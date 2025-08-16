“Kick Below the Belt”- Tony Stewart’s Former Driver Drops Bombshell on TSR Exit

Donny Schatz, the 48-year-old sprint car veteran from Fargo, North Dakota, has been a force in the World of Outlaws since his full-time debut in 1997. He kicked off his racing career back in 1993, grinding through local tracks before climbing to the top tier, where he’s racked up 316 feature wins and 11 championships. However, on 12th August, his world turned upside down when Tony Stewart’s team suddenly chose to end his impressive run.

The kind of longevity Schatz possesses draws parallels to legends like Steve Kinser, who spent over a decade with car owner Karl Kinser, dominating the Outlaws with 20 titles before eventual team shifts reshaped his path. Schatz echoed a similar commitment in a recent Q&A, saying, “I’ve been with Tony Stewart Racing for nearly 18 years, and we’ve achieved a lot together.” But what sparked the unexpected end to this partnership?

Donny Schatz’s revelation on his TSR shock exit

The split between Donny Schatz and Tony Stewart Racing caught everyone off guard, especially after their storied run since 2008. Jeff Gluck highlighted the raw emotion in an X post, quoting Schatz. “It’s kind of a low blow. It’s kind of like a kick below the belt, to just up and do it like that. … Tony and I haven’t spoken in months.” This “kick below the belt” stems from the abrupt nature of the release, announced mid-season on August 15, 2025, without prior discussions between Schatz and team owner Tony Stewart.

In a detailed Q&A with FloRacing, Schatz elaborated on the bombshell. “I got a call from Tony Stewart Racing management on Wednesday morning, and they informed me that they were releasing me effective immediately. It was a shock. We’ve had our ups and downs, but to end it this way, without Tony and I even talking in months, feels wrong.” This statement underscores the lack of communication even at the highest levels in the NASCAR dynamic, as Schatz noted the team had been performing solidly, sitting sixth in points with nine top 5s in 2025. Schatz added, “They knew they were going to do this for a couple of weeks, but wanted to wait until a certain time and wait ’til midweek, Tuesday, which tries to cripple me from getting something to continue finishing out the Outlaw season.”

Any driver or employee would expect some kind of reasoning that justifies such unfortunate calls taken against them. Schatz also had those same basic expectations. However, they weren’t fulfilled: “In a professional world, anybody in the business world would have sat down and said, ‘Hey, we have a problem. Going forward, we need to go different directions. We’re gonna finish this out. We have sponsored commitments, we have fan commitments.’ But that’s ultimately what didn’t happen.”

The parting of ways now appears tied to TSR’s shifting priorities, though specifics remain vague from the team’s side. Schatz stood firm on his performance, adding in the interview, “I’m still competitive, still winning races. This isn’t about results; it’s about how it was handled.” His comments drop a clear critique on TSR’s approach, highlighting a disconnect that echoes past team-driver rifts where loyalty crumbles under sudden decisions, much like when veteran drivers face unceremonious exits despite strong records. With the fallout fresh, Schatz isn’t dwelling; he’s already lining up his next steps to stay in the hunt.

Schatz secures a short-term ride

Big Game Motorsports stepped up quickly, offering Donny Schatz a temporary seat for the next seven World of Outlaws races starting August 16, 2025, at Jackson Motorplex. Team owner Tod Quiring explained the move. “We are excited to add Donny to our team for the upcoming races. His experience and success will be a great asset.”

Schatz shared his gratitude in a statement. “I’m grateful to Tod and the Big Game team for giving me this opportunity to keep racing. It’s a short-term deal, but it keeps me in the seat and focused.” This arrangement covers key stops like River Cities Speedway and the Knoxville Nationals prelims, allowing Schatz to maintain momentum amid uncertainty, as confirmed by the team’s release.

The fit makes sense given Big Game’s existing Outlaws program with driver Sammy Swindell in select events. Quiring added, “Donny’s experience will be a great addition, even if just for these races.” Schatz views it as a bridge, noting, “This deal with Big Game keeps me racing while I work on long-term plans,” ensuring he doesn’t miss crucial points battles in the championship chase.