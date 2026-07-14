“Do Not Meet the Standards”– NASCAR’s Rival Series Drops Mid-Season Bombshell Cancelling Entire 2026 Stock Car Calendar

NASCAR is entering its most exciting stage of the regular season. There are just six races left before the play-off begins, and the race for the Cup Series championship is wide open. But over at the International Hot Rod Association (IHRA), the mood is very different. The series promised to rival NASCAR’s foundational territory. Instead, it dropped a mid-season bombshell.

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Late Monday night, the IHRA announced the complete cancellation of its current Stock Car Series season. IHRA revealed the decision in a statement released earlier today. The ambitious project came to a halt after completing just four events.

“This decision was not made lightly. After a thorough review of our operations, resources, and long-term objectives, IHRA believes the responsible course of action is to pause the series and dedicate our full attention to building a stronger, more sustainable Stock Car program for 2027,” the statement released on social media read.

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“Rather than present events that do not meet the standards our competitors, promoters, sponsors, and fans deserve, we believe it is more important to take our time and invest our resources into creating a championship-caliber series that can return with a solid foundation and a clear vision for the future…”

The IHRA launched its Stock Car Series in March 2026. The goal was to promote grassroots short-track racing. The series focused mainly on the Pro Late Model and Limited Late Model divisions. As such, it entered a space traditionally dominated by NASCAR’s local weekly racing program. They signed agreements with well-known short tracks (Rockingham and Pulaski) and offered big prize purses. The IHRA seriously looked to attract local drivers, teams, and fans from NASCAR to its new series.

However, the inaugural season never truly got going. It launched with big plans, but things quickly started to unravel. The IHRA dealt with staff layoffs and growing uncertainty around the series. The schedule also fell apart.

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Races at Tri-County Motor Speedway, Lonesome Pine Raceway, and Rockingham Speedway (which was heavily promoted) never happened. In the end, the series managed to hold just four races, with the final one coming on June 27 at Anderson Motor Speedway, where Jimmy Renfrew Jr. took the win. IHRA was also set to return to Pulaski, which hosted the opening race of the series, on July 25. However, the operational and financial challenges proved too much to overcome.

And that was that. The ambitious project came to a grinding halt, with the IHRA saying it will now spend the next few months working toward a stronger 2027 season.

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“IHRA will spend the coming months working closely with racers, track owners, promoters, and industry partners to develop a long-term plan that strengthens the Stock Car program and positions it for sustained growth,” the statement continued.

For now, NASCAR’s grip on grassroots stock car racing remains firmly intact. The IHRA entered the scene hoping to carve out its own place, but after just four races, it has been forced to hit pause. Whether the series can deliver on its promise in 2027 remains to be seen.