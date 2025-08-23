“Doesn’t Mean Sh*t”- Kyle Busch Publicly Trashes Brad Keselowski’s Playoff Claim With Damning Verdict

Daytona weekend isn’t for the faint of heart, and tomorrow night’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 is shaping up to be pure chaos. The final regular-season race has always been NASCAR’s version of Russian roulette. It’s unpredictable, unforgiving, and the ultimate pressure cooker for drivers hanging on the playoff bubble. And right now, nobody’s feeling that heat more than Kyle Busch.

The two-time Cup champion, who’s had a rocky run this year, finds himself staring down the possibility of missing the postseason altogether. With everything on the line, Busch didn’t hold back when asked about what defines a “successful” season. As the Daytona weekend rolls in, he let his frustration spill in raw, unfiltered fashion. And, it was aimed straight at Brad Keselowski’s latest playoff claim.

Kyle Busch reveals his brutally honest playoff standard

For most drivers, like Brad Keselowski, just making the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs is a badge of honor. Something which he let the world know honestly, a few days back. “It means a lot to me,” Keselowski told Kelly Crandall. But, the Rowdy made it clear that early playoff exits simply don’t cut it.

“A successful season for me is obviously making the playoffs and making it into the round of eight,” Busch said, adding, “So not getting to those levels last year and right now, not this year, you know, that’s definitely frustrating.” Busch’s standard comes from experience.

The last time he advanced as far as the Round of 8 was in 2021. And since then, postseason runs have been disappointing. In 2022, he was eliminated after the Round of 16. Similarly, in 2023, he got eliminated in the round of 12. These are results that still sting for a driver with championship expectations. And that’s the last Busch has seen of the playoffs.

That frustration of this year bubbled over when Busch bluntly dismissed the idea of scraping into the playoffs. “If you ‘Harrison Burton’ your way into the playoffs and then you’re out the first round, that doesn’t mean sh*t,” he fired. The comment referenced last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona, where Busch appeared to be in control until the white flag.

As Christopher Bell lost momentum, a surprising outside lane run formed, led by Parker Retzlaff, making only his second Cup start. Retzlaff’s push propelled Harrison Burton ahead, and despite frantic blocks, Burton held on, beating Busch by just 0.047 seconds. As a result, Busch missed out on making it to the playoffs.

For Busch, moments like that serve as painful reminders of how razor-thin the margins are. Winning races and advancing deep into the postseason is what defines success. Not sneaking in (winning the last regular-season race) and bowing out early. And as he put it himself, anything less than being among the final eight drivers is simply not good enough.

Kyle Busch keeps composure amid playoff pressure

Kyle Busch may be staring down a must-win scenario to qualify for the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs. But he’s not losing sleep over it. With just one race remaining in the regular season and no margin for error, let alone a win, Kyle sits 19th in the standings and 148 points below the cut line. The only way back into contention? Winning this weekend’s Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.

But despite the stakes, Busch is projecting calm. “I don’t think so, no,” he responded when asked if the looming pressure was getting to him. “We just know time is running out, but I don’t think the pressure is any greater… It’s just a matter of being able to get it done.”

Even with a two-year winless streak to fight through, Busch remains undeterred. “No, I’m not stressed out over it,” he reiterated. “We go into each weekend with the mindset to try to go out there and win… We need to.” At Daytona, Busch brings a mixed resume: one career win (2008), nine top-fives, and 13 top-10s, balanced against six DNFs in his last 11 starts. Still, his experience (and awareness that time isn’t on his side) gives him a grounded perspective that few others can claim.

As the season finale unfolds, Busch’s ice-cold composure might just be his greatest asset. With everything on the line, confidence is often what separates those who fight and win from those who fade. With less than 24 hours to go for the race, it all comes down to his own execution and maybe even support from his teammate.

Busch knows the pressure can break even the most talented drivers. But his calm approach could be the very thing that keeps him in contention when the green flag drops.