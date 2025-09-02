“Disappointed”: Female NASCAR Star Calls Out Gender Gap in Racing With Bold Reality Check

In a former interview, Toni Breidinger had said, “I want to be a trailblazer. I’m here to create my own path. I don’t need to follow somebody else’s. I always say don’t be afraid to be the first you, so that’s kind of what I live by.” As the only woman racing full-time in NASCAR this season, Breidinger has indeed carved out her own path. While she takes pride in how far she has come, she also admits feeling “disappointed” with the league she dreamed about joining since she was nine.

When asked about gender representation in NASCAR during her appearance on the Spake Up Podcast, Breidinger did not hold back. “I think it’s unfortunate that I’m the only female driver racing full-time this year in NASCAR. To me, that’s crazy. ‘Cause I’m like, we just had another one last year, so there should be more every year. I see growth in some areas, but at the same time, not really. We still don’t have like the amount of female drivers that we should. Like it’s been pretty stagnant. So I feel like I’m disappointed in the progress. I think there should be more girls with the opportunities that I’ve been able to have.”

She was then asked if she ever thought about becoming a team owner to provide opportunities for women. She responded, “I would love to have my own foundation or do something to be able to help young girls get introduced into the sport because even go-karts is not accessible for everybody to get started.” And well, back on Women’s Day in 2024, she did give 13 aspiring young female drivers a taste of what it is like to be chasing speed.

“I did an event ..with young go-kart racers, and that was really fun, a very full circle moment, and probably one of the proudest things I’ve been able to do. So I’d love to do more in that.” In March 2024, she returned to the Phoenix Kart Racing Association, where she first discovered her love for racing, to host a group of aspiring female drivers alongside her twin sister Annie, a car engineer.

The event included track time, Q&A sessions, and personal storytelling, giving the girls firsthand insight into navigating a male-dominated sport. Breidinger also leveraged her platform to support broader opportunities for women in athletics, presenting a $100,000 donation to the Women’s Sports Foundation as part of the event, reinforcing her commitment to empowering young girls to pursue motorsports and leadership in traditionally male-dominated fields. Beyond that, the 25-year-old has been a visible force in bringing attention to women in motorsports.

In 2024, she signed with IMG Models, the first time the agency has represented a female driver, and combined this with sponsorships from Raising Cane’s, CELSIUS, Sunoco, Victoria’s Secret, and Coach. These partnerships aren’t just about money. Her dual role as a professional driver and model allows her to reach audiences who might never have considered motorsports before, subtly shifting perceptions.

Progress has been slow. Out of more than 100 full-time drivers across NASCAR’s three national series in 2025, Breidinger is the only full-time female driver. Hailie Deegan, once seen as the next big female star, scaled back to part-time due to sponsorship issues, leaving Breidinger as the lone consistent female presence on the track.

This gap feels especially striking given the fan base: NASCAR research from 2024 revealed that nearly 40% of the audience identifies as female. Thankfully, Breidinger isn’t alone in questioning how quickly things are moving in NASCAR.

What Other NASCAR Drivers Are Saying About Gender Equality?

Many other drivers, both men and women, have spoken up about the challenges and possibilities of making the sport more inclusive. Hailie Deegan, who has been both celebrated and scrutinized as a high-profile female driver, shared earlier this season how expectations often come with extra pressure.

After moving to a lighter schedule in 2025, Deegan said, “There are a lot of challenges when you’re a girl in racing. It’s tough because I feel like you’re often seen as someone who can be taken advantage of on the track.” On the men’s side, drivers like Denny Hamlin have pointed out that the talent is there, but opportunities don’t always follow.

Speaking at a media event earlier this year, Hamlin said, “I think our sport benefits greatly from having a successful female driver in NASCAR. Danica Patrick, even if her results weren’t top-tier, did a lot for our sport and its visibility. Fans really appreciated that, and it brought new attention and fans to NASCAR.”

Meanwhile, retired drivers have also lent their voices. Danica Patrick, who remains the most widely recognized female to compete at NASCAR’s highest level, reflected last year that while representation had advanced since her career began, the sport hadn’t delivered the wave of female successors many had predicted.

“It’s ironic that I’m passionate about that because I was a girl in a guy’s sport. There are just clear biological differences between the two. I mean, all you have to do is YouTube or Google some stories of people that took some transition d—- and how different they felt taking testosterone. When it comes to strength and sheer potential, there’s just no question that guys are able to achieve more than women.” Patrick admitted.

Toni Breidinger’s story is a reminder that progress in NASCAR has been slow, but her efforts both on and off the track are at least helping create more awareness. While challenges remain, she’s proving that blazing your own path can inspire the next generation to do the same.