Kevin Harvick torched NASCAR’s Next Gen car even before it made its Cup Series debut in 2022. His frustration only grew when his own car went up in flames at Darlington a few months into its maiden season. While NASCAR has made commendable strides in safety, Harvick remains critical of the compromises the Gen 7 brings to the racing product. Yet, when it comes to protecting drivers from massive impacts, even he believes the car deserves credit. And Riley Herbst’s frightening crash this year offers a compelling case in point.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The NASCAR veteran sat down with his podcast co-hosts, Kaitlyn Vincie and Mamba Smith, on November 17 to look back on this year’s best wins, wildest wrecks, driver of the year, and more. While the trio dived deeper into the biggest wrecks of the year, a statement from Harvick’s broader take on safety and performance reflected the story of the next gen cars this season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvick said, “As much grief as they take for the race car in today’s world. The thing that is really, really good about this Cup car is the safety side of it and all the things that are built into it. Doesn’t race as well as a lot of us would like to see it. But the safety side of it is second to none.”

While NASCAR should take a positive comment on safety from Kevin Harvick as its biggest win, given he was among the first drivers to blast the officials over safety concerns back in 2022, he remains the Next Gen car’s most outspoken critic when it comes to the quality of the racing product.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pros and cons of NASCAR’s next-gen car: What Harvick’s take reveals about safety vs. performance

The Gen 7 car’s performance and its impact on NASCAR’s racing product remained major talking points throughout 2026. Drivers have long complained that its aerodynamic package, heavier chassis and limited tire wear make following competitors and overtaking difficult, particularly at short tracks. Harvick has repeatedly called for changes to its weight, horsepower, aerodynamics and tires.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the criticism from fans and the fraternity alike, NASCAR introduced a revised short-track package, new Goodyear tires, and varying horsepower and downforce settings this year to encourage closer racing. However, drivers remained frustrated with how races unfolded, often relying on fuel-saving and pack-running strategies rather than on-track overtakes.

Stage racing added to the debate, while Carson Hocevar‘s use of the softened bumper against Austin Cindric offered another example of how NASCAR’s attempted fixes could create unintended consequences.

ADVERTISEMENT

While these issues have not been unique to the 2026 season, NASCAR officials have acknowledged that the package and the overall racing product need well-defined refinements going forward.

But on the other hand, NASCAR has made substantial progress on the safety front by introducing built-in driver safety features. These include energy-absorbing crash structures, improved rear-impact protection, Airborne crash prevention, and better crash monitoring. Riley Herbst walking away from his Talladega wreck was the biggest example of improved driver safety in the motorsport.

ADVERTISEMENT

Harvick votes Riley Herbst’s Talladega crash as wildest wreck of the year

Talking about the wildest wrecks of the year, Vincie revisited the narrowed-down list featuring Christopher Bell‘s crash at Michigan, Joey Logano and Riley Herbst’s wreck at Talladega, and Alex Bowman’s crash in Charlotte.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Vincie and Harvick picked Herbst’s Talladega crash as their favorite wildest wreck, Mamba Smith chose Christopher Bell’s Michigan crash. But the fans agreed with Vincie and Harvick and voted for Herbst’s horrific Talladega wreck.

Building on why he chose Herbst’s crash, Harvick said, “I mean the way that that car accelerated from the outside wall to the inside wall, just no brakes, nothing happening. And you know, you look at the video inside of that car, and you’re like, Oh my gosh.”

Mamba Smith chimed in, “Riley (Herbst) weighs like 135 lbs, soaking wet. And he stepped out of that thing and all he had and raced the next the next one. All he had was a bandage on his like a wrapped on his on his arm. So yeah.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Kaitlyn Vincie agreed and said, “Tough guy for sure.”

23XI Racing driver Riley Herbst was caught in the collateral damage unleashed by the ‘Big One’ in the final laps of the YellaWood 500 in Talladega on October 25. What began as a contact between Carson Hocevar and Joey Logano brutally impacted Herbst’s car as he was left a passenger in his No. 35 Toyota as he rammed into the outside wall before being redirected towards the inside wall at a frightening speed with no brakes and radio.

Herbst, who walked away from the dangerous wreck with a bandaged arm, reflected on his moments inside the cockpit as he braced for impact.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The first hit, obviously, I don’t want to hit the wall at 160 [mph], so I hit the brake pedal and went to the floor and tried to downshift to slow it that way…The second one, I had I think I calculated two-and-a-half seconds to look at the wall and stare at it.”

Besides Herbst, Team Penske’s Joey Logano, whose airborne No. 22 car triggered the multi-car pile-up, was left upside down in his destroyed car with fuel leaking right in front of his eyes. Thankfully, NASCAR officials rescued both drivers as they walked away without any major implications or injuries.

Comparing Herbst’s crash to a similar incident at the Daytona race in 2015, Harvick recalled how differently the decade-old incident had unfolded. Kyle Busch had a similar crash and walked away with a broken right leg and an injured left foot. But the new gen cars have much better impact absorption, as Herbst returned behind the wheel of his No. 35 car a week later in Martinsville.

In recent years, multiple drivers have walked away from dangerous crashes uninjured or without any serious harm. A few examples would be Corey LaJoie’s Michigan accident in 2024, where the driver’s No. 7 Chevrolet flipped over and rolled down after contact with Noah Gragson, and he walked away unharmed despite the terrifying crash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Bowman was involved in an equally horrifying crash in Michigan last year, where he rammed head-on into the outside SAFER barrier. While the driver said it was the hardest hit he has ever experienced in his racing career, he managed to walk away from the accident with relatively little to no damage, although he did experience some pain and was released by the infield care centre

After reflecting on Herbst’s crash Mamba Smith spoke about how Christopher Bell’s Michigan accident was his wildest wreck of the year.

Smith said, “Yeah, this one right here. Yep. That’s mine. C. (Christopher) Bell. Honestly, the thing about it that got me was how Chase Elliot’s reaction was to it because he knew how hard this was. And this impact…” Smith paused as he watched the replay of the gruesome incident. “Oh God, resulted in an injury! And almost took him out of the rest of the season, really.”

Harvick chimed in, “Well, definitely put him (Bell) in a, point in the season, with his wrist and everything that he had going on. He had to make some decisions.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “These Gen 7 Cup cars will step out from underneath you at any given time in those scenarios if you let your guard down, and sometimes just unexpectedly. And unfortunately, Christopher (Bell) was on the outside, and man, that thing hit the wall hard.”

Over the years, the NASCAR veteran has been on the governing body’s tail to fix the racing product. From asking them to go beyond temporary fixes to slamming them for the lact of horsepower, the NASCAR Cup Series Champion has always been the new gen car’s biggest critic.

Although Harvick is still on the opposing end when it comes to the new gen cars, he understands the importance of safety in a sport like NASCAR, as he once had to deal with his own car set ablaze in Darlington despite no damage, crash, or contact in 2022

Harvick had blasted NASCAR by saying, “I’ve lived this, man. I watched when we had all the struggle with Adam (Petty) and Kenny Irwin and it resulted in Dale Earnhardt’s death (at Daytona). And then all of a sudden, it was mandatory to wear the HANS device, or it was mandatory to wear the Hutchens device. We developed soft walls (SAFER barriers). It can’t be slow. Safety cannot be slow.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“This car is screwed up as far as the way that it crashes. Whether the data says it or not, every driver in this garage will tell you it’s not right and it hurts.”

From that day to this day, the veteran’s stance on the next-gen cars has changed drastically when it comes to safety. However, he is still critical of the racing product.