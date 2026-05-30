“Does Not Work That Way” – Tony Stewart Admits Questioning His Marriage After Wife Leah’s Shocking Mid Labor Request

One of the most emotional and uncertain times in a couple’s lives is usually when their first child is born. However, for Tony Stewart and Leah Pruett, the encounter somehow evolved into a conversation about hospital dates, racing schedules, and if the baby could be born before Stewart had to return to the track. Now, Stewart is a man who built a decorated career on split-second decisions. But leave it to Leah Pruett to find the one scenario that rattles him. Quite endearing for fans, surely.

On the latest episode of the Oil & Whiskey podcast, Stewart revealed what really went down on the night their son, Dominic James Stewart, was born. And the moment that had him staring at his wife in disbelief came with what she asked the doctor the moment he walked in.

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“So this doctor comes out, and he looks over at me, and he goes, “You got your hands full.” I said, “She asked what time she could have this kid, didn’t she?” He goes, “Yep.” She said, “Can we have this thing by 8:00 in the morning?

And he goes, “It does not work that way.”

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The whole thing happened during the NHRA Finals weekend at Pomona in November 2024. On Saturday, November 16, while Stewart was attempting to qualify for the In-N-Out Burger NHRA Finals in California, Leah unexpectedly went into labor back in Arizona.

The couple had originally intended to deliver the baby in Bullhead City. However, the plans were altered in the middle of labor since the group of midwives managing the delivery was spending the weekend in Glendale. This meant that while Stewart stayed at the racetrack attempting to complete qualifying, Leah and pals had to make a significantly longer trip.

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And for some reason, things became even crazier after that. Stewart claims that Leah got frustrated riding in the passenger seat as their companion respected the speed limit, so she insisted on driving the majority of the journey herself. Later, Stewart made a joke about how she was actively in labor and “rifling 95 mph” toward Glendale.

Stewart, meanwhile, continued to juggle his racing obligations in Pomona. After successfully qualifying seventh on November 16, Stewart immediately rushed to the airport and flew back to Arizona. He barely arrived in time for the birth of their son during the early hours of Sunday, November 17, 2024.

However, the schedule’s madness didn’t end there. Stewart took another jet back to Pomona four hours after Dominic was born in order to participate in eliminations at the NHRA Finals later that day. Then, at around 7 p.m. on Sunday, after completing his racing responsibilities, he took a plane back to Arizona to meet up with Leah and their newborn boy in the hospital.

Tony Stewart compares Leah with Kevin Harvick

“I truly believe she is the Kevin Harvick of the drag racing world…I truly believe it’s just like watching Kevin Harvick. Kevin was the same way. He could drive, he was a great owner, he built a great program, and he knew how to put the right people in place. When I look at Leah, I see Kevin from that standpoint and how they’ve both managed everything.”

Stewart believes that same relentless mentality is exactly why Pruett reminds him so much of Kevin Harvick. In Stewart’s eyes, both racers share the rare ability to balance driving talent with leadership responsibilities behind the scenes. Just like Harvick helped shape organizations, mentor people, and understand the business side of racing beyond simply driving the car, Stewart feels Pruett operates the exact same way inside Tony Stewart Racing.

Speaking of her racing career, over the past 20 years, Pruett has quietly developed one of the most esteemed resumes in NHRA drag racing. With 12 career Top Fuel wins and lifetime bests of 3.631 seconds and 334.15 mph, she has established herself as one of the quickest women in the sport’s history.

Then, in order to start a family, Pruett left full-time competition before the 2024 season following a career-best 2023 season. Stewart then took over as Tony Stewart Racing’s driver. However, Pruett continued to play a significant role in managing significant parts of the business behind the scenes, even when he was not in the cockpit.

TSR Funny Car driver Matt Hagan even praised the amount of responsibility she handled internally.

“Over the last couple of years, Leah has handled a ton of front-office responsibilities, personnel changes, and behind-the-scenes work.”

After welcoming their son Dominic in November 2024, Pruett returned to active competition and immediately re-established herself as a contender. Now, in 2026, entering this weekend’s NHRA Potomac Nationals at Maryland International Raceway, she currently sits third in the Top Fuel standings, driving the TSR Dodge//SRT Direct Connection dragster.

To be honest, it’s very obvious why Stewart admires her so much after hearing about her labor experience. Leah Pruett somehow continued to tackle everything with the mindset of a racer attempting to beat the clock, even as she was giving birth.