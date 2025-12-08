Disgraced Star Avenges Stripped Win in Emotional Snowball Derby Redemption

For years, Stephen Nasse has carried one of the heaviest burdens in short-track racing. Back in 2019, he crossed the line at Snowball Derby first, only to have that win stripped in post-race technical inspection because his brakes failed scrutiny.

It was a crushing blow: a moment of triumph erased, the trophy handed instead to another driver, and Nasse sent packing in frustration. For many, the “Room of Doom,” as the tech area is known, became a symbol of how fragile victory can be at Five Flags Speedway.

Since then, Stephen Nasse kept showing up. He kept racing hard, kept grinding laps, often running near the front, even if the top step eluded him. Then came the 2025 Snowball Derby, and when the checkered flag fell this time, history finally tipped in his favor.

Nasse finally claims the flag

In a rain-delayed 58th running of the Derby at Five Flags Speedway, Stephen Nasse claimed the win after a dramatic late-race turn of events. With just 12 laps to go, Ty Majeski was black-flagged for a restart violation. That handed the lead and ultimately the trophy to Nasse.

What makes this more than just another Derby win is the story behind it. Nasse isn’t just another driver adding a number to his résumé; he’s a guy who once had a Snowball Derby victory taken from him under brutal circumstances.

This time, he didn’t cross the line second, or third, or hope for a mistake by someone else. He won it fair, in the final laps of the biggest short-track race in America, under pressure, under rain, with everything on the line. For fans, for skeptics, for the legend of Stephen Nasse, this feels like redemption.

Beyond the win itself, the result ripples out across the field. Dawson Sutton grabbed second place, while Jake Garcia, starting way back in 32nd, turned heads with a strong charge to the top-five, rounded out with Kasey Kleyn and Jake Finch, showing just how chaotic and opportunity-rich the closing laps at Pensacola can be.

For Nasse, this isn’t just a trophy; it’s vindication. A long-time short-track warrior, often overlooked by bigger teams and national headlines, now has something concrete to show: a Snowball Derby win that (if he passes post-race inspection) will forever erase the sting of 2019. In the unpredictable world of late-model racing, that’s no small feat.

This Snowball Derby submission: delayed by weather, decided in the final laps, and defined by a comeback that belongs in storybooks. For Stephen Nasse, the redemption is complete.