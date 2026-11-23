Dodge’s return to the NASCAR Cup Series is already shaping up to be more than a routine manufacturer unveiling. After 15 years away, the brand is preparing to introduce its new Cup car at one of short-track racing’s biggest annual events. But the December 4 showcase at the Snowball Derby will have another attraction, bringing together an unusual mix of racing personalities, professional athletes and automotive stars. Among those involved are two figures with very different motorsports backgrounds, adding an unexpected twist to Dodge’s comeback celebration.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Brian Deegan and Tony Stewart will be part of the Dodge Sno-Brawl, a celebrity race scheduled for December 4 at Five Flags Speedway in Pensacola, Florida, as reported by Bob Pockrass on X. Stewart will serve as driver coach, while Deegan will climb behind the wheel of a Dodge Charger late-model stock car.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 10-person field also includes Stewart’s wife and NHRA racer Leah Pruett, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler, former UFC champion Rampage Jackson, social media personality Demi Bagby, racer Collete Davis, drift racer Matt Coffman, automotive personality Hert, YouTuber Robby Layton and former NFL tight end Delanie Walker. The winner will receive $50,000 for a charity of their choice, along with a custom trophy and lifetime bragging rights.

For Stewart, the assignment is a different kind of racing role. The three-time Cup champion has raced in stock cars, IndyCar and sprint cars, giving him experience to pass along to drivers less familiar with late models. He will coach the field, including Pruett, who has built her reputation in drag racing. Pruett has 19 NHRA wins, but moving from straight-line drag racing to managing traffic and corner entry presents a different challenge. Stewart’s experience adapting to different cars and racing environments should make him a valuable resource.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deegan brings a different motorsports résumé to the field. The action-sports veteran has earned 16 X Games medals and built a career across motocross, freestyle motocross, rallycross and off-road truck racing. He founded Metal Mulisha and became a recognizable figure in action sports. His connection to NASCAR will be familiar to many fans through his daughter, Hailie Deegan.

Fan Pulse Can Legacy Avoid the Mistakes That Destroyed Other NASCAR Teams? Yes, Johnson Has a Smarter Business Approach No, Big-Money Investments Carry Similar Risks It Depends on How Legacy Manages Its Finances Legacy’s On-Track Success Will Determine Everything NSPIAR3 fans are discussing this See results arrow_forward

She followed her father’s path into racing, made her name in off-road competition and later moved into NASCAR, competing in the Truck and O’Reilly Series. Brian’s appearance therefore adds another Deegan to a NASCAR-related event, although this time he will be the one taking on the short-track challenge.

ADVERTISEMENT

The celebrity race is only one part of the December 4 program. The Sno-Brawl will take place during the 59th annual Snowball Derby weekend, with the new Dodge Cup car reveal scheduled for the same evening. Competitors will drive equally prepared Charger late-model stock cars, putting the emphasis on driver adaptability. Dodge’s 2027 Charger Super Bee Launch Edition will serve as the pace car. Fans can watch the event and reveal through FloRacing and the NASCAR Channel after Snowball Derby qualifying.

The bigger story is Dodge returning to NASCAR’s top division. The manufacturer last competed in the Cup Series in 2012, when Brad Keselowski won the championship in a Penske Dodge Charger. That season marked the end of a run that began with Dodge’s return in 2001 and produced 57 victories. Its departure left Chevrolet, Ford and Toyota as the series’ three manufacturers. Dodge’s 2027 comeback will restore a fourth brand to the grid, with its new car set to make its competitive debut at the Daytona 500.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaulig Racing will serve as Dodge’s anchor Cup Series team, fielding entries for AJ Allmendinger and Ty Dillon. The partnership builds on Stellantis’ renewed NASCAR presence through Ram, which returned to the Truck Series with Kaulig in 2026. It also gives the organization an opportunity to establish itself as a factory-backed Cup operation while helping Dodge reconnect with stock-car fans. The December 4 unveiling will be the first public look at the car carrying those ambitions.

That makes the Sno-Brawl more than a celebrity sideshow. It gives Dodge a chance to bring its return to the grassroots audience that supports the Snowball Derby, while surrounding the reveal with familiar names from several corners of motorsports and sport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Stewart’s coaching role and Deegan’s participation may draw attention, but the car they help introduce will be the real centerpiece. After more than a decade away, Dodge is preparing to put its name back on the Cup Series grid, and the Sno-Brawl will offer the first glimpse of what comes next.