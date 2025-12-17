Dirt Racing Lines Blur as Kyle Larson’s Brother-in-Law Confirms Bold High Limit–All Star Collaboration

For a sport built on dirt, sprint car racing suddenly feels like it’s operating on a much bigger stage. Lines that once separated rival tours are blurring fast. What began in 2023 as a seismic power move, with High Limit acquiring the historic All-Star Circuit of Champions, is now gaining fresh momentum with Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law and co-owner confirming a bold new layer to the partnership today.

At the time of the acquisition, Larson framed it as a stewardship rather than a takeover, saying, “We’re thankful for Tony’s trust in us to carry on what he started,” a sentiment that now feels even more significant as the collaboration continues to evolve.

Brad Sweet announces High Limit and All Star collab plans

Brad Sweet didn’t play about the plans. Taking to FloRacing’s official X account, the six-time Sprint Car National champion laid it on thick.

“We’re around the area that they’re obviously prevalent in, and they’ve done a good job kind of rebranding,” said Sweet. “And kind of putting on some exciting events and kind of having a different group of cars and just felt like if we’re going to be in the same area, why not come together and work together on a few things?”

So what could this mean? Sweet is arguing this is a win-win. By aligning schedules and cross-promoting, High Limit and All-Star can pack better cards.

That means more recognizable events and stronger fields, avoiding splitting the local fan base and creating bigger showcase races that draw fans, media, and sponsors.

Using this collaboration to turn two decent shows into one marquee event rather than forcing teams and fans to choose. When High Limit acquired the All-Star circuit of champions from Tony Stewart in October 2023, Larson had certain goals in place.

Since then, High Limit has been positioning itself as a larger, better-funded touring product and has explored ways to revive or configure All-Star dates.

Moreover, High Limit’s stated goals since its launch—bigger purses, more consistent promotion, and a national footprint—align with Sweet’s logic that collaboration with All-Star tracks will help deliver those outcomes.

“Yeah, just it made a lot of sense from both standpoints to showcase both brands and both very exciting racetracks, and allows us to promote an even bigger event for sure,” he added.

And now with the All-Star race set to be held at the Dover Motor Speedway on May 17, 2026, could fans expect to see High Limit drivers competing with Cup giants for the large $1 million prize? Well, only time and updates will confirm this.

But for now, as Brad Sweet and Kyle Larson seem to be on the same wavelength, Larson has recently put his foot down on the playoff system that High-Limit events may use in the future.

Kyle Larson rejects playoff style for High Limit Series

While the reigning NASCAR series champion argues that he isn’t sure that he can win everything, Larson is dead sure of one thing: fans shouldn’t expect NASCAR’s playoff format to reach the series’ winged sprint card division any time soon.

The discussion sprang up during a conversation with series announcers Chase Raudman and Tony La Porta on the official High Limit podcast, where Larson didn’t mince words about his stance.

“I would hope, and I’m pretty certain, that will never happen in sprint car racing,” said the Hendrick Motorsports driver. “Like, even the late model playoff that they have, I think, is better than what we have in NASCAR, but still it’s not like, I don’t know. It’s not fair.”

Larson went on to shut the door on any winner-take-all scenarios, especially with how disastrous it proved to be on the NASCAR Cup Series side.

“So, no. No, there will be no playoff or winner-take-all sort of thing,” he added.

Notably, the late model playoff referenced, the Lucas Oil Late Model Chase, was scrapped over the weekend. After three seasons of an evolving and largely unpopular format, the series has returned to a traditional full-season point system.

And as things stand, traditional is the way to go!