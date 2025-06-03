$2.4 Billion Giant Acquires NASCAR Speedway for 7 Years in Multimillion Dollar Deal

For decades, the Atlanta Motor Speedway has been the beating heart of Southern NASCAR tradition, delivering unforgettable moments on its high-speed, quad-oval track. From Kevin Harvick’s emotional 1st win at the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 500 in 2001, just 3 weeks after Dale Earnhardt’s tragic death, to Carl Edwards’ thrilling 2005 victory that features one of the closest finishes in track history, the Georgian oval has been home to races that linger in memory and legend. And now, that legacy enters a bold new chapter.

The racetrack was a place where generations of fans and drivers had grown up and become legendary. But what happens when the name itself changes? In a landmark, multimillion-dollar, 7-year naming rights deal, Atlanta Motor Speedway has changed its name as well as its identity. But even with the name change, the legacy endures, and the partnership signals a reinvestment in the future of motorsports in the Southeast. So, what exactly is the deal?

The Atlanta Motor Speedway will now be called the EchoPark Speedway, reflecting a strategic alliance between two Smith family-owned enterprises — Speedway Motorsports and Sonic Automotive. For the Smith family, this is more than just a business deal, it’s a consolidation of influence across two key industries that share cars and racing. It is a corporate shift rooted in family ties, with David Smith, the CEO of Sonic Automotive, overseeing EchoPark’s expansion, and Marcus Smith, son of legendary promoter Bruton Smith, leading Speedway Motorsports’ racing empire. The official page for EchoPark Speedway posted a video on Instagram, announcing the acquisition.

Tracks changing their names is nothing new to NASCAR. There was a time when Charlotte was called the Lowe’s Motor Speedway. Fontan became the Auto Club Speedway, and Phoenix Raceway used the title of IMS Raceway for some time. One of the current tracks on the Cup Series, Gateway, is known as the World Wide Technology Raceway. But, despite the efforts, this big reveal wasn’t hidden from the race fans.

News of the renaming first leaked over the weekend when a storm in the Atlanta area blew a tarp off the new signage, prompting people to snap photos and post them online. It wasn’t until Tuesday’s formal announcement, featuring Georgia Governor Brian Kemp, NASCAR stars Christopher Bell and Ross Chastain, and top Speedway executives, that the full picture was revealed.

“We have enjoyed serving guests in the Atlanta metro area since EchoPark Atlanta opened its doors in 2020,” said David Smith, Chairman and CEO of Sonic Automotive. “This partnership allows us to share the value of the exceptional EchoPark car-buying experience with more guests in Atlanta and the surrounding area who enjoy the excitement of NASCAR racing at this iconic venue.”

As the new EchoPark Speedway races into its rebranded era, one thing is clear — this is not a departure from its past, but a way towards future enhancements.

Another Southern Speedway eyes a Cup Series return

This may be the season when NASCAR tried to revive itself for its younger audiences while still trying to please its core fans, as another track is up for sale. Once a forgotten gem of NASCAR’s past, Rockingham Speedway, affectionately known as “The Rock,” is now on the verge of a full-fledged revival. After more than a decade without Truck Series action and over 20 years of absence from the Xfinity calendar, 2025 marked a triumphant return for NASCAR to the iconic North Carolina track. The transformation did not happen overnight. Since the acquisition of the 250-acre property in 2018, owner Dan Lovenheim has overseen an ambitious redevelopment project aimed at bringing the facility back to life and up to modern standards.

“Weeds were growing out of the track surfaces, weeds were growing out of every single piece of pavement. The place was overgrown and the water damage from the rain coming off the grandstands nearly rendered this place unusable,” Lovenheim told The Richmond Observer. “Luckily we got in and started doing renovations very quickly.” And, the numbers behind the vision are as bold as his confidence. Rockingham has undergone a $12 million renovation, with $10 million coming from state grants and appropriations between 2022 and 2025. According to the sales listing, the upgrades include a $3.3 million repaving of the main track, enhancements to bleacher seating, and the creation of a state-of-the-art media center.

It is also a part of a long-term goal to return Rockingham to national prominence, with the track formally requesting another $12 million from the North Carolina General Assembly to help push toward a Cup-ready status by 2026 or 2027. Loveheim has been candid about changing expectations of modern audiences. “We’re in the process of creating a new hybridized form of entertainment,” he said. “Gone are the days of sitting in grandstands like packed sardines. People these days want to go and experience the fun and the amenities, whether it’s experiencing the races from various viewpoints; having some food, maybe a beverage; or even letting their kids play in the bouncy house.”

The Rock is being reimagined not just as a racetrack but as a multi-faceted entertainment destination fit for a new generation of fans. Now, with the groundwork laid and the energy around the venue revitalized, Rockingham Speedway is officially on the market. The property was offered to potential buyers with an open offering period ending on July 1, and Lovenheim believed the time to be right for a transition. “We’ve basically taken it in first gear as far as we can go, building it out, getting it ready for bigger and better hands,” he told The Charlotte Observer. “And the time is right to pass the baton to someone who can take it farther than we can.”

Whether The Rock’s next chapter involves a return to the NASCAR Cup Series remains to be seen, but one thing is clear — it is no longer a relic of the past.