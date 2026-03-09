Donald Trump & Roger Penske Unveil New Washington DC Street Track in Historic Announcement

“This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country’s independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation and excellence that powers motorsports across America,” that’s how Roger Penske described the idea just weeks ago when Donald Trump signed executive orders to help greenlight a historic new race in the nation’s capital. Now, the vision is official as the street track is finally unveiled. IndyCar is heading to Washington, D.C., with the newly announced Freedom 250 Grand Prix, a street race around the National Mall set to debut in August 2026.

IndyCar’s Freedom 250 set to race through the heart of Washington

The newly announced Freedom 250 Grand Prix will take IndyCar to one of the most iconic settings ever used for a race track. The 1.7-mile, seven-turn street circuit will wind directly through Washington, D.C.’s National Mall, creating a backdrop rarely seen in motorsports.

According to the track layout revealed during Monday’s announcement, IndyCar drivers will race past some of the most recognizable landmarks in the United States. The circuit passes directly in front of the National Archives and the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum, while also weaving through streets surrounding the National Mall.

One of the most striking sections will feature a 0.4-mile straight along Independence Avenue, giving drivers a chance to unleash full speed with views of the Washington Monument nearby. The layout also sends the field down Pennsylvania Avenue, just blocks away from the U.S. Capitol, while crossing the National Mall twice during the lap.

The race is scheduled for August 22–23, 2026, forming part of the broader 250th anniversary celebrations of American independence. Organizers have also confirmed the event will be free and open to the public (a free ticket to attend the event with signup starting likely in April), a move designed to make the historic weekend accessible to fans across the country.

IndyCar President Doug Boles addressed skepticism about how quickly such a complex event could be organized.

“100%, and when it got announced, I think people thought, ‘Oh my gosh, how do you do it in such a short time?’ but it’s really been something that’s been in the works since August of last year.”

Meanwhile, motorsports reporter Bob Pockrass clarified that the “250” in Freedom 250 refers to the nation’s 250th anniversary, not the race distance. He also noted that Penske Corporation President Bud Denker confirmed the event will operate as a non-profit 501(c)(3), with any profits going toward charities in Washington, D.C.

With iconic landmarks, historic symbolism, and open-wheel racing in the nation’s capital, the Freedom 250 race is already shaping up to be one of the most unique events on the IndyCar calendar.

NASCAR joins America 250 celebrations

NASCAR is also playing a major role in the America 250 celebrations, and its contribution will come in the form of a historic new race weekend on the West Coast. The sport has officially announced the Anduril 250: Race the Base, a NASCAR Cup Series points race scheduled for June 21, 2026, at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego.

The event will mark a groundbreaking moment for the sport, as it will be the first time a NASCAR Cup Series race takes place on an active U.S. military base. Organized as part of the NASCAR San Diego Weekend, the three-day festival will combine motorsports with a tribute to military service.

The schedule begins on Friday, June 19, with a Navy Community Day dedicated exclusively to U.S. Navy personnel and select Coronado residents. That day will also feature a CRAFTSMAN Truck Series race, broadcast on FOX Sports.

The action continues on Saturday, June 20, when the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series takes center stage with its race airing on The CW. The weekend then builds toward its main event on Sunday, June 21, when the Anduril 250 Cup Series race goes green at 1:00 PM PT, streamed on Prime Video.

The circuit itself is expected to be unlike anything else on the 2026 calendar. Designed with the help of iRacing, the layout transforms the naval air station into a 3.4-mile, 16-turn course, making it the longest track on the Cup Series schedule that season. Drivers will race through wide runways, tight technical corners, and long high-speed sections that reflect the base’s aviation infrastructure.

Defense technology company Anduril Industries will serve as the official defense partner and title sponsor of the event, which also acts as a centerpiece celebration of the 250th anniversary of the U.S. Navy. Replacing the Chicago Street Race for the 2026 season, the San Diego event will feature the dramatic backdrop of San Diego Bay, active naval operations, and one of the most unique racing environments NASCAR has ever attempted.

As the United States approaches its historic 250th birthday, NASCAR’s decision to bring the Cup Series onto a military base underscores how motorsports are becoming part of the country’s broader celebration of history, service, and innovation.