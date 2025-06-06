Dodge Comeback Rumors Heat Up NASCAR After Mysterious Truck Spotted at Michigan International Speedway

The year 2012 is a major turning point in the modern era of NASCAR racing. This decade defined the current dynamics of domination in the Next Gen car and also saw one of the prominent partners leave the sport for good. Back in 2012, Dodge, which was still an active NASCAR OEM partner, was struggling to field teams due to Chrysler’s bankruptcy and multiple ownership changes. It looked as if the manufacturer was on the brink of NASCAR exit, and Team Penske’s decision to move to Ford in 2012 came as the final blow.

Without the leadership of a figure like Ray Evernham, and unable to match strides with the likes of Joe Gibbs and Rick Hendrick, Dodge decided to pull the plug on NASCAR operations. This wasn’t the first time they left the sport due to business reasons. The manufacturer pulled out of NASCAR in 1977 and made its return in 2001. And it looks like the pattern might repeat as the rumor mills are predicting that the former NASCAR manufacturer is cooking something big behind the scenes.

The buzz around the revival of Dodge intensified when a Reddit user posted a screenshot from a YouTube video showcasing what appears to be a RAM-branded NASCAR Craftsman Truck at Michigan International Speedway. Whispers of this beloved brand’s resurgence have been circulating, and the internet is going crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It started like any of the leaks—a blurry screenshot on Reddit, quickly dismissed as an off mistake. But then came the second look, and suddenly the granny pixels told a different story. A Ram-branded NASCAR Truck was spotted at Michigan International Speedway. No official announcement has been made, but fans are already starting to connect the dots.

This wasn’t just a concept vehicle—it looked like a real, track-ready machine. The image spread fast. Social media sleuths, especially on X, dug up the original source: a video from the YouTube channel Alex on Autos. The content was meant to showcase RAM’s upcoming models, but sharp-eyed viewers got something unexpected—the unstable outline of a NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series vehicle dressed in RAM livery. Within an hour, the clipper was scrubbed, but not before one user, called Nathan, preserved a shot from the video and posted it online.

Then came the speculation. Was this the official confirmation fans had been waiting for? Or just a marketing stunt gone viral? The timing is no coincidence. Stellantis invited several automotive influencers and journalists to their headquarters this past week to unveil their new Hemi V8 lineup and reintroduce the RAM 1500. As part of the rollout, select creators were given access to promotional material and behind-the-scenes looks at the brand’s future. That’s when the potential NASCAR connection broke free—a split-second moment in a corporate video, now spiraling into a full-blown story.

Dodge first roared onto the NASCAR scene in 1953, but it was the 1969 Dodge Charger Daytona that changed everything. Built to dominate superspeedways, it became the first car to break the 200 MPH barrier in NASCAR history. Names like Richard Petty and Buddy Baker became synonymous with Dodge power. Baker famously clocked that record-breaking 200.447 mph speed at Talladega Superspeedway. For Mopar fans, it wasn’t just a car—it was a movement.

But in 1977, Dodge pulled out of NASCAR. Corporate reshuffling and budget concerns put the brakes on their stock car operations. Two decades later, they came roaring back—Team Penske, Rusty Wallace, and Ryan Newman helped the manufacturer gain their footing in the sport. They didn’t just show up; they won. Between 2001 and 2012, Dodge collected 55 Cup series victories, and in 2012, Brad Keselowski delivered them a parting gift—a Cup Series championship.

The victory was also their swan song. When Penske defected to Ford for the 2013 season, Dodge lost its anchor team. Talks with other teams fizzled out, and without a competitive lineup, the manufacturer exited the sport once again, leaving fans wondering if the 2012 title was truly the end. Since then, Dodge has existed in rumors and side series, but with new leaks, Dodge might just be revving up for round three.

Fans go wild over the Dodge NASCAR leak

If NASCAR fans know how to do one thing, it’s lose their minds when a long-lost OEM makes a comeback—and social media has been an absolute riot since the blurry Ram truck first surfaced. With NASCAR rolling into Michigan, just an hour outside of Detroit, fans couldn’t help but connect the dots. “Well, given that we’re racing an hour away from Detroit, announcing Dodge’s return to NASCAR with RAM in the Truck Series at MIS is appropriate.” Another added, “It’s been filming today. Announcement Sunday.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Some fans dove straight into driver theories. “What driver is that? Dawson Sutton?” Well, multiple drivers have been rumored to be in line to lead Dodge’s re-entry into NASCAR. A report by Sports Business Journal cited that YouTuber-turned-ARCA driver Cleetus McFarland is being considered as the driver to lead the revival of long-rumored Stellantis-owned Ram trucks to NASCAR. However, there’s no update yet on whether this return will only be restricted to the Truck Series or if they have plans to enter the Cup Series as well.

But it wasn’t all PG—emotions were unfiltered. “LET’S F—–G GO!!” One fan screamed, while another, clearly overwhelmed, just typed, “I am not a man of God. But holy f—–g s–t!” Of course, the Hemi gang showed up in full force. “HEMI GANG UNITE.” These fanatics wanted Stellantis to roll with Hemi engines, which are used in the RAM trucks, known for power and reliability, the thunderous sounds of Hemi engines roaring on the racetrack and just the mere imagination of this scenario has got the fans hyped up.

Even some Chevy loyalists crossed party lines, with one writing, “I’m a Chevy fan but I always liked Dodge too, at least more than Ford or Toyota.” Well, this comment was a rare one indeed, but given the rich history of the manufacturer in the sport, even the rival factions are welcoming this new change. Ever since Dodge left NASCAR in 2012, the sport hasn’t been able to attract new OEM partners. While the rumors about Honda joining the sport have been lingering for a while, it looks like Dodge is now leading that race.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Whether it’s legacy, chaos, or the sound of a Hemi firing up, something about this moment feels like a new chapter is about to drop—and fans are already writing the first sentence in all caps.