. Zilisch’s win marked his third of the 2025 campaign and was a testament to both smart pit strategy and excellent car preparation. Zilisch and van Gisbergen traded the lead in a heated duel, but the former ultimately held his line to take the checkered flag.

The team’s strength, however, wasn’t limited to the front. JR Motorsports placed a remarkable five cars inside the top 10, demonstrating depth and consistent performance across the board. Justin Allgaier finished sixth, overcoming early handling challenges to work his way through the pack. This collective effort solidified JRM’s dominance on road courses; the team has now won all three road course races this season with three different drivers, lengthening an already notable road course win streak.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. expressed his pride post-race, “So, we’ve really just kind of got everything in the right place, and it’s hard to do, and we might not be there forever. Or for somebody will supplant us, and it ebbs and flows in terms of performance in this series; we’ve been up, and we’ve been down. Right now, we’re taking advantage of being on top or being one of the better teams, and hopefully we can sustain that all the way through the playoffs. And you know, win the championship. Be good when it matters,” he said, noting the organisation’s continued evolution and ability to adapt quickly to changing race conditions throughout the season.

As the series continues, JRM’s exceptional road course form positions the team and its drivers as clear favorites whenever turning left and right is on the schedule.