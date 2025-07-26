Despite the Admiration, Ryan Blaney Unsure of Following Denny Hamlin’s Career Trajectory

Driver perseverance within NASCAR transcends ages, and all for the love of the sport. 35-year-old Joey Logano has stated that he’s “not stepping away anytime soon” when asked about his retirement plans, for example, and Denny Hamlin’s victory at Dover Motor Speedway has marked a notable NASCAR milestone in a remarkable 2025 season. At 44, Hamlin continues to defy age-related expectations, proving that experience combined with skill remains a powerful formula in an ever-evolving sport. Now, standing against this backdrop of sustained excellence is Ryan Blaney.

A star of the younger generation, Blaney finds himself reflecting not only on the careers of these established drivers but also on his path in a demanding sport. And he has plenty to choose from — Hemlin, for example, currently leads with four wins at Dover as one of NASCAR’s most competitive veterans. So yes, the track is a place where longevity is as much about passion as it is about performance.

Ryan Blaney’s career longevity and admiration.

Steady growth and moments of brilliance have marked Ryan Blaney’s journey through NASCAR, but like many drivers, the question of longevity in a demanding sport looms large. As Denny Hamlin, a figure many admire and respect, announced a two-year extension on his racing career, it sparked a reflection within the garage.

During an interview with Frontstretch, Blaney acknowledged Hamlin’s extraordinary competitiveness, calling him “one of the greats” and noting how Hamlin’s skill and dominance have often been underestimated by the outside world. He emphasized that he watches Denny Hamlin closely every weekend to gauge his speed, reflecting the respect he holds for Hamlin’s sustained performance. However, when asked if he wants to follow the same path as Hamlin, Blaney is less certain about following the same path into his 40s. He said, “I don’t know.”

He explained that the deciding factor will be whether he still loves racing and can give “100 percent effort” when he reaches that stage in life. He said, “If I get around, you know, my 40s and I have to ask myself questions like… do you still love it? That’s the one thing. Are you still giving a hundred percent of your effort towards it?” For Blaney, staying competitive isn’t just about physical ability; it is also about mental commitment and passion. He underlined a sense of responsibility to his team and others who depend on him, reaffirming that if he can’t give his best, it would be “time to think about not doing it anymore.”

“I’ve got a decent amount of years before I even start thinking about that, and it’s already competitive,” Ryan said, explaining that he doesn’t have any plans as of now and he’s focusing only on the present. While he admires Hamlin’s clear choice to extend his career, Blaney remains introspective and cautious about his future in the sport, illustrating a nuanced view of longevity where admiration does not necessarily translate into replicating a veteran’s career timeline.

Ryan Blaney’s season of competitiveness and milestones

In the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ryan Blaney has demonstrated strong competitiveness with a blend of consistency and flashes of dominance. Through 21 races, Blaney secured 1 win, 7 top-five finishes, and 9 top-10 finishes, ranking 8th in the standings with 591 points (Speedway Collective). His win came at the Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway, where Blaney led a race-high 139 laps, showcasing his ability to control and dominate races when in form.

Blaney’s average finish position in 2025 hovers around 16, with an average starting position near 16 as well, indicating consistent performance mid-pack and up. Though he has faced some difficult races with five DNFs, his resilience is evident in multiple strong runs, including a third-place finish at Pocono Raceway and solid top-five finishes at Texas and Darlington.

During an episode of The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz, Blaney shared his mindset: “I’m not really like I don’t ooze confidence. I’ve just never been that person. So, I try to just, you know, not let doubt get to me. And I always just try to go back if things aren’t going our way, like we’ve got our whole team is great at what they do… I have all the faith in them.”

Across the season, Blaney has run approximately 89.7% of total laps, leading 349 laps so far, underscoring his competitive presence on track. This season, he’s shown the maturity expected from a driver who just missed the 2024 championship by a narrow margin, turning potential into tangible results.

Blaney’s 2025 campaign so far reflects a driver balancing the pursuit of victory with measured consistency, poised to remain in championship contention. His recent victories and strong finishes reaffirm his status as one of NASCAR’s top talents, while his comments on career longevity reveal a thoughtful approach to the physical and mental demands the sport requires.