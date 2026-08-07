“Doesn’t Look Too Promising”- Kyle Larson Reacts as NASCAR’s Schedule Overhaul Hits Short-Track Plans

Kyle Larson has historically been able to spend the remainder of the weekend pursuing his passion for dirt racing thanks to NASCAR’s Sunday schedule. Before returning for his Cup Series responsibilities, the Hendrick Motorsports star has frequently managed to fit in races on Friday and Saturday. However, that flexibility is disappearing.

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A Saturday Cup race at Richmond already creates a major conflict this year. And NASCAR’s 2027 schedule could force Larson to miss the same prestigious event next year, too.

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“I wish I could race, but I feel like I’ve been really lucky the past so many years did line up the way it does on the Sunday race. Yeah, it doesn’t look too promising again for next year from what I’ve seen, but that’s just kind of how it goes. That’s a lot of what I do.”

Kyle Larson’s response to Always Race Day reporter highlights an increasingly difficult reality for one of NASCAR’s most versatile drivers.

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For years, Larson has been able to balance his Cup Series responsibilities with his passion for dirt racing because NASCAR’s premier races were generally scheduled for Sundays. That allowed him to race elsewhere on Friday and Saturday before returning for his Hendrick Motorsports No. 5 Chevrolet.

That arrangement will not work this time around. The Knoxville Nationals, one of the biggest events on the dirt-racing calendar, will run from August 12 through August 15 this year. Unfortunately for Kyle Larson, NASCAR’s Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway is also scheduled for Saturday, August 15.

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That means Larson cannot compete in the Knoxville Nationals 410 finale while fulfilling his Cup Series commitment at Richmond. The conflict is particularly painful because Knoxville is not just another race on Larson’s extensive schedule.

In fact, Kyle Larson has built an impressive record at the track, winning the prestigious Knoxville Nationals in 2021, 2023 and 2024. His success there has helped cement his reputation as one of the most accomplished crossover racers in modern motorsports.

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Missing the event also means Larson will miss a chance at a significant payday. The Knoxville Nationals winner received $195,000 in 2025; this year’s winner’s prize is $200,000. For Kyle Larson, that represents another major incentive on top of the prestige and opportunity to add another Knoxville victory to his resume.

And the problem may not end after this season. NASCAR’s limited 2027 schedule has already revealed another potential conflict. The Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway is scheduled for Saturday, August 14, 2027. That date falls directly on the same weekend as the Knoxville Nationals.

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Unless NASCAR changes the date or another scheduling adjustment is made (which is highly unlikely), Kyle Larson could once again be forced to choose either his Cup Series or Knoxville obligations. And he will have to choose the Cup Series race whether he makes the decision wholeheartedly or not.