Donald Trump Issues Moving Message of Condolence for NASCAR’s Greg Biffle & Family During North Carolina Address

President Donald Trump visited North Carolina on Friday for a wide-ranging address that touched on everything from the economy to personal anecdotes delivered in his trademark, freewheeling style. Amid the lighter moments and political messaging, the former president shifted to a somber note that visibly changed the tone of the room.

During his remarks, Trump paused to acknowledge a tragedy that has shaken the motorsport community and the state itself, offering a heartfelt message of condolence for NASCAR legend Greg Biffle and his family following their demise in the devastating plane crash.

Donald Trump honors Greg Biffle during North Carolina address

“I also want to express my condolences to the people of this state and to the loved ones of NASCAR legend Greg Biffle, who perished yesterday in a tragic plane crash with his family in Statesville. He was just a great young man, and what a tragedy that is with his all family.

“So, I just wanna pay our condolences, our love. I tell you, North Carolina will never forget them. He was, and his family were incredible people,” US President Donald Trump said, pausing his address to acknowledge the loss that has shaken both the racing world and the state.

Biffle died Thursday in a plane crash at Statesville Regional Airport along with his wife, their two children, and three others. On Friday, officials from the National Transportation Safety Board shared preliminary findings during a press briefing, outlining the short but fatal sequence of events.

According to NTSB member Michael Graham, the aircraft departed between 10:05 a.m. and 10:15 a.m., then returned to the airport for reasons that remain unclear before crashing just short of the runway.

Investigator-in-Charge Dan Baker explained that the 44-year-old Cessna 550 jet was airborne for roughly five minutes. After departing at approximately 10:05 a.m., the plane made a left turn west, followed by another left turn east, which brought it back toward the airport.

During its return, the aircraft struck a runway light about 1,800 feet from the runway. It then hit trees, additional lights, and the airport’s perimeter fence before coming to rest on the runway itself. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the jet was destroyed in the impact and resulting fire.

Beyond his on-track accomplishments, Biffle had become known in recent years for using his aviation skills for humanitarian work. As a certified private pilot, he leveraged his Cessna Citation 550 and Bell 206 helicopter to assist victims of Hurricane Helene in western North Carolina in late 2024.

He personally flew relief supplies, medical personnel, and evacuated stranded residents, delivering more than 10 tons of aid across multiple missions – efforts that underscored why tributes, like Trump’s, have emphasized not just the racer, but the man behind the helmet.

NASCAR mourns the loss of Greg Biffle

The NASCAR community has been united in grief following the sudden loss of Greg Biffle. Tributes are pouring in from team owners, fellow drivers, and close friends who knew him beyond the racetrack. For many, Biffle wasn’t just a former champion or a familiar name on the entry list. In fact, he was a cornerstone figure whose presence shaped careers and relationships across the garage.

“I have lost a dear friend and partner in our NASCAR program,” team owner Jack Roush wrote on social media. “His contributions to our race team over the years are immeasurable.”

Roush’s words carried particular weight. If you remember, Biffle’s most successful NASCAR years came under the Roush Fenway Racing banner, where he developed from a raw talent into a championship-caliber driver and one of the organization’s defining stars.

Imago Concord, NC – May 28, 2016: Greg Biffle (16) gets ready to practice for the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, NC

Apart from Roush, his team RFK Racing also mentioned their condolences in their statement, writing, “The RFK Racing family, as well as the NASCAR community as a whole, continues to keep those close to the Biffle family and all those affected in our thoughts.”

Fellow competitors echoed that sentiment. Retired Hall of Fame driver Jeff Gordon reflected on both their on-track battles and Biffle’s character away from racing.

“I had such tremendous respect for Greg as a driver, and we shared countless tough battles on the track,” Gordon wrote. “Like so many others, I was inspired by his tireless relief work during Hurricane Helene. My heart goes out to the Biffle family and everyone hurting.”

Perhaps the most personal tribute came from Garrett Mitchell, the YouTuber and racer widely known as Cleetus McFarland, who had partnered with Biffle on humanitarian aviation efforts. Mitchell revealed that the Biffle family had been en route to spend Thursday afternoon with him in Florida. “We are devastated,” he wrote on Facebook, capturing the shock felt by those closest to him.

Together, these voices paint a picture of a man respected not only for his competitiveness, but for his generosity, loyalty, and quiet impact on the people around him.