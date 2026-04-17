Disturbing Lake Norman Trend Resurfaces as Ex-NASCAR Driver Lists $11M Estate for Sale

Besides being NASCAR drivers, what is the one thing common between Kevin Harvick, Martin Truex Jr., Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Robby Gordon, and Jamie McMurray? The Lake Norman pattern. And more specifically, the common fate of their properties in the Lake Norman area.

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Jamie McMurray joins the Lake Norman exiters club

Over the past few years, several NASCAR drivers have listed their properties in the Lake Norman area for sale. The most recent addition to that list was former driver turned FOX Sports analyst Jamie McMurray.

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He bought the mansion for a reported price of $750,000 in 2010. And now in 2026, he has listed it for sale with an asking price of $11 million. The property is sprawled over 7,612 square feet on 33.6 acres with 5 bedrooms. 6 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms.

Some of the features of the property include a direct lake frontage with a private dock, a detached pool house, manicured grounds, and a resort-style pool. The main house is a work of art with a massive living room, a formal dining room, a casual dining room, a detached pool house, a firepit area, a park area, and more incredible spaces.

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While McMurray never experienced high levels of success in NASCAR, he did win a few notable races. He was the 2010 Daytona 500 winner and the 2010 Brickyard 400 winner. In 2014, McMurray also won the All-Star race along with the prize of $1 million.

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Interestingly, a year later, he renovated his Lake Norman property and expanded it.

Imago AP Photo/John Raoux

However, just like many NASCAR drivers before him did, he has also now listed his Lake Norman property for sale. Last year, it was reported that Martin Truex Jr. listed his European-style manor in Lake Norman for sale for an asking price of $7.5 million. And in 2025, as well, Robby Gordon put up his mansion in the same area for an asking price of $3.4 million.

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But while Truex and Gordon’s listings are still on the market, one driver whose listing’s fate McMurray would be looking at is Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

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In 2025, Stenhouse completed the sale of his massive Lake Norman property for a record $12.2 million. The estate, which sprawled over 140 acres, earned Stenhouse a handsome profit considering he purchased it in 2013 for a price of $3.8 million.

But then there’s also the fate of Kevin Harvick’s Lake Norman mansion, which sold for $9.8 million last year. The house, which was used in Talladega Nights, was originally listed for an asking price of $12 million in 2024.

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Which NASCAR driver owns the most expensive home?

One would think that someone like Dale Earnhardt Jr., who has the highest net worth of any NASCAR driver ($300 million), would own the most expensive residence. But that is not the case. His property in Mooresville, North Carolina, is estimated to be worth around $5 million-$9 million.

The most expensive house in NASCAR belongs to Tony Stewart. His ranch in Indiana, which is on the market for sale, has an asking price of over $22 million.

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Then there’s the mansion of Denny Hamlin in the Lake Norman area, which is worth an estimated $9 million-$15 million. It’s worth mentioning that Hamlin is also the second-highest-paid NASCAR driver with an annual salary of $14 million.

As for the mansion of NASCAR’s highest-paid driver, Kyle Busch ($16 million salary), his Denver Lakefront mansion is worth $11 million.

But just like many of his industry colleagues, Busch too, owned a property in the Lake Norman area, which he sold for $13 million in 2023.