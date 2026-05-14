“Divorce Felt Inevitable”: Verdict Issued on Kyle Busch & Richard Childress’ Future Amidst Ongoing Rumor

For a few years, it seemed as though Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing were doomed. RCR hasn’t exactly appeared to be a championship-caliber organization lately, Busch is in the last year of his contract, and he is now experiencing the longest winless slump of his Cup Series career. Rumors of a separation, of course, continued to circulate. However, in spite of all the frustrations and speculations, the future of one of NASCAR’s most talked-about alliances might be taking an entirely other turn.

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Why Kyle Busch and RCR may still need each other

“When the organization then struggled, a divorce felt inevitable.” That was Jordan Bianchi summing up what many around the NASCAR garage had already started believing about Kyle Busch and Richard Childress Racing.

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To be honest, earlier in the season, it was difficult to disagree with that sentiment. Busch went into 2026 with the goal of ending his now-terrible 105-race losing streak. Instead, rumors that Busch and RCR would part ways when his contract ended at the conclusion of the year were further heightened by his inconsistent play, wasted opportunities, and general slowness. In fact, Busch failed to even get a top-10 result in the first nine races of the season.

However, over the past few weeks, the scenario within the garage has subtly changed, according to Bianchi’s reports. Busch’s performance may have a part in it after the veteran finished 10th at Talladega and 8th at The Glen. Despite the overall dismal outcomes, it is now thought to be more likely that Busch will stay at RCR after 2026.

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And realistically, the logic makes sense for both sides. For Busch, there aren’t enough better options available in the market. The two-time Cup Series champion still thinks he can contend for victories at the age of 41, but there aren’t many elite rides that could open up very soon. This late in his career, leaving RCR for a smaller or rebuilding squad would probably be a significant step backward.

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RCR believes it would be just as challenging to replace Busch. On weekends when the vehicle has speed, Busch still displays elite-level talent, even in the darkest period of his Cup Series career. Simply put, there aren’t many drivers that can offer the same degree of expertise, racecraft, and commercial value right away. Hence, RCR has also replaced Busch’s crew chief in the hope that it would bring a turnaround, which has shown positive results.

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That sponsor part matters too. Sponsors continue to place a high value on Busch’s status as one of NASCAR’s most marketable stars. RCR has continuously drawn partners who are closely associated with Busch’s popularity and brand over the past four seasons. A few months ago, this partnership between RCR and Busch looked completely doomed. Now, it increasingly feels like both sides may have realized they still offer each other the best path forward.

Sponsors still believe in Kyle Busch and RCR

“The team at Lucas Oil has been embedded in our performance culture for years now,” said Mike Verlander, RCR President. “Their products and engineering support play an important role in our overall performance package at RCR and ECR. Having a partner invest in R&D and work alongside us in an extremely technical way only enhances our trust in Lucas Oil. We’re thrilled to have them back on the No. 8.”

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Although it may not directly address Kyle Busch’s contract future, that comment undoubtedly conveys a significant message about Richard Childress Racing’s current situation. Major sponsors continue to completely invest in Busch and the organization despite the driver’s continuous difficulties on the racetrack.

The NASCAR All-Star Race at Dover, the Enjoy Illinois 300, and the Bank of America 400 at Charlotte are the three major Cup Series races in 2026 that Lucas Oil has stated it would once again be the main sponsor of Busch’s No. 8 Chevrolet. More significantly, the collaboration involves far more than just putting logos on race cars.

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Over the course of more than ten years, Lucas Oil has worked closely with RCR and ECR Engines on performance improvements, lubrication technology, and engine longevity. By creating limited-edition collector item boxes that are closely linked to Busch’s sponsored races, the company is also strengthening its relationship with fans.

This is significant since sponsorship continues to be a major consideration in modern NASCAR decision-making. Even though Busch is currently experiencing the greatest statistical slump of his Cup career, it is still evident that companies see great value in being associated with him.

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And that’s part of why the idea of Busch leaving RCR suddenly feels less realistic than it did a few months ago. Teams don’t casually move on from drivers who still attract sponsors, move merchandise, and maintain one of the strongest fan followings in the sport.

The results may not currently reflect it on Sundays, but financially and commercially, Kyle Busch still remains one of NASCAR’s biggest assets.