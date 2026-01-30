Donald Trump Defies Political Opposition to Sign Mega Race Deal With Roger Penske’s $300 Million Empire

The Freedom 250 may be the most ambitious racing event ever proposed in Washington, D.C. But before the engines can roar, politics threw a massive roadblock. “We can’t get Schumer. Schumer is making it very difficult,” President Trump told The Post during an exclusive Oval Office interview, pointing to the biggest obstacle: congressional approval. Federal law bans commercial advertising on Capitol grounds. Now, this is a direct conflict with IndyCar’s sponsor-packed liveries. Yet despite the legal and political pushback, Trump is pushing forward, setting up a showdown over what could become racing’s most controversial new event.

Trump uses executive power for Freedom 250 event

The Freedom 250 INDYCAR race in Washington, D.C. is now officially on the 2026 schedule. Thanks not to Congress, but to a presidential executive order signed inside the Oval Office. The announcement came with major motorsports star power at Trump’s side: Roger Penske himself and Penske Corporation president Bud Denker stood beside the President as he unveiled one of the boldest racing initiatives ever attempted on federal grounds.

Denker revealed that the idea for the race didn’t come from politicians at all, but from a shared vision between himself and Fox Sports executive Eric Shanks, who had long dreamed of bringing a premier INDYCAR event to the nation’s capital. Now, that dream is locked in. The Washington race weekend is scheduled for August 21–23, marking the sport’s first major appearance in the District in more than two decades.

But the only reason the event now exists is because Trump bypassed what had become a brick wall in Congress. With Sen. Chuck Schumer refusing to support the measure, the route through Capitol Hill was effectively dead. So Trump used the power available to him.

Citing Article II of the U.S. Constitution, which grants the president broad executive authority over the operations of the federal government, he signed an executive order authorizing the race without congressional approval. It is now part of a larger slate of Commemorative Events and Initiatives marking the 250th anniversary of the United States.

And this isn’t the only eye-catching celebration on the list. Also planned is a UFC Fight Night on the South Lawn of the White House, set for June 14. This will be a first-of-its-kind event that underscores how unconventional this anniversary calendar is shaping up to be.

The Freedom 250 now moves forward. Controversial, yes! unprecedented, that too! But, unmistakably historic.

A national showcase for IndyCar

“President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport and we’re grateful for his trust and support as INDYCAR prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle,” IndyCar owner Roger Penske said in a statement. “This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation and excellence that powers motorsports across America.”

Roger Penske’s presence at the announcement underscores just how monumental this moment is. As owner of Team Penske, the IndyCar Series, and the Indianapolis Motor Speedway through Penske Entertainment Corp., he stands as one of the most influential figures in American motorsports. His backing immediately elevates the Freedom 250 beyond a novelty and becomes a statement event.

Drivers are already lining up behind it. During IndyCar media day, Graham Rahal made clear just how big this opportunity is. “If you really are an IndyCar fan, this is a huge opportunity that’s been given to us. It hasn’t been given to NASCAR, not to Formula 1, it’s been given to IndyCar.” As a member of Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing and part of one of the sport’s most storied families, Rahal understands the symbolic weight of racing in the heart of the nation’s capital.

Local leaders are embracing it, too. D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser praised the event’s economic and cultural potential: “The race weekend will rev up the economic engine of D.C. by filling our hotels and restaurants and by showing visitors, residents and the sports world that there’s no better city, people and backdrop for major sports events.”

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy added an exclamation point: “Freedom doesn’t ring, it revs! IndyCar is about competition and pushing limits — the same things that have always defined America.”

With political hurdles cleared and national support mounting, the Freedom 250 is shaping up to become one of the defining events of America’s 250th anniversary celebration. All thanks to Mr. President!