Donald Trump’s Mega Race Deal With Roger Penske Faces Political Setback After Opposition Leader’s Confrontation

Love him or hate him, but you can’t deny the fact that Donald Trump has always understood the power of sports. For Trump, stadiums and arenas are much much more than just entertainment venues. They’re cultural megaphones. During his second term, that connection has only grown stronger and deeper.

In 2025 and early 2026, the POTUS made high-profile appearances at the Daytona 500, the NCAA Division I men’s wrestling championships, and UFC 314, while also welcoming the Florida Panthers to the White House after their title run. Now, that sports-first approach is driving an ambitious racing proposal tied to America’s 250th anniversary. But, unfortunately, it’s suddenly facing political resistance.

Roger Penske and Donald Trump’s D.C. Grand Prix hits a political wall

“We can’t get Schumer. Schumer is making it very difficult,” President Trump told The Post in an exclusive Oval Office sitdown. “What’s wrong with him? Everybody wants to. Schumer doesn’t because he doesn’t want to see advertising near the Capitol. The cars have ads. If you didn’t, they wouldn’t look as good, right? That’s the only reason.”

So, what is the POTUS miffed about? Well, at the center of the standoff is Trump’s ambitious plan to bring an IndyCar street race to Washington, D.C., as part of the Freedom 250 celebrations marking America’s 250th anniversary. The proposed D.C. Grand Prix would run around the National Mall in August 2026, serving as a high-profile centerpiece in a months-long celebration stretching from May through late summer.

The White House and the Department of Transportation have made no secret of their enthusiasm. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy has publicly backed the idea, while Trump himself amplified it through a promotional video shared across his social channels. Penske Entertainment (led by Roger Penske) has been in active discussions with federal officials about inserting the race into IndyCar’s 2026 calendar.

IndyCar, for its part, has confirmed talks are ongoing. But with its 17-race schedule already announced last September, squeezing in an 18th race, especially on tight August timelines, comes with logistical and regulatory hurdles. And that’s before politics enters the equation.

The biggest roadblock is congressional approval. Federal law strictly prohibits commercial advertising on Capitol grounds under 40 U.S.C. § 5104(c), a rule enforced by the U.S. Capitol Police. That includes banning commercial signage, vending, and solicitation. Now, these are strict restrictions that clash directly with modern IndyCar liveries and sponsor-heavy branding.

Schumer’s spokesman has clarified that the senator has not taken a formal position and is still reviewing details, as the event requires congressional approval to override federal advertising bans on Capitol grounds.

For Roger Penske and IndyCar, the proposal represents a once-in-a-generation showcase. For Trump, it’s a patriotic spectacle. For Chuck Schumer, it’s a line he’s unwilling to cross. Now, only time will tell who will come out on top in this standoff.

Why the UFC can pull it off

The contrast is hard to miss. While the proposed IndyCar race around the National Mall is tangled in approvals and advertising restrictions, another major sporting event tied to America’s 250th anniversary is moving full steam ahead. But, with far fewer obstacles.

The UFC is set to host a historic fight card on the South Lawn of the White House in June 2026. Originally rumored for July 4, the event was later shifted to June for logistical reasons, with weigh-ins expected at the Lincoln Memorial. President Trump formally announced the date during a speech at Naval Station Norfolk on October 6, 2025, confirming it would take place on June 14. It coincides with Flag Day and his 80th birthday.

Trump first teased the idea at a July 3, 2025 rally at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, leaning into his long-standing friendship with UFC CEO Dana White. By August 29, White made it official, posting, “We had the meeting at the White House… The White House fight is on.” It would mark the UFC’s third trip to Washington, D.C., and its first since December 2019.

Unlike IndyCar, the UFC event sidesteps many of the advertising concerns complicating the D.C. Grand Prix. There are no public ticket sales, and seating will be capped at under 5,000 due to security. “I’ve never been involved with something where so many people wanted tickets,” Trump admitted. For everyone else, large public viewing areas with screens capable of hosting up to 85,000 fans are planned nearby.

Dana White has promised the “best fights,” with the card expected to stream primarily on Paramount+, with select prelims on CBS. The UFC will even foot a reported $700,000 bill to restore the White House lawn afterward.

It’s a telling comparison. When branding, logistics, and federal rules align, Trump’s sports spectacles move fast. For Roger Penske and IndyCar, that alignment is still the missing piece.