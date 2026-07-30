“Doesn’t Make Any Difference”- NASCAR Veteran Exposes Marketing Reality Behind Rick Hendrick’s Jimmie Johnson Favor

Jimmie Johnson’s final Daytona 500 in 2027 is being billed as a throwback. No, he’s not hopping back into a Hendrick Motorsports car and will almost certainly be nowhere near the front-runners. But he will be behind the wheel of the iconic No. 48, which Rick Hendrick was kind enough to loan him for the race. It’s set to be an emotional, feel-good moment for NASCAR fans to bid farewell to one of the sport’s greatest legends. But ask former Cup Series driver Ken Schrader about the whole thing, and he’ll tell you it’s all about the marketing.

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Schrader and Kenny Wallace were discussing Johnson’s upcoming finale on the Herm & Schrader podcast, and Wallace set the premise. He feels there’s something off about the relationship between Hendrick and Johnson, despite them winning seven Cup Series championships together. And then, somewhat out of the blue, he gets the No. 48 for his retirement race, and that’s that. Schrader feels that it’s a move manufactured for reasons that have nothing to do with racing.

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“You know, it’s neat. They’ll sell some diecasts,” Schrader said on the podcast, drawing laughter from Wallace. “It doesn’t make any difference what number is on the car, you know.”

For Johnson, it’s an opportunity for one final hurrah, even if it’s in a Legacy Motor Club car that’s unlikely to add a third Daytona 500 victory to his résumé. For Hendrick, meanwhile, it’s about tapping into the nostalgia of fans who watched Johnson dominate NASCAR in the No. 48, getting them excited and, hopefully, driving some merchandise sales in the process.

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Schrader doesn’t have anything against the No. 48 going from Alex Bowman to Johnson for the race, but there’s a reason this whole event “aggravates” him. He’s not a fan of legendary drivers from yesteryears announcing their retirement from NASCAR, only to take part in select Cup Series races, especially when they have nothing to offer. In Johnson’s case, he’s only added one top 5 finish over the last three years.

Johnson, despite his legendary status, has struggled in the Cup Series since the Next Gen car was introduced in 2022. In his limited starts, he hasn’t won a single race. He placed 29th in the 2026 Daytona 500 and followed that up with a 28th-place finish in the Anduril 250 at Naval Base Coronado. Hardly reflective of someone who has won 83 Cup Series races across his career.

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Schrader argues that drivers who have retired after tasting success in NASCAR should stay away from the sport for good. Because the modern cars are not easy to adjust to.

Marketing move or heartfelt tribute, Johnson’s return in the No. 48 is certain to stir emotions. While Schrader questions the racing merit behind it, many fans will simply be glad to see one of NASCAR’s greatest champions take one final lap at Daytona.