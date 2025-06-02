Does NASCAR Also Own IMSA? What Is Their France Family Connection? Here Is Everything to Know

There is much more to NASCAR than the well-known Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series that dominate television every weekend. NASCAR’s influence extends into a variety of motorsports that many casual viewers may not be aware of. Even though these national touring series serve as the foundation of American stock car racing, the NASCAR banner encompasses a broad range of racing disciplines and customs, from grassroots late models and modifieds to international competitions in Mexico and Canada.

However, NASCAR’s impact extends even beyond stock cars and the oval circuit. Behind the scenes, some of the most prominent sports car events in the world are overseen by the same administration that runs the Cup Series. Most people are unaware of the deeper relationship that ties the France family’s legacy to both the prestigious world of endurance racing and NASCAR’s marquee series. Let’s start with a brief history of IMSA (International Motor Sports Association).

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

IMSA: America’s premier sports car racing organization

IMSA has been the top name in sports car racing in North America since 1969. It was started by John and Peggy Bishop, with a big push (and checkbook) from NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. The idea? To create a more professional, fan-friendly alternative to what the Sports Car Club of America (SCCA) was doing at the time.

France brought the money and the vision, while Bishop brought the racing know-how and credibility. Even though the SCCA wasn’t thrilled about it, IMSA held its first race at Pocono Raceway in October 1969, featuring Formula Ford and Formula Vee. Things escalated quickly from there—IMSA leaned into sports cars and by 1971 had launched the IMSA GT Championship.

Over the years, IMSA built a name for itself with constant innovation, introducing wild new classes like All American Grand Touring (AAGT) and the legendary Grand Touring Prototype (GTP). Iconic events like the Rolex 24 at Daytona and the Twelve Hours of Sebring became IMSA mainstays, attracting big-name drivers and worldwide attention, with NASCAR and F1 champions such as Kyle Larson and Fernando Alonso taking on the iconic events.

via Imago BMW M Hybrid V8 24, Marco Wittmann GER, Philipp Eng AUT, Augusto Farfus MCO, Colton Herta USA BMW M Team RLL, Nachttraining ROAR, Test zu den 24 Stunden von Daytona, 21.01.2023, Daytona International Speedway, Florida, USA, IMSA, LMDh *** BMW M Hybrid V8 24, Marco Wittmann GER , Philipp Eng AUT , Augusto Farfus MCO , Colton Herta USA BMW M Team RLL, Night Practice ROAR, Test for the 24 Hours of Daytona, 21 01 2023, Daytona International Speedway, Florida, USA, IMSA, LMDh

IMSA’s ownership and structure saw a lot of changes in the ’90s and 2000s. The launch of the American Le Mans Series (ALMS) in 1999 ushered in a new era, bringing Le Mans-style racing to the U.S. Fast-forward to 2014, and IMSA pulled everything together by merging ALMS with Grand-Am Road Racing, forming the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, now North America’s go-to endurance series.

Today, IMSA is all about high-tech, high-stakes racing. It’s a testing ground for cutting-edge engineering, rising talent, and manufacturer bragging rights. Hybrid power, record crowds, and a growing list of factory-backed teams show just how strong the series has become.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Who really owns IMSA? Is there a NASCAR connection?

Short answer? Yep. IMSA, the International Motor Sports Association, is wholly owned by NASCAR and operates as a division within the company. This relationship was cemented in 2014, when IMSA became the sanctioning body for the WeatherTech SportsCar Championship following the merger of Grand-Am Road Racing (already owned by NASCAR) and the American Le Mans Series. While IMSA operates with a degree of independence, its headquarters are in Daytona Beach, Florida, just like NASCAR, and it is firmly part of the NASCAR family of motorsports organizations.

This isn’t just a surface-level partnership, either. The France family, yep, the same crew that built NASCAR from the ground up, has been tied to IMSA since day one. Bill France Sr. helped John Bishop get it all started in ’69, owning a 75% stake in the beginning. IMSA changed hands over the years, but thanks to the Grand-Am link, it found its way back into NASCAR’s portfolio during the 2010s.

Jim France, son of Bill France Sr., is a central figure in this connection. He serves as the Chairman of IMSA and is also the Chairman and CEO of NASCAR. Jim France oversees both organizations from the top. Under his leadership, IMSA has grown in prominence. Notably, it has forged major partnerships and aligned technical regulations with international bodies like the ACO and FIA. Day-to-day? John Doonan runs things as IMSA’s President, and Ed Bennett is the CEO. But the big-picture decisions still come from the top, and that means Jim France and the NASCAR brain-trust.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

So yeah, IMSA isn’t just hanging out next to NASCAR. It’s a full member of the family, led by the same people calling the shots in stock car racing.