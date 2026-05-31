“Did You Get God Involved”- Dale Jr.’s Champ Confesses Almost Quitting NASCAR Before Random Call With a Local Pastor

Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s champ, Justin Allgaier, finally got the one thing that kept slipping through his hands for years when he won the 2024 NASCAR Xfinity Series championship. That was why his recent comment caught so many off guard. Yet as the wins kept coming and the people around him pushed back, what looked like a firm retirement plan became much harder to follow through on.

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Speaking on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Allgaier revealed just how serious he was about stepping away.

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“I was quitting at the end of the year, if I’m being perfectly honest with you. I was retiring, and we’re working on making that not happen.”

The timing may seem surprising, given that he is still playing at the elite level, becoming one of the defining drivers of the modern Xfinity (now O’Reilly) era. Since joining JR Motorsports in 2016, he has never finished lower than seventh in the standings and has reached the Championship 4 seven times before finally breaking through for the title in 2024.

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That success did not come to him overnight. Allgaier worked his way through dirt racing and the ARCA ranks, winning the ARCA championship in 2008 before moving into NASCAR. He even spent two full seasons in the Cup Series, but competing with underfunded equipment convinced him that fighting for wins in Xfinity was a better fit than running mid-pack on Sundays.

But soon enough, that, too, was surrounded by doubts inside his head. But as he considered retiring, Allgaier quickly came to realize how narrow his viewpoint had been.

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“After I won my third race of the year, I walked in on a Monday morning and L.W. and Joe pulled me into Joe’s office, and they’re like, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you doing this? Why are you retiring?'”

Those conversations came from inside JR Motorsports itself, where Allgaier has long been viewed as more than just another driver. While younger prospects have come and gone, he has been the constant presence in the No. 7 Chevrolet. He is the veteran who helps develop cars, mentors teammates, and provides stability for one of NASCAR’s most successful Xfinity programs.

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So, the pressure didn’t come from just the race shop.

“My wife’s been on me to not quit. She doesn’t want to see me quit. So the pastor from my church never calls me. We text back and forth, and he’s a race fan and keeps up.”

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“And he called me randomly on a Tuesday and said, ‘You know, I just haven’t seen you at church on Sundays.'”

The conversation seemed normal at first glance. Then the pastor delivered a message that surprised Allgaier.

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“When you win that championship at the end of this year, I don’t want to hear any talk about quitting or retiring Because the only way to win two in a row is if you win the first one.”

Allgaier immediately called his wife afterward.

“I was like, ‘Did you get God involved in this?'”

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For a driver who had already mapped out life after racing, it was another sign pointing him back toward the racetrack.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. Makes One Thing Clear About Allgaier’s Future

If anyone understands why Justin Allgaier’s decision is significant, it is Dale Earnhardt Jr. Their partnership began by pure chance in 2015 when both drivers ended up riding in the same pickup truck during pre-race introductions at Darlington. During that short ride, Allgaier opened up about his frustration with life in an underfunded Cup car and his desire to return to a place where he could compete for wins. Within weeks, JR Motorsports signed him to drive the No. 7 Chevrolet.

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More than a decade later, that decision has shaped both careers. Following Allgaier’s recent win at Nashville Superspeedway, Earnhardt addressed the retirement discussion publicly. His message was simple: the decision belongs entirely to Justin Allgaier.

Dale Earnhardt Jr. said his driver has earned the right to choose his own timeline. If he wants to retire after 2026, the organization will support him. If he decides he wants to keep racing for years, the door remains open.

The NASCAR Hall of Famer even joked that the real pressure is not on Allgaier. Instead, it falls on ownership to keep giving him equipment capable of winning championships.

That stance reflects how JR Motorsports views its veteran star. Over the years, Allgaier has become the team’s anchor. He has helped guide young talents, shared data freely with teammates, and served as the benchmark against which every new driver is measured.

Because of that, JR Motorsports is not rushing him toward a farewell tour. The team has effectively left the seat open for as long as he wants it. For now, Allgaier is focused on another title run. With four wins already this season and the points lead firmly in his hands, retirement no longer feels as certain as it once did. A championship changed his legacy in 2024. Another one might end up changing his plans.