Displeased Fans Demand Jimmie Johnson Stop Ruining His NASCAR Legacy Amidst Daytona 500 Return

There are no second thoughts that Jimmie Johnson’s name is etched into NASCAR history in permanent ink. Seven championships, five consecutive titles, and a résumé that places him alongside Richard Petty and Dale Earnhardt Sr. make him untouchable in most conversations about greatness. Yet legacy in motorsports is a fragile thing, shaped not just by what was achieved, but by how the story ends.

As Johnson teased his 2026 Daytona 500 return, the reaction wasn’t universally celebratory. Instead, a growing segment of fans voiced frustration, questioning whether continued part-time returns are enhancing his legacy. Or, in fact, quietly chipping away at it. That tension now sits at the heart of Johnson’s latest comeback.

A Bob Ross twist for a Daytona tease

“The 2026 Daytona paint scheme drops tomorrow! 🏎️💨 Stay tuned to watch your favorite artist (and driver) design a new look for the iconic Carvana 84 car.” That was the caption Jimmie Johnson used to kick off his latest Daytona 500 teaser, and true to his word, the video leaned fully into the “artist” angle.

The clip opens with Johnson channeling Bob Ross energy, complete with calm background audio and an easy smile. “Let’s make some magic here,” he says, before adding, “The key to a happy paint scheme is happy colors. We can’t forget the Carvana happy halos.”

From there, Jimmie Johnson begins sketching yellow and blue circles on a paintboard, mimicking Ross’ iconic painting style with playful precision. It’s light, creative, and unmistakably Johnson. Right down to the wholesome delivery. On paper, it’s a fun way to build hype, especially for a driver whose name still commands attention whenever Daytona is mentioned.

From a racing standpoint, the teaser also confirms that Johnson’s 2026 schedule remains limited. The Daytona 500 will be one of just two planned starts, alongside the inaugural San Diego Street Race at Naval Base Coronado in June. Last season followed a similar pattern, with Johnson entering only the Daytona 500 and the Coca-Cola 600.

Since becoming a part-time Cup driver in 2023 (the same year he joined the ownership group at Legacy Motor Club), Johnson has made 14 starts in the No. 84. That includes three in 2023, nine in 2024, and two in 2025. He’s also qualified for the Daytona 500 in all three seasons, posting an average finish of 20.7 and a best result of third.

But while the creative reveal generated buzz, it also reopened a familiar debate. Yes, it’s the one that’s growing louder with each return and centers on how fans feel about Jimmie Johnson continuing to add chapters to his already legendary résumé.

“Iconic” or overstaying? Fans push back on Jimmie Johnson

If the goal of the paint scheme teaser was to spark conversation, it worked. Just not in the way everyone expected. The word that set fans off was simple: “iconic.” One reply summed up the mood perfectly: “lol we love you Jimmie but ‘iconic’???” For critics, the numbers don’t support the label. Johnson’s average finishes since returning part-time tell a sobering story: 35.33 in 2023, 30.56 in 2024, and 21.50 in 2025.

To many, that doesn’t scream “iconic,” at least not in the present tense.

That frustration spilled into questions about the car itself. “The 84 Carvana is iconic?” one fan asked. Another fan reminded, “JJ had an iconic car, but someone else drives it now,” echoing a sentiment shared widely in the replies. Johnson’s iconic car, in their eyes, already exists.

And, no, it’s not the No. 84. It’s the No. 48. That number, once synonymous with dominance, now belongs to Alex Bowman, a NASCAR star in the making, Jimmie Johnson’s legacy attached.

Others went a step further, wondering why Johnson is still running the Daytona 500 at all. “Why is he still running the 500. wasn’t he retired?” a fan asked.

After stepping away from full-time NASCAR competition following the 2020 season, Johnson made it clear he was retiring from the weekly grind. His IndyCar detour and ownership role at Legacy Motor Club felt like clean chapters. To some fans, these Daytona returns blur that line, making it harder to accept the idea that he ever truly left.

One comment captured the emotional core of the backlash: “I refuse to believe Jimmie is behind the wheel of anything besides the Lowe’s 48.” For an entire generation, Johnson and that blue-and-yellow Chevrolet, with which Johnson won championships, are inseparable.

Another fan admitted, “While reading this, I somehow still expected him to say #48.” Old habits, as they say, die hard.

For Jimmie Johnson, the challenge isn’t performance alone. It’s the fans’ memory as well. Fans aren’t reacting to who he is now, but to how deeply they’re attached to who he was.