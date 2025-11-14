Displeased Fans React as NASCAR’s New NFL–Kansas Deal Comes to Light

Stadium politics are reshaping American sports, and few examples show it more clearly than what’s happening on the coast and in the heartland. In California, Auto Club Speedway is being torn down and rebuilt into something entirely different, a reminder that no venue, no matter how iconic, is safe when teams and leagues see a chance to chase bigger profits.

And now that same high-stakes pressure is creeping into Kansas City, where the Chiefs are weighing whether to jump the state line and spark one of the most aggressive stadium power plays the region has ever seen. And let’s just say that the fans aren’t here for it.

Chiefs explore Kansas stadium plans near Kansas Speedway

The Kansas City Chiefs have issued a request for proposals to design a potential new stadium on the Kansas side of the state line, and they are reportedly discussing land near the Kansas Speedway with officials. The news came from the two Kansas City-area talk show hosts, who said they’ve confirmed the details through multiple sources.

Pete Mundo of KCMO radio stated that the team has reached out to several firms about a possible stadium at the intersection of I-435 and I-70. He emphasized that sending out an RFP doesn’t mean the Chiefs have decided to leave Missouri, adding that his gut feeling is they’ll stay put.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Kevin Kietzman said on his podcast that the Chiefs are in discussion with NASCAR and Kansas officials about acquiring land just west of the Kansas Speedway. He also mentioned that he might consider adding a hotel near the Hollywood casino and developing an entertainment district around it. Kietzman said, “NASCAR owns a total of 880 acres of land at Village West, folks. They only use 300 of them.”

Patrick Lowry, a spokesperson for the Kansas Department of Commerce, didn’t comment on any talks, saying major projects like this typically require confidentiality. Lowry added, “Kansas Department of Commerce continues to conduct a careful analysis of costs and benefits as part of crafting agreements to keep the Chiefs and Royals in the region while maximizing growth opportunities for Kansas.”

The Kansas legislator has already signed off on financing up to 70% of the project, at least $1 billion, through bonds that would be paid back using sales tax revenue from the STAR bond district. And while the possibility of moving the Chiefs across the state line has excited some of the Kansas officials, the same cannot be said about the fans.

NASCAR fans rally against the NFL’s Kansas vision

The talk of the Chiefs’ move stirred a mix of skepticism and concern among fans on Reddit. Some dismissed the talk outright, seeing it as a familiar negotiating tactic. “Just like the Bears in Arlington Heights, it’s all a bluff to get tax dollars. The Chiefs will stay in Missouri,” one person argued. Others simply noted the early signs of another long stadium debate beginning, simply saying, “⁠It’s starting…”

Plenty of reactions centered on tradition and frustration with the idea of abandoning Arrowhead. One fan vented, “⁠Idiots. Arrowhead is a classic stadium. We are losing the soul of football with all these new modern ass domes. Similar to what NASCAR did in the early 2000s if you think about it.” Another looked toward the nearby racing scene, adding, “⁠France family going to see huge bags of money….RIP KS Speedway.” The comments reflected a broad unease about the change in the financial motivations behind it.

Others focused on the regional implications. Some pointed out that Kansas could finally land a major pro sports team, even if it came at Missouri’s expense. Meanwhile, practical suggestions emerged, including, “⁠I guess this is how Kansas gets a big four sports team finally? Sucks Missouri would lose pro football if it did happen.” Taken together, the reactions reflected a fan base trying to make sense of what might come next, and now all eyes and ears will be focused on this new project