Displeased Fans Publicly Trash Richard Childress & Co. Amidst Surprising Cup Series Announcement

Richard Childress has been known to produce some of the most talented NASCAR drivers through his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series team. As of now, he has extremely competitive drivers taking the wheel in the series, winning races, or at least remaining in contention. While the fans usually cheer when these drivers make it to the Cup Series, this one driver seems to be on the other end of it.

Richard Childress and his in-house Cup promotions

Richard Childress is well-known for running his in-house promotions to the Cup Series, and the same seems to be happening with Austin Hill. His performance in the NOAPS has undoubtedly been extremely strong. He has managed to win four out of the last five season-opening races at Daytona and has been consistent overall. Although he still lacks a championship win, he might be able to clinch that this season with the Chase format.

Understandably, his performance has earned him quite a few Cup races in the past years. Now, in a new surprising announcement by RCR, Hill is also scheduled to run five Cup races this season, too. However, not everyone seems to be happy with this.

Through the years, Austin Hill seems to have made a certain reputation. Aggressive driving, over-pushing, and last-minute decisions. These often lead to quite a few dangerous moments on the track.

More interestingly, however, he still manages to perform well (at least in the NOAP Series). Considering his run in the Cup Series, Hill has been rather modest. Not too strong, but has managed to pull a top-10 for Richard Childress. Considering the massive gaps he has between two Cup races, it’s still appreciable.

This year, Hill will be running five races, sponsored by United Rentals, for Richard Childress Racing in the Cup Series. While this is somewhat of a milestone for his career, the fans did not exactly seem happy.

Fans disappointed with Austin Hill’s Cup runs

While Hill does impress with his O’Reilly Auto Parts Series performance, he hasn’t been that strong in the Cup Series. Many feel that the much younger drivers, including his teammate Jesse Love also deserve the chance.

“Has there ever been a more unlikable team than one with Pop Pop as a public figurehead and Silver Spoon/Bobby Hill driving?”

The hate doesn’t seem to stop at that point, however. Quite a few comments from fans showcased their dislike for the driver and the team. “I currently hate them with all my heart and I hate Austin Hill more than most drivers in NASCAR history so it’s safe to say I would loath that team,” wrote a fan.

“Hoping he doesn’t finish any of the races he starts. One of the few drivers that I applaud when he crashes or gets a penalty,” another comment read.

Some also seemed to be predicting the future, claiming that Hill would replace Kyle Busch at Richard Childress Racing in the future. This would be rather disappointing for the likes of Jesse Love, a user claimed: “It’s probably going on o end up with KB leaving and Hill by default in the 8. Stealing Hocevars thunder as most criticized Sunday driver. Don’t know why RCR wouldn’t break bank to keep Jesse Love in house. He’s got a much brighter future than Hill.”

Considering the lack of strong performances he has shown in the Cup Series so far, users claimed he would not be able to perform any better. “RCR with the two Austins in Cup would drown into nothingness barely fighting for Top 30 in points… The end of the team very soon!”

No matter what the comments say, Austin Hill has managed to pull off some extremely impressive performances in recent years with RCR. As of now, his future might be a bit uncertain, but as many claim, he would soon find a full-time seat with the team in the Cup Series.