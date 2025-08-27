Dodge’s NASCAR Cup Return Clouded in Doubt After Kaulig Racing’s Ram Statement

For months, NASCAR’s manufacturer landscape has stirred speculation. The departure of Stewart-Haas Racing, the shifting charter system, and growing OEM interest have created room for change. At the same time, rumors of a Dodge revival in the Cup Series have repeatedly surfaced. These have been amplified by Stellantis’ motorsport ambitions and Dodge’s absence from the grid since 2012. The chatter gained momentum when Ram announced its return to the NASCAR Truck Series for 2026 with Kaulig Racing as the anchor team. Many immediately saw this as a stepping stone for Dodge’s full re-entry into Cup competition. But recent developments suggest the situation may be less certain than fans had hoped.

Kaulig Racing’s alignment with Ram marks a milestone, not just for the team but for NASCAR itself. Ram’s comeback in the Truck Series signals Stellantis’ willingness to invest in stock car racing again. This gives a chance to Kaulig, who can field up to five factory-backed entries. Yet, Kaulig continues to operate Chevrolet machinery in the Cup and Xfinity Series. The move raises complicated questions. How will the team juggle dual OEM loyalties? What does this mean for Dodge’s much-anticipated Cup Series return? A recent interview with a Kaulig Racing executive has provided a clearer, and perhaps sobering, answer.

Kaulig’s vision puts Dodge’s NASCAR future in peril

A Kaulig Racing executive recently acknowledged the delicate balance of working with two manufacturers. “We’ve been in a lot of conversations with GM. We were very transparent about some of the conversations and tried to stay in front of it,” he explained. He went on to underscore the need for strict separation. He added that Kaulig would respect the boundaries in place. “The bottom line is there’s gonna be firewalls and boundaries, and honorable people to do honorable things. We’re gonna abide by the rules put in place.” The emphasis on transparency with Chevrolet, Kaulig’s long-standing partner, highlighted the difficulty of any immediate shift to Dodge in Cup competition.

When asked about whether Kaulig’s ultimate goal was to bring Dodge into Cup or Xfinity, the answer revealed even more hesitation. “There’s no guarantee they’ll ever go outside of trucks. Ram is a very very successful truck brand. And the vehicle side of Stellantis is a whole different conversation,” the executive clarified. In a recent interview, the executive stressed that the focus remains exclusively on trucks.“So much of the focus is on truck series right now, we’ve not had a conversation outside of that.” This admission strikes at the heart of speculation. While Ram’s Truck program is confirmed, Dodge’s Cup return appears to be far from the discussion table.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SiriusXM NASCAR Radio (@siriusxmnascar)

The implications are significant. Kaulig’s transparency with GM shows the tightrope walk. They look to maintain trust with Chevrolet while launching Ram’s new Truck program. Looking ahead, Kaulig’s statement suggests that Dodge’s re-entry into Cup is far from imminent, and would be another separate conversation, perhaps a bigger one. As of now, the Stellantis footprint in NASCAR is set to grow through Ram’s high-profile Truck Series launch. And the Cup garage remains dominated by Chevrolet, Ford, and Toyota.

Ram commercial vehicles recalled for safety concerns

Late August brought a new wave of safety concerns for commercial fleets. Recalls affected over 4,000 vehicles spanning Altec, Heil, and notably, Ram pickups. Among the flagged issues are brake warning malfunctions. While fleet operators brace for action, the broader implications are still unfolding.

Beneath that initial alert lies a more critical concern specifically impacting Ram owners. Beyond the general recall roundup, recent developments point to serious unresolved safety issues that go beyond the headline notices. These deeper challenges emphasize that the surface-level summary masks even greater urgency and more technical complexity.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

According to the NHTSA recall roundup, Ram commercial vehicles were flagged for “safety issues,” including malfunctioning brake warnings and potential fire hazards. These are not isolated repairs. Owner notification letters are expected to hit mailboxes in September and October, prompting swift action to keep fleets safe and compliant. These notifications represent a proactive effort to address risks before they escalate. For operators, it means prioritizing service appointments, planning for possible downtime, and closely monitoring communications from NHTSA or Stellantis to ensure all affected vehicles receive timely fixes.

The recall’s ripple effects may influence insurance reviews, fleet downtimes, and regulatory standings. Ram owners should stay vigilant. It is advisable to check on the recall status with dealerships, follow up on repairs, and track any related updates from NHTSA. Prompt action now could prevent more serious outcomes.