Do NASCAR’s Playoff Schedule Hand Roger Penske & Co. an Unfair Advantage? The 3-Peat Says Yes

The NASCAR playoffs begin in just a few days, and Team Penske heads into the championship chase riding high. All three of its Cup cars and drivers in the mix for 2025 glory. It’s an achievement that even the most established teams rarely match. But Penske, led by the iconic Roger Penske, has become the blueprint for postseason consistency.

For the fourth straight year, championship buzz surrounds Penske not just because their drivers are in playoff contention, but because their approach to the most crucial tracks seems almost tailor-made for the elimination format.

After another midsummer surge propelled all three cars past a rocky start, fans and analysts alike are wondering. Does the playoff schedule and Penske’s unrivaled mastery of its venues give the organization an unfair advantage, making a fourth consecutive Cup championship not only possible, but probable?

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Dream tracks for Team Penske in the playoffs?

The 2025 NASCAR playoff schedule is a ten-race gauntlet spanning classic ovals and technical challenges. These include Darlington Raceway, Gateway (World Wide Technology Raceway in Madison, Illinois), Bristol, New Hampshire, Kansas, Charlotte’s ROVAL, Las Vegas, Talladega, and Martinsville. The postseason then culminates with the championship round at Phoenix Raceway.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

For Team Penske, these venues aren’t just familiar, they’re proven hunting grounds. The team grabbed wins at Talladega (Austin Cindric) and stormed the top-fives at Bristol (Blaney) in the regular season, building both confidence and valuable playoff points.

Poll of the day Poll 1 of 5 AD

Blaney enters with +20 playoff points, Cindric with +2, and Logano with +1 point. All in the positives. These were earned not just from race wins, but from consistently scoring in stages and avoiding disaster in the cut-off races, especially Blaney.

Historically, too, Team Penske has thrived at the very tracks lining the playoff schedule, parlaying bold race strategy and clutch performances into unmatched results. Over the last three seasons, Penske’s drivers have repeatedly conquered playoff venues. Ryan Blaney’s wins at Talladega and Martinsville in 2023 propelled him to a championship.

On the other hand, Joey Logano’s triumphs at Phoenix, Las Vegas, and other tracks have sealed decisive playoff runs and two championships. Moreover, the teammates have helped each other on numerous occasions, that have helped the drivers advance deep in the playoffs (and even win championships). The team’s streak of three straight Cup Series titles (2022 with Logano, 2023 with Blaney, 2024 with Logano) highlights their uncanny ability to peak at just the right moment, leveraging both depth and adaptability as other favorites falter under pressure.

Whether it’s superspeedways, short tracks, or the Phoenix finale, Penske’s approach has transformed late-season chaos into a repeatable, winning formula. This year, too, it has set the stage for a deep dive into how their results stack up against NASCAR’s other powerhouses.

Can Team Penske repeat their past performance in NASCAR playoffs this year?

When comparing Team Penske’s recent playoff records to their top rivals, Penske’s dominance at pivotal tracks becomes crystal clear. Over the last three years, Penske has scored victories at Talladega, Martinsville, Phoenix, and Las Vegas. Now, these are the venues that heavily influence the playoff outcomes, with Ryan Blaney and Joey Logano routinely delivering clutch performances.

In contrast, powerhouse teams like Hendrick Motorsports and Joe Gibbs Racing have notched wins at a broader array of tracks. However, they have struggled for consistent late-season form, particularly at Phoenix, where the championship is decided.

William Byron, Kyle Larson, and Denny Hamlin pose legitimate threats this year, each bringing multiple wins and strong playoff point totals. That being said, both Hendrick and Gibbs teams have seen their title runs derailed by mishaps or missed opportunities on Penske-favored tracks in prior postseasons.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

While Byron and Larson have racked up wins at intermediates and road courses, Penske’s edge at Bristol, Talladega, and especially Phoenix has repeatedly given them the upper hand when it matters most. Hendrick, Trackhouse Racing, and Joe Gibbs Racing all boast playoff contenders this year, especially on the elimination-stage tracks. Larson has won at Bristol, whereas Denny Hamlin has racked up a win at Martinsville.

But, given the current driver lineup, all have previous playoff wins at critical venues, and their collective resilience under pressure stands out. As the 2025 postseason unfolds, it’s hard to bet against Penske repeating their championship success. Whether it’s the veteran cunning of Logano, Blaney’s closing speed, or Cindric’s calculated consistency, the organization is once again positioned as the team most likely to convert the playoff format and familiar tracks into another NASCAR Cup title.